Baltic Dry Index Logs Best Month in Two Years
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities, rose on Friday and logged its best month in 2 years propelled by a corresponding rise in capesize and panamax demand. The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels,...
Low River Levels, Soaring Barge Freight Curb U.S. Grain Exports
Numerous barges have run aground on the lower Mississippi River, and grain barge shipping rates are soaring to historic highs this week, as drought has dropped inland waterways to levels not seen in decades. And with little rain in the forecast, the low water levels are hampering already sluggish grain...
Investors expect no peace in U.S. stocks until bond gyrations subside
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Investors believe the feedback loop between U.S. stocks and bonds will likely be a key factor in determining whether the gyrations that have rocked markets this year continue into the last months of 2022.
Mexico Plans $4-$5 Billion LNG Hub at Gulf Port
Mexico plans to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export hub worth between $4 billion and $5 billion in the Gulf of Mexico that will help serve European demand, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday. The planned LNG facility in the port of Coatzacoalcos, in the eastern state...
Robinhood to close five offices as part of restructuring program
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) said on Friday it was closing five more offices, as part of a broader program aimed at changing its organizational structure announced in August.
Australia Rules Out Curbs on LNG Exports after Producer Deal
Australia will not put curbs on gas exports after reaching a deal with its three east coast producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to avert a forecast supply crunch, Resources Minister Madeleine King said on Thursday. The government threatened the export curbs in August, worrying Asian buyers and LNG investors,...
Norway Will Patrol its Oil and Gas Platforms with Help from Allies
Norway will receive help from Britain, Germany and France to patrol the seas around its oil and gas platforms amid suspicion that sabotage caused leaks in Nord Stream pipelines earlier this week, Norway's prime minister said on Friday. Russia's Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines burst this week,...
Proserv Acquires Stake in Power System Monitoring Expert, Synaptec
Global controls technology company Proserv has acquired a minority stake in Glasgow-based power system monitoring expert, Synaptec, with whom it had initially formed a strategic alliance in October 2020 to drive forward the innovation of disruptive condition-monitoring technologies for the energy sector. Synaptec was developed as a spin-out business from...
CBO Taps Wärtsilä for Offshore Vessel Fleet Decarbonization
Finland-based marine enginer maker and maritime technology provider Wärtsilä and Brazil-based offshore vessel owner Companhia Brasileira de Offshore (CBO) have signed an agreement for decarbonisation modelling. The objective is to support and accelerate CBO´s journey towards decarbonised operations for its fleet of offshore support vessels, which is one...
Tidewater Orders NES Battery Package for PSV
Tidewater, one of the world's largest owners of offshore support vessels, will upgrade one of its platform supply vessels (PSV) North Pomor with a new battery package. Norway-based Norwegian Electric Systems AS (NES), a subsidiary of HAV Group ASA, announced it will provide the battery package and associated control system for battery charging for the retrofit project. The 2013-built North Pomor sails under the Norwegian flag and is already equipped with diesel-electric propulsion.
Solstad Offshore Wraps Transition of All Fleet Connectivity to Marlink
Maritime satellite communications company Marlink said Thursday that it had secured overall responsibility for the provision of hybrid network connectivity to the Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore. In January 2020, Solstad Offshore renewed its connectivity contract with Marlink, committing 65 offshore vessels to Marlink’s high-throughput Ku-band VSAT service. The...
Ulstein Develops High-capacity Foundation Installation Vessel
Norwegian-based shipbuilding and design group Ulstein has unveiled the design for a new foundation installation vessel enabling operators and contractors to efficiently transport and install monopiles or jacket foundations up to 5,000 tons. The new ULSTEIN HX122 vessel features an ULSTEIN X-BOW and an ultra-high-capacity 8,000 mt crane, engineered for...
Drone Activity Observed Near Total Offshore Installation in North Sea
TotalEnergies said on Thursday it had observed "unauthorized drone activity" near one of its offshore oil and gas installations in the North Sea. Denmark, has like other countries in the region, raised its safety level for its power and gas sector after several countries said two Russian pipelines to Europe spewing gas into the Baltic Sea had been attacked.
Performance Shipping Acquires Secondhand Aframax Tanker
Tanker owner Performance Shipping announced on Friday that it has signed a deal to acquire a 105,525 dwt secondhand Aframax tanker from an undisclosed seller for $35 million. The vessel is the Phoenix Beacon, built in 2011 by Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea. The ship is fitted with a ballast water treatment system (BWTS), and its next scheduled special survey is in 2026.
Offshore Vessel Firm Bourbon Sets Up Offshore Wind Division
French offshore vessel services firm Bourbon has set up a new division dedicated to offshore wind called Bourbon Wind, which will support the group's ambition to become a major player in the entire value chain: pre-studies, transport and installation services, field maintenance, floaters repair, and personnel transport. Bourbon Wind will...
Spear Power Systems Promotes Kostos
Spear Power Systems, a U.S.-based manufacturer of lithium-ion energy storage systems, announced it has promoted Ryan Kostos to Applications Engineering Manager. Kostos will lead a team of applications engineers and product managers to drive Spear's roadmap, shape its products, and build on Spear's information exchange with customers and partners. Kostos...
ClassNK Grants AIP for NYK's Ammonia Bunkering Vessel
Classification society ClassNK announced it has issued an approval in principle (AIP) for an ammonia bunkering vessel (ABV) developed by Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line). The ABV developed by NYK Line will be used as a bunkering vessel for ammonia-fueled vessels, which are expected to be...
DOF Subsea Nets U.S. Gulf of Mexico Work
Subsea services company DOF Subsea said Friday it had won multiple contracts in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The company has received a contract award for the provision of services to "a major operator" in the Gulf of Mexico, starting in the fourth quarter of 2022. Jones Act Compliant vessels...
Hurricane Ian Shuts 157,706 BPD of Oil Output in U.S. Gulf of Mexico
About 157,706 barrels, or 9%, of oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico were shut on Wednesday by Hurricane Ian, said offshore regulator Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. Hurricane Ian was lashing Florida's Gulf Coast with powerful winds and drenching rain, but the Category 5 storm steered clear...
