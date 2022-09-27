ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
CELL PHONES
Reader's Digest

Here’s How to Hide Your Friends List on Facebook

For social media users with privacy concerns, sites like Facebook have a dark side. Your Facebook profile can reveal a lot of information about you, especially if you have lax privacy settings. That includes a few things you may have never thought twice about, like who can see your Friends list. While allowing others to see this list can pose problems on a personal level, it can also put you at risk for everything from harassment to identity theft. So, if you’re looking to beef up your online security, learning how to hide friends on Facebook is a good place to start.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meta#Apps#New Iphone#Smart Phone#Ios#Techcrunch#Og App
BGR.com

How to delete your Facebook account

There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
INTERNET
Android Police

9 WhatsApp tips & tricks

WhatsApp is one of the best end-to-end encrypted messaging apps available. It's regularly updated with new features and is supported on many devices. If you haven't tried it yet, it's a great way to message people without relying on the limitations of SMS or the less popular RCS. If you regularly use WhatsApp, you're familiar with many of the available features, but you may not know them all.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
ZDNet

How we search the web is changing, so Google Search is changing too

Since its beginnings, Google's search engine has offered a simple user interface: type your search query into a box, and you can find out what the internet has to offer you. The results are largely delivered in the form of blue text, hyperlinked to other sites. In recent years, the results have been upgraded with visual results, related news stories and other forms of related content.
INTERNET
technewstoday.com

How to See Old Stories on Facebook?

Facebook has a default setting that saves all the stories you upload from your account. You can revisit these even after the 24-hour limit. However, the location of these old stories is different from your normal stories. Luckily, you can easily access the location to see your old Facebook stories...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy