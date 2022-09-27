Read full article on original website
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
atozsports.com
WATCH: Tennessee Vols 5-star commit makes unreal play
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols have some special talent coming in over the next couple of years. 5-star Quarterback Nico Lamaleava is at the helm of it. He could be the prized player that takes the Vols’ program under Heupel to the next level. Throws like this one...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fans make big impression on talented recruit from Alabama
Tennessee Vols fans made quite an impression this past weekend on 2023 three-star offensive tackle Vysen Lang. Lang, 6-foot-5/335 lbs from Pike Road, AL, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 26 player in Alabama and the No. 58 offensive tackle in the nation. The Alabama native...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Receiver Sets Commitment Date
Four-star junior receiver Mazeo Bennett released his top eight and set a mid October commitment date Saturday afternoon. Bennett will announce his college decision on Oct. 18 and is choosing between a top group including Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Tennessee. Bennett ranks as...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Athlete Rocks Vols Gear On Field Following Tennessee Visit
Chattanooga four-star athlete Boo Carter is showing Tennessee some love. After visiting Knoxville last weekend for the Vols’ win over then-No. 20 Florida, Carter wore a Tennessee arm sleeve during his game Thursday night. Carter led Chattanooga Christian School to a, 33-16, victory over rising area power Boyd Buchanan....
rockytopinsider.com
Arian Foster Dissolves Animosity with Tennessee Football
Former Tennessee running back Arian Foster returned to the Tennessee football program for the first time in a decade this past weekend during the Florida game. Foster and Tennessee haven’t had the best of relationships over the stretch of time. In 2013, Foster admitted that he had received money while at Tennessee in the “Schooled: The Price of College Sports” documentary. Foster has explained his side of the story before, but shed new light on the situation this week on a podcast.
karnschronicle.com
Karns football glad to enjoy a winning season
Karns is almost halfway through the football season, and have been coming up roses so far in their wins. Although the public gets to see many of the numbers associated with a good season, they rarely get to hear about it from the players themselves. Tyson Taylor, senior and Fullback,...
earnthenecklace.com
Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?
Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
Lady Vol's case resolved, dismissed after Cumberland Avenue vehicle incident
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lady Vols basketball player was put on diversion and her case promptly dismissed Wednesday, months after authorities say they found her passed out in a vehicle early on a February morning along the Cumberland Avenue Strip. Knox County General Sessions Court Judge Andy Jackson VI...
Film industry ‘booming’ for Tennessee as movie shot in Knoxville premieres
The film and television industry continues to grow in Tennessee.
smliv.com
Author reveals the real Davy Crockett
East Tennessee Historical Society will welcome author and businessman Scott Williams for an evening lecture titled “The Real David Crockett” at the East Tennessee History Center. For many, “Davy Crockett” conjures up thoughts of coonskin caps who “kilt him a b’ar when he was only three.” Williams, author...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizzeria location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s sacrificing their profit to feed kids during a pandemic or offering free meals to anyone short on change through their “Pay It Forward” initiative, Little Nicky’s New York Pizza owners Dina and Nick Haddad always rise to the occasion when East Tennesseans are in need.
Attorneys call cheer gym investigation ‘incredibly disturbing’
Attorneys representing multiple alleged victims in a sexual abuse lawsuit spoke Thursday about the lawsuit.
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
brianhornback.com
KPD Chief Noel…… Better Fix This BullS#! Attitude at KPD
The daily paper has the story of Knoxville settling the lawsuit with Trinty Clark over her illegal arrest by a former KPD Officer. This is ANOTHER example of the problem at KPD with people of color. Officers telling people to get back in their own home and the illegal pursuit.
Truck carrying ‘a large amount of beer’ overturned in Knoxville
Crews are working to clean up after a tractor trailer turned over in Knoxville while "reportedly carrying a large amount of beer" according to police.
newstalk987.com
BREAKING: A fire has broken out at Fort Sanders.
Knoxville fire is on the scene of a house fire in Fort Sanders area. Witnesses told WVLT News the structure looked to be a fully engulfed home. Officials with the fire department said all operations are currently in defensive mode and no firefighters are entering the structure due to the heavy fire load.
insideofknoxville.com
Covenant Convenient Care to Close Downtown in Early December
For me, it was one of the greatest one-two punches of good news I’ve ever reported: Downtown got an independent pharmacy in Phoenix Pharmacy and Fountain and downtown got a primary and urgent care clinic in Covenant Convenient Care. The pharmacy opened near the end of 2015 and the clinic opened in early 2016. Two critical services were added to the downtown resurgence, further allowing people to do their business without driving out of downtown.
WBIR
Service & Sacrifice: A “first” for HonorAir Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — HonorAir Knoxville is set to take flight in mid-October to escort a planeload of veterans on a first-ever trip dedicated to women who served in the military. That all-expenses paid trip to see memorials built in their honor is set for departure on Wednesday, October 12....
Man shot while pumping gas in Knoxville
One man was left injured after a shooting at a gas station in Knoxville on Thursday night.
