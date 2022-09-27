Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss Twitter account hilariously trolls Kentucky after Week 5 victory
It’s almost basketball season. Ole Miss’ twitter account made sure to remind Kentucky football of that Saturday after downing the No. 7 Wildcats, 22-19. Ole Miss improved to 5-0 following the win while Kentucky falls to 4-1. Wildcat fans have had better days. Ole Miss isn’t used to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Will Levis discusses his costly fumbles, disappointment of losing at Ole Miss
It will be a long trip home to Lexington for the Kentucky football team. The Wildcats had every opportunity to beat Ole Miss in Oxford on Saturday, but they wound up on the losing end of a 22-19 decision. Especially costly for Kentucky were 2 fumbles by quarterback Will Levis...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rapid Reaction: Ole Miss ends Kentucky's dream start, continues its own
Rapid Reactions Presented by — In a hyped battle of unbeatens, No. 14 Ole Miss made the biggest plays to escape unscathed with a 22-19 victory Saturday over No. 7 Kentucky. The Rebels were clinging to that 3-point lead late in the 4th quarter, but Kentucky was driving. Ole Miss forced a fumble against Will Levis and recovered at its own 21, ending the drive and essentially sealing the victory.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky coaching staff criticized for bone-headed decision declining a penalty
Kentucky finds itself trailing Ole Miss on the road in the first half of Saturday’s SEC showdown between 2 top-15 teams. Midway through the 2nd quarter, Wildcats coach Mark Stoops made a curious decision. On a 3rd-down play, Stoops declined a holding penalty that would have pushed the Rebels...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Struggling Ole Miss fan goes viral ahead of game vs. Kentucky
Ole Miss is hosting fellow unbeaten SEC squad Kentucky in an early game on ESPN on Saturday in Oxford. That means some Ole Miss students had to get up early to start tailgating, probably after a long night of partying on Friday night. That led to one struggling Ole Miss...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin reacts to Ole Miss knocking off No. 7 Kentucky, speaks about 5-0 start and fan turnout
Lane Kiffin was happy that Ole Miss improved to 5-0 against Kentucky, but the Ole Miss coach told ESPN after the game that the Rebels still have work to do. Kiffin referred to the offense “screwing around” in the second half, and making “lots of mistakes.” Still, the Rebels did enough against Kentucky QB Will Levis to limit the Wildcats’ offense.
Lane Kiffin shoves Ole Miss player after penalty in Kentucky game
Lane Kiffin isn't one to get too animated on the Ole Miss sideline, but he made an exception during Saturday's game against Kentucky. The coach's frustrations came to the fore when he shoved Rebels tight end Michael Trigg following the player's false start penalty. Ole Miss was facing 4th and short ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops doesn't see why the Kentucky Wildcats can't run the table
Mark Stoops doesn’t see any reason why Kentucky has to lose a game this season. Most observers have projected the No. 7 Wildcats as a possible 10-win team, but Stoops isn’t giving up on 12-0. After all Kentucky is a third of the way there. Stoops expressed his...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky reveals uniform combo for Saturday's game at Ole Miss
No. 7 Kentucky has a big game on Saturday, facing No. 14 Ole Miss in Oxford. While the Rebels are breaking out a special helmet to go with their powder blue jerseys and white pants, the Wildcats are keeping it simple. Mark Stoops’ squad will sport white-on-white-on-white for the top-15 road clash.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Massive fight breaks out in stands at Ole Miss game vs. Kentucky
Ole Miss students were not as concerned with Lane Kiffin’s fourth-down play calling, or whether the Rebels could hold off a late push from Will Levis and Kentucky in an undefeated showdown in Oxford. No, a brawl in the student section held their focus as several sportcoat-wearing students with...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hayes: The Lane Train is rolling ... and everybody wants on board
Lane Kiffin just officially blew up the coaching model. No more patience. No more building and growing and developing until everything aligns, and you get a few breaks and the next thing you know you’ve got a special season. Nope. Not anymore. If we learned one thing from No....
Andy Katz ranks Kentucky No. 3 in Power 36
Practice started this week, which means college basketball season is right around the corner. And Andy Katz of NCAA.com has Kentucky at No. 3 in his Power 36. Katz has the Wildcats ranked third behind North Carolina and Gonzaga with UCLA and Kansas rounding out the top five. Get the...
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time - Week 7
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Results for week 7 of WKYT High School Game Time. Here are the highlights from Brian and Lee K. Week 7: High School Game Time Part 1 : Great Crossing vs. Scott Co. - GRC at Lafayette - Bryan Station at Henry Clay - Dunbar at Tates Creek - Grant Co. at Douglass.
saturdaydownsouth.com
O'Gara: Chris Rodriguez is back, and it's painfully obvious why Kentucky needs him to reach new heights
When Chris Rodriguez returns from his 4-game suspension Saturday at Ole Miss, he might as well come out rocking No. 45. He won’t — he prefers No. 24 — but if you watched Kentucky in the first part of 2022, you can see exactly why one could liken the All-SEC running back’s return to Michael Jordan’s post-baseball return to the Chicago Bulls in 1995.
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
Former Kentucky college president sues school over his firing
The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown College, denies any sexual...
styleblueprint.com
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky
Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
WKYT 27
Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Dept. says they were called to the scene at Harrodsburg Rd. and Burbank Dr. just before 2 p.m. Thursday for a report of an accident involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles ended up in a ditch.
Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown...
WKYT 27
Suspect in custody after Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Lexington. Police say they were called shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Orleans Circle for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found some evidence that indicated there...
