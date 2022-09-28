ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Another family joins federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail

By Jessica Farrish
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WfYs0_0iC6eriJ00

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV ( WVNS ) –The family of a North Carolina man whose body was found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County in August are the latest plaintiffs in a growing federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail.

William “Dustin” Bowen , 24, was admitted to Southern Regional Jail on a domestic battery charge on May 7, 2022, according to his family’s attorney, Robert Dunlap. His skeletal remains were found on August 2, 2022, in a wooded area of Rhodell, near Tommy Creek Road , less than a month after his July 7, 2022, release from Southern Regional Jail.

Dunlap said Bowen’s case demonstrates a need for reform in the services and treatment the criminal justice system provides to mental health patients. Dunlap said Bowen , who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was from North Carolina, where he was receiving solid mental health care services.

RELATED: Federal lawsuit lists alleged violations at Southern Regional Jail

According to Dunlap, Bowen came to West Virginia to visit a relative earlier in 2022, and Bowen’s mental health began to deteriorate. A family member called the police when Bowen was having an acute mental health episode that the family believed would have required short-term medication and behavioral modification.

Dunlap said Bowen was eligible for a mental hygiene warrant in Raleigh County, which could’ve resulted in the young man being committed to a short-term stay at a local psychiatric ward. Instead, he was taken to Southern Regional Jail, where Dunlap said, jail staff admitted him.

Prime Care Medical of West Virginia, a private company contracted by the West Virginia Department of Corrections, to provide health care to inmates, was responsible, under state code, to treat Bowen’s mental illness.

Prime Care, which is named in a federal lawsuit Dunlap and three other attorneys have filed against the jail in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, left the jail when the contract with the state ended.

Wexford Health Source of Pittsburgh, PA began providing care for Bowen on July 1, 2022, according to one of the attorneys in the lawsuit.

Dunlap alleged the two companies failed to give Bowen adequate treatment.

Southern Regional released Bowen on July 7, 2022.

Under state code, West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Chief Deputy Counsel Morgan Switzer explained jails update the release of inmates on the website, in an online notification system that was designed to give victims and the public notification of when a prisoner is released. Under the same system, any member of the public, including family members of the incarcerated, are able to request that jail staff send a text or call, to notify them of an inmate’s release date.

There is no system in place that specifically allows family or friends of inmates to be notified when they are released and may need transportation.

Dunlap stated that Southern Regional’s policy of release is harsh. He alleged the jail forces inmates to leave immediately, wearing inappropriate clothing and without money.

Court dates set for 2 defendants in ‘Whitey’ Bulger prison beating death

“There’s no account of any family member being contacted that his release was impending, and no one can say exactly what happened to him. As we’ve become aware, the Southern Regional Jail has a policy of whatever you happen to be wearing, whether it’s three in the morning, and you’re in your pajamas, or whatever the weather happens to be, you leave Southern Regional Jail for that quarter mile walk to the convenience store at the end of the road, without money to contact your family, without the jail contacting family. You’re sort of just released out in the wild, and, hopefully, someone is kind enough to show compassion on you, when you reach that convenience store.”

Robert Dunlap | Robert Dunlap & Associates, PLLC

Dunlap said the family believes Bowen , who was unfamiliar with West Virginia, did not have money or his medication.

His skeletal remains were found in a wooded area of Rhodell , around a 35-minute ride from Flat Top, on August 2, 2022, after the family and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office had launched a public search for him.

Authorities reported on August 4, 2022, that foul play was not suspected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 10

PINEAPPLE ?
3d ago

they need to reexamine him..anything could have happened like a seizure, psychotic episode..but if the state doesn't have that law to notify of release..then no law has been broken..although we know the systems are mostly inhumane

Reply
2
Related
WVNS

Federal lawsuit lists alleged violations at Southern Regional Jail

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Four attorneys in southern West Virginia have filed a lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail, West Virginia Division of Corrections and every county commission which pays Southern Regional to house inmates. One of the attorneys, Stephen P. New, said the case relies on sworn statements by correctional officers who witnessed the alleged civil […]
POLITICS
WITN

Columbus County Sheriff resigns from NC Sheriff’s Association

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation for obstruction of justice, has resigned from the NC Sheriff’s Association. The resignation comes after the Sheriff’s Association met to discuss racist comments attributed to Greene. The NCSA says, “The North...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

COVID claims four more lives in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Four more deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Wednesday. The state also reported another decline in the number of active cases between Tuesday and Wednesday, reporting 1,125 active COVID-19 cases statewide compared to 1,233 on Tuesday. Cases have been on the decline, a number indicating the state may have passed the peak of the latest omicron BA.5 variant surge, according to Gov. Jim Justice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
State
North Carolina State
City
Rhodell, WV
County
Raleigh County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Raleigh County, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

Woman wanted in connection to Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are searching for a woman in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday on Charleston’s West Side. According to CPD, officers have obtained a warrant for malicious wounding against Talekia Stroud after a woman was shot in the shoulder on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Mental Health Care#Attorneys
wvpublic.org

WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Oak Hill Police officers return to work, following reported attack

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Two Oak Hill Police Department officers who were injured during a reported attack Tuesday evening were able to return to work after treatment, Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman said Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Police said the two unidentified officers made a traffic stop on East Main Street around 6 p.m. […]
OAK HILL, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teacher allegedly calls student a “Monkey”

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A mother of a student at a Mercer County school claims a substitute teacher called her child a racial slur. Kaprease Flack, a student at Bluefield Middle School, said a substitute teacher at his school called him a racial slur while in class. Flack claims the teacher called him a “monkey”. He said […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WVNS

Raleigh County seeks solution to Mabscott flooding

MABSCOTT, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County officials and residents are bracing for flooding in Mabscott and Cabell Bottom if the area receives an anticipated one to two inches of rain this coming weekend. Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver said construction on Harper Road is causing additional run-off to flow into Whitestick Creek, which runs through […]
MABSCOTT, WV
WOWK 13 News

Couple pleads guilty in submarine secrets sale case in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife entered new guilty pleas Tuesday in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about nuclear-powered warships, a month after their previous plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines were rejected. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia jail faces lawsuit over inhumane conditions

BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against a West Virginia jail on behalf of current and former inmates who have described conditions at the facility as inhumane. The complaint filed last week about conditions at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver references a lack of access to water and food, […]
BEAVER, WV
WSAZ

Dispatchers get odd call regarding fire

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An odd start to Friday for some dispatchers and first responders in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday of a couch on fire. It was reported in the area of Softwood Lane and Kelly...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WBTW News13

3 North Carolina inmates serving prison time for rape to be granted parole

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three men from the Piedmont Triad area of North Carolina who have served long prison sentences for various sex crimes are about to be released on parole. John Alford of Forsyth County, James Allen of Guilford County and Anthony Taylor of Wilkes County will be released by the North Carolina Post-Release […]
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man killed in Kentucky crash involving bus

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man is dead after an accident in the area of Elkhorn City in Pike County, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police say that 26-year-old Anthony Kirk, of Williamson, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash on Elkhorn Creek just before 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. KSP says that […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Woman accused of assaulting Walmart employee in West Virginia

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of shoplifting and assaulting a store employee has been identified. The Summersville Police Department posted a photo and video to Facebook asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who they say shoplifted from an area Walmart and then assaulted an employee. Minutes later, Summersville PD updated the post saying […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WVNS

WVNS

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy