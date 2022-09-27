ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

South Carolina runs great trick play to score big-man 2-point conversion

The South Carolina Gamecocks are playing host to the South Carolina State Bulldogs at Williams-Brice Stadium on Thursday night. The Gamecocks are heavily favored, and Coach Beamer is not afraid to get creative. After QB Spencer Rattler hit MarShawn Lloyd for the score to go up 6-0, the Gamecocks decided to go for the two-point conversion.
South Carolina AD Ray Tanner discusses process behind moving Gamecocks' game vs. SC State to Thursday

Hurricane Ian is causing a number of changes to several Week 5 games across college football, as well as elsewhere in the sporting world. One game that has been affected is South Carolina’s contest against in-state FCS opponent South Carolina State. It was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday at noon ET, but the decision was made to have the 2 teams meet on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET instead. It’s the 3rd meeting between the Gamecocks and the Bulldogs and the first since 2009, a 38-14 South Carolina win.
Dawn Staley Addresses Controversial Game Cancelation Decision

South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley defended her decision to cancel its scheduled season-opener against BYU following an alleged incident at a Cougars volleyball game. Rachel Richardson, the only Black player on Duke's volleyball team, accused a BYU fan of yelling racial slurs at her. BYU rescinded its...
South Carolina And SC State Game Has Been Moved

In college football, the South Carolina Gamecocks and the SC State Bulldogs were supposed to play this coming Saturday, but with Hurricane Ian heading this way, USC has decided to move the game to Thursday night. You can listen to all the action starting with the Gamecock Gameday pregame show at 4pm on 98.7 FM and 1590AM Carolina’s Country Classics kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium is set for 7pm.
Shane Beamer speaks on assistant coach stepping away from the team

Shane Beamer and South Carolina will be without offensive line coach Greg Adkins for a period of time after the coach said he’s dealing with a “minor medical issue.”. “He’s in great spirits,” Beamer said after the Gamecocks beat SC State. “I don’t think it’s going to be long-term.”
Buddy Pough has hilarious response about schedule change helping his SC State team

Buddy Pough, head coach of the South Carolina State Bulldogs football team, did not hold back in his interview with ABC Columbia on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were originally scheduled to play in Columbia against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, but the game has been moved to Thursday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. When asked if this change would perhaps benefit his team, Pough had this to say: “We had plenty of days to prepare for UCF and that didn’t help.”
BYU To Get $100K After Canceled WBB Games With South Carolina

(Provo, UT) — Brigham Young University is getting 100-thousand dollars from the University of South Carolina following a decision to cancel two upcoming women’s basketball games. The head coach of South Carolina’s women’s team decided to cancel the home-and-home series earlier this month. The decision came after a BYU fan reportedly made racist comments during a women’s volleyball game in Provo. The South Carolina game was scheduled for November 7th, but the Cougars have now replaced that game with a trip to Colorado State on November 8th.
Hurricane Ian leads to school closures in SC

While schools from the Midlands to the Lowcountry have cancelled operations on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian — including the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and the College of Charleston — schools in the Upstate are being affected, too. Public...
Pro fishing hits big time in SC

The professional fishing business (and we’re talking about real hooks and bait, not the email kind) will soon be bringing some real economic impact to the Midlands of our state when a major tournament with teams from around the world hits the waters of Lake Murray. Mike Switzer interviews Anthony Gagliardi is an angler from Prosperity, SC who will also be one of two coaches for the USA team for the 2022 Black Bass Fishing World Championship coming Oct. 16-22, 2022.
Slim Chickens Dives Deeper into the South: Opening in Columbia

Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Celebrates its First Location in South Carolina. September 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // COLUMBIA, S.C. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 7754 Garners Ferry Rd in Columbia. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Bread Break Ventures, is at the forefront of the opening, spearheading 30 Slim Chickens locations across the Carolinas and Virginia.
War Eagles soar over Hawks 27-7 at Blackville homecoming

The Blackville-Hilda Hawks suffered a homecoming loss Sept. 23 as they were outsoared by the Wagener-Salley War Eagles. Blackville had moments when they looked good, but could not keep pace with the War Eagles who earned the 27-7 victory.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
Power outages reported in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power outages have been reported in the Midlands. Dominion Energy power outage maps show more than 200 customers in the Midlands that have lost power due to Hurricane Ian. An area in oak Grove has lost power. Dominion’s map shows 133 customers are affected. Several...
Joe Cunningham Receives South Carolina Education Association Endorsement in Governor’s Race

Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham today announced that he has accepted the endorsement of the South Carolina Education Association (The SCEA). Joined by The SCEA representatives and county leaders at a press conference in Columbia, Cunningham formally accepted the endorsement and spoke about his plan to improve South Carolina’s education system.
LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information on school closures becomes available. Friday: virtual learning for all students. General campus operations suspended. Calhoun County School District:. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning for all students. All activities are...
COLUMBIA, SC

