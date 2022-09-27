ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Fort Wayne announces road closures for Fort4Fitness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne announced road closures that will take place Saturday morning and afternoon as part of the 15th annual Fort4Fitness. Each of these roads will close around 5:30 a.m. and will reopen as soon as the last runner passes through the area.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne hiring temp workers for leaf pickup

The city of Fort Wayne is hiring workers for the annual neighborhood leaf collection. The city said Friday it was hiring temporary workers, to work from late October to mid-December. Pay is $15 an hour. The job entails sweeping, raking and the pick-up of leaves along neighborhood streets, the city...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Firefighters respond to house fire in south Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire near the intersection of Smith Street and E. Belmont Drive on the south side of Fort Wayne Friday afternoon. Multiple first responders, firetrucks and an ambulance were spotted at the scene, leaving a small section of the street blocked.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

3-vehicle crash in DeKalb County leaves 1 injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash involving three vehicles in DeKalb County Friday that sent one man to the hospital. Police say 29-year-old Samuel Wildman of Columbia City told officers he had gotten off of Interstate 69 at the exit ramp for County Road 11A and was waiting at a stop sign.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD, 4Ever Metal Roofing partner on Safety Village updates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department announced a partnership with 4Ever Metal Roofing that will upgrade the Child Safety Village in Fort Wayne. The Child Safety Village consists of a 3.7 acre complex containing a miniature city with 30 buildings that is designed to teach children about safety in a way they can understand.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Ohio DNR approves water permit for salmon farm in Williams County

PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has given approval to a water withdrawal request by the operators of a salmon farm currently under construction in northwest Ohio. The farm has met with opposition by those who claim the salmon farm will have serious environmental implications. AquaBounty...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

GALLERY: Racing to the finish line at Fort4Fitness Fall Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Participants raced to the finish line at the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival on Saturday morning. Attendees could choose from the Triple Crown, Half Marathon, 10K, and 4-mile. More than 800 crossed the start line in the 10K bright and early at 7:30 a.m. Check out...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne announces trick-or-treat hours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trick-or-treat!. The Fort Wayne Police Department announced in a Facebook post Thursday that trick-or-treating in the city would be held on Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. Here are some Halloween safety tips from Indiana State Police:
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD cancel Public Safety Alert for missing teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police issued a Public Safety Alert Friday evening regarding a missing 13-year-old teen. Police say Zaveion Fletcher, 13, was last seen Friday around 2:15 p.m. near Kekionga Middle School wearing a white shirt, light blue jeans and white shoes. Police described Fletcher as a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Motorcyclist dies in Defiance County crash

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) A Hicksville, Ohio man died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday evening in Defiance County. Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol determined that Michael S. Gonzalez, 47, was riding his Harley-Davidson west on Power Dam Road west of Harding Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and hit a guardrail.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Police detective remembered at funeral

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police officers and friends and family of Det. Donald Kidd gathered Friday to honor the late veteran Fort Wayne Police officer. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. A funeral procession was held afterward with a burial...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

2 dead in semitruck crash in Mercer County, Ohio

FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WANE) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a semitruck that killed two people Thursday afternoon. Police received a call at 1:35 p.m. about a crash that happened at the intersection of state Route 49 and Fox Road south of Fort Recovery, Ohio.
FORT RECOVERY, OH
WANE-TV

Man arrested after chase on I-69

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after Indiana State Police said he led them on a chase up Interstate 69 in Grant County Thursday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., a state trooper tried to stop a Nissan Sentra for traveling 89 mph on I-69, just south of the S.R. 18 interchange. The Nissan did not stop and led the trooper on a pursuit, state police said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Chess players can now enjoy games at Freimann Square

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Game enthusiasts can now enjoy playing chess in downtown Fort Wayne. The city’s parks and recreation department on Saturday officially opened an installation of chess tables at Freimann Square. Fort Wayne chess clubs are there to hold games with the community until 5...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Man arrested in thefts of grills from Fort Wayne business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man faces a pair of felonies after Fort Wayne Police identified him as one of the suspects behind thefts of grills from a Fort Wayne business earlier this month. The incident happened Sept. 16 at Simply Decks & Stuff at 2332...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Sweetwater holding job fair to hire 50

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater is looking to hire 50 workers to fill out its shipping team. Sweetwater will hold a job fair and hiring event Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Renaissance Point YMCA at 2323 Bowser Ave. The Fort Wayne-based online retailer of musical...
FORT WAYNE, IN

