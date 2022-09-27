There are many events planned for this weekend beginning on Friday with the 4th Annual Kids’ Day at the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market from 4 pm to 6:30 pm. Peaceful Valley Farmers’ Market and several local organizations are teaming up again this year to invite youth and their families to learn more about where local produce comes from, meet the farmers who grow it, and learn about how eating fresh fruits and vegetables can contribute to a healthier life. Kids will be given a “passport” to guide them on an interactive tour of the market that will include meeting farmers, discovering new vegetables, and finding healthy snacks. Kids who complete the entire passport tour receive a free pumpkin and $10 worth of “veggie bucks” to make purchases the day of the event at certified produce stands. Other event activities include live music, crafts, storytelling, face painting, guided movement, and health tips. The market is held every Friday through October 14.

SONORA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO