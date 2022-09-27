Read full article on original website
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!
To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
Meta's plans to charge for Facebook and Instagram could be the final nail in their coffins
In time you may be seeing some premium features that you'll have to pay for when you're scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed, alongside WhatsApp, which could be the death knell for many users, including me. According to a leaked memo by The Verge (opens in new tab), Meta...
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
Here’s How to Hide Your Friends List on Facebook
For social media users with privacy concerns, sites like Facebook have a dark side. Your Facebook profile can reveal a lot of information about you, especially if you have lax privacy settings. That includes a few things you may have never thought twice about, like who can see your Friends list. While allowing others to see this list can pose problems on a personal level, it can also put you at risk for everything from harassment to identity theft. So, if you’re looking to beef up your online security, learning how to hide friends on Facebook is a good place to start.
How to delete your Facebook account
There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
Urgent Facebook warning over Marketplace scam that could cost you thousands
FACEBOOK users have been warned to be wary of a Marketplace scam that could end up costing you thousands. Catfish host Nev Schulman is using his expertise in the art of deception to help people stay safe from other kinds of online tricks. He believes Brits are most vulnerable while...
9to5Mac
Some Apple Watch Ultra users notice ‘jelly scrolling,’ here’s why it’s happening
The Apple Watch Ultra features the largest display yet on an Apple Watch, but it uses the same display technology as on previous models. Now that the Apple Watch Ultra has been available for a few days, some users are noticing a so-called “jelly scrolling” effect on the display. Here’s why this is not actually surprising.
9 WhatsApp tips & tricks
WhatsApp is one of the best end-to-end encrypted messaging apps available. It's regularly updated with new features and is supported on many devices. If you haven't tried it yet, it's a great way to message people without relying on the limitations of SMS or the less popular RCS. If you regularly use WhatsApp, you're familiar with many of the available features, but you may not know them all.
One of iPhone’s best features has MOVED – and Apple fans are so confused
APPLE has quietly moved one of its handiest iPhone tricks: hiding photos. The latest iOS update has totally changed the feature's location – leaving iPhone users confused. Your iPhone has had the ability to hide photos for years. When you do it, the image is placed in a special...
WhatsApp announces new feature that will change how you call your mates for good
GROUP video calls on WhatsApp are about to get a lot more crowded quickly. The Facebook-owned app has just introduced a brand new feature that will make it easier to share, especially when inviting loads of people. It's called Call Link. The latest addition allows you to share a link...
ZDNet
How we search the web is changing, so Google Search is changing too
Since its beginnings, Google's search engine has offered a simple user interface: type your search query into a box, and you can find out what the internet has to offer you. The results are largely delivered in the form of blue text, hyperlinked to other sites. In recent years, the results have been upgraded with visual results, related news stories and other forms of related content.
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
Some iPhone 14 Pro owners are posting videos showing their cameras physically shaking and rattling when using apps like TikTok and Snapchat
Some iPhone 14 Pro users posted videos of the main lens on the rear camera shaking and making a rattling noise on apps like Snapchat and TikTok.
Ars Technica
Facebook users sue Meta for bypassing beefy Apple security to spy on millions
After Apple updated its privacy rules in 2021 to easily allow iOS users to opt out of all tracking by third-party apps, so many people opted out that the Electronic Frontier Foundation reported that Meta lost $10 billion in revenue over the next year. Meta's business model depends on selling...
technewstoday.com
How to See Old Stories on Facebook?
Facebook has a default setting that saves all the stories you upload from your account. You can revisit these even after the 24-hour limit. However, the location of these old stories is different from your normal stories. Luckily, you can easily access the location to see your old Facebook stories...
itechpost.com
iPhone Users Are Experiencing Battery Life Issues After Updating to iOS 16
The iOS 16's release has sparked up many issues since its launch, and one of them is the fact that it drains the phone's battery faster than it usually does. It has been two weeks since the release of the new operating system, but the complaints have not died down.
Mind-blowing iPhone feature in iOS 16 triggers alerts when your phone hears certain sounds
IOS 16 introduced a new feature on the iPhone called Sound Recognition that instructs the iPhone to always listen for specific sounds. Once the iPhone hears the sound, it can play an alarm to warn you about what’s going on. Sound Recognition is an Accessibility feature that will undoubtedly...
9to5Mac
Apple’s VP of procurement loses job (and dental plan) over crass remarks in viral TikTok
Apple is losing its longtime vice president of procurement, Tony Blevins, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The departure comes after Blevins made “crude remarks” in a TikTok video, which quickly went viral and was brought to Apple’s attention. Blevins is a 22-year veteran of Apple...
