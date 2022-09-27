ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

atozsports.com

WATCH: Tennessee Vols 5-star commit makes unreal play

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols have some special talent coming in over the next couple of years. 5-star Quarterback Nico Lamaleava is at the helm of it. He could be the prized player that takes the Vols’ program under Heupel to the next level. Throws like this one...
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Receiver Sets Commitment Date

Four-star junior receiver Mazeo Bennett released his top eight and set a mid October commitment date Saturday afternoon. Bennett will announce his college decision on Oct. 18 and is choosing between a top group including Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Tennessee. Bennett ranks as...
GREENVILLE, SC
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Athlete Rocks Vols Gear On Field Following Tennessee Visit

Chattanooga four-star athlete Boo Carter is showing Tennessee some love. After visiting Knoxville last weekend for the Vols’ win over then-No. 20 Florida, Carter wore a Tennessee arm sleeve during his game Thursday night. Carter led Chattanooga Christian School to a, 33-16, victory over rising area power Boyd Buchanan....
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Arian Foster Dissolves Animosity with Tennessee Football

Former Tennessee running back Arian Foster returned to the Tennessee football program for the first time in a decade this past weekend during the Florida game. Foster and Tennessee haven’t had the best of relationships over the stretch of time. In 2013, Foster admitted that he had received money while at Tennessee in the “Schooled: The Price of College Sports” documentary. Foster has explained his side of the story before, but shed new light on the situation this week on a podcast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
karnschronicle.com

Karns football glad to enjoy a winning season

Karns is almost halfway through the football season, and have been coming up roses so far in their wins. Although the public gets to see many of the numbers associated with a good season, they rarely get to hear about it from the players themselves. Tyson Taylor, senior and Fullback,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?

Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
smliv.com

Author reveals the real Davy Crockett

East Tennessee Historical Society will welcome author and businessman Scott Williams for an evening lecture titled “The Real David Crockett” at the East Tennessee History Center. For many, “Davy Crockett” conjures up thoughts of coonskin caps who “kilt him a b’ar when he was only three.” Williams, author...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizzeria location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s sacrificing their profit to feed kids during a pandemic or offering free meals to anyone short on change through their “Pay It Forward” initiative, Little Nicky’s New York Pizza owners Dina and Nick Haddad always rise to the occasion when East Tennesseans are in need.
KNOXVILLE, TN
brianhornback.com

KPD Chief Noel…… Better Fix This BullS#! Attitude at KPD

The daily paper has the story of Knoxville settling the lawsuit with Trinty Clark over her illegal arrest by a former KPD Officer. This is ANOTHER example of the problem at KPD with people of color. Officers telling people to get back in their own home and the illegal pursuit.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

BREAKING: A fire has broken out at Fort Sanders.

Knoxville fire is on the scene of a house fire in Fort Sanders area. Witnesses told WVLT News the structure looked to be a fully engulfed home. Officials with the fire department said all operations are currently in defensive mode and no firefighters are entering the structure due to the heavy fire load.
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Covenant Convenient Care to Close Downtown in Early December

For me, it was one of the greatest one-two punches of good news I’ve ever reported: Downtown got an independent pharmacy in Phoenix Pharmacy and Fountain and downtown got a primary and urgent care clinic in Covenant Convenient Care. The pharmacy opened near the end of 2015 and the clinic opened in early 2016. Two critical services were added to the downtown resurgence, further allowing people to do their business without driving out of downtown.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Service & Sacrifice: A “first” for HonorAir Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — HonorAir Knoxville is set to take flight in mid-October to escort a planeload of veterans on a first-ever trip dedicated to women who served in the military. That all-expenses paid trip to see memorials built in their honor is set for departure on Wednesday, October 12....
KNOXVILLE, TN

