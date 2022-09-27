ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss Twitter account hilariously trolls Kentucky after Week 5 victory

It’s almost basketball season. Ole Miss’ twitter account made sure to remind Kentucky football of that Saturday after downing the No. 7 Wildcats, 22-19. Ole Miss improved to 5-0 following the win while Kentucky falls to 4-1. Wildcat fans have had better days. Ole Miss isn’t used to...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rapid Reaction: Ole Miss ends Kentucky's dream start, continues its own

Rapid Reactions Presented by — In a hyped battle of unbeatens, No. 14 Ole Miss made the biggest plays to escape unscathed with a 22-19 victory Saturday over No. 7 Kentucky. The Rebels were clinging to that 3-point lead late in the 4th quarter, but Kentucky was driving. Ole Miss forced a fumble against Will Levis and recovered at its own 21, ending the drive and essentially sealing the victory.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Struggling Ole Miss fan goes viral ahead of game vs. Kentucky

Ole Miss is hosting fellow unbeaten SEC squad Kentucky in an early game on ESPN on Saturday in Oxford. That means some Ole Miss students had to get up early to start tailgating, probably after a long night of partying on Friday night. That led to one struggling Ole Miss...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to Ole Miss knocking off No. 7 Kentucky, speaks about 5-0 start and fan turnout

Lane Kiffin was happy that Ole Miss improved to 5-0 against Kentucky, but the Ole Miss coach told ESPN after the game that the Rebels still have work to do. Kiffin referred to the offense “screwing around” in the second half, and making “lots of mistakes.” Still, the Rebels did enough against Kentucky QB Will Levis to limit the Wildcats’ offense.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky reveals uniform combo for Saturday's game at Ole Miss

No. 7 Kentucky has a big game on Saturday, facing No. 14 Ole Miss in Oxford. While the Rebels are breaking out a special helmet to go with their powder blue jerseys and white pants, the Wildcats are keeping it simple. Mark Stoops’ squad will sport white-on-white-on-white for the top-15 road clash.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Massive fight breaks out in stands at Ole Miss game vs. Kentucky

Ole Miss students were not as concerned with Lane Kiffin’s fourth-down play calling, or whether the Rebels could hold off a late push from Will Levis and Kentucky in an undefeated showdown in Oxford. No, a brawl in the student section held their focus as several sportcoat-wearing students with...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hayes: The Lane Train is rolling ... and everybody wants on board

Lane Kiffin just officially blew up the coaching model. No more patience. No more building and growing and developing until everything aligns, and you get a few breaks and the next thing you know you’ve got a special season. Nope. Not anymore. If we learned one thing from No....
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Andy Katz ranks Kentucky No. 3 in Power 36

Practice started this week, which means college basketball season is right around the corner. And Andy Katz of NCAA.com has Kentucky at No. 3 in his Power 36. Katz has the Wildcats ranked third behind North Carolina and Gonzaga with UCLA and Kansas rounding out the top five. Get the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time - Week 7

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Results for week 7 of WKYT High School Game Time. Here are the highlights from Brian and Lee K. Week 7: High School Game Time Part 1 : Great Crossing vs. Scott Co. - GRC at Lafayette - Bryan Station at Henry Clay - Dunbar at Tates Creek - Grant Co. at Douglass.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

O'Gara: Chris Rodriguez is back, and it's painfully obvious why Kentucky needs him to reach new heights

When Chris Rodriguez returns from his 4-game suspension Saturday at Ole Miss, he might as well come out rocking No. 45. He won’t — he prefers No. 24 — but if you watched Kentucky in the first part of 2022, you can see exactly why one could liken the All-SEC running back’s return to Michael Jordan’s post-baseball return to the Chicago Bulls in 1995.
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
styleblueprint.com

5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky

Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Dept. says they were called to the scene at Harrodsburg Rd. and Burbank Dr. just before 2 p.m. Thursday for a report of an accident involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles ended up in a ditch.
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Suspect in custody after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Lexington. Police say they were called shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Orleans Circle for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found some evidence that indicated there...
LEXINGTON, KY

