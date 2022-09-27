Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne announces road closures for Fort4Fitness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne announced road closures that will take place Saturday morning and afternoon as part of the 15th annual Fort4Fitness. Each of these roads will close around 5:30 a.m. and will reopen as soon as the last runner passes through the area.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne hiring temp workers for leaf pickup
The city of Fort Wayne is hiring workers for the annual neighborhood leaf collection. The city said Friday it was hiring temporary workers, to work from late October to mid-December. Pay is $15 an hour. The job entails sweeping, raking and the pick-up of leaves along neighborhood streets, the city...
WANE-TV
Firefighters respond to house fire in south Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire near the intersection of Smith Street and E. Belmont Drive on the south side of Fort Wayne Friday afternoon. Multiple first responders, firetrucks and an ambulance were spotted at the scene, leaving a small section of the street blocked.
WANE-TV
3-vehicle crash in DeKalb County leaves 1 injured
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash involving three vehicles in DeKalb County Friday that sent one man to the hospital. Police say 29-year-old Samuel Wildman of Columbia City told officers he had gotten off of Interstate 69 at the exit ramp for County Road 11A and was waiting at a stop sign.
WANE-TV
FWPD, 4Ever Metal Roofing partner on Safety Village updates
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department announced a partnership with 4Ever Metal Roofing that will upgrade the Child Safety Village in Fort Wayne. The Child Safety Village consists of a 3.7 acre complex containing a miniature city with 30 buildings that is designed to teach children about safety in a way they can understand.
WANE-TV
Ohio DNR approves water permit for salmon farm in Williams County
PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has given approval to a water withdrawal request by the operators of a salmon farm currently under construction in northwest Ohio. The farm has met with opposition by those who claim the salmon farm will have serious environmental implications. AquaBounty...
WANE-TV
GALLERY: Racing to the finish line at Fort4Fitness Fall Festival
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Participants raced to the finish line at the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival on Saturday morning. Attendees could choose from the Triple Crown, Half Marathon, 10K, and 4-mile. More than 800 crossed the start line in the 10K bright and early at 7:30 a.m. Check out...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne announces trick-or-treat hours
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trick-or-treat!. The Fort Wayne Police Department announced in a Facebook post Thursday that trick-or-treating in the city would be held on Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. Here are some Halloween safety tips from Indiana State Police:
WANE-TV
FWPD cancel Public Safety Alert for missing teen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police issued a Public Safety Alert Friday evening regarding a missing 13-year-old teen. Police say Zaveion Fletcher, 13, was last seen Friday around 2:15 p.m. near Kekionga Middle School wearing a white shirt, light blue jeans and white shoes. Police described Fletcher as a...
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist dies in Defiance County crash
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) A Hicksville, Ohio man died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday evening in Defiance County. Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol determined that Michael S. Gonzalez, 47, was riding his Harley-Davidson west on Power Dam Road west of Harding Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and hit a guardrail.
WANE-TV
Final mile of first Fort4Fitness race brings out hundreds at Parkview Field
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Kit’s Club and Silver Fox Club’s final mile of the Fort4Fitness happened Friday night. Kids from ages 4 to 14 and adults over age 50 wrapped up their summer programs with the final mile around Parkview field. The race started outside...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police detective remembered at funeral
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police officers and friends and family of Det. Donald Kidd gathered Friday to honor the late veteran Fort Wayne Police officer. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. A funeral procession was held afterward with a burial...
WANE-TV
2 dead in semitruck crash in Mercer County, Ohio
FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WANE) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a semitruck that killed two people Thursday afternoon. Police received a call at 1:35 p.m. about a crash that happened at the intersection of state Route 49 and Fox Road south of Fort Recovery, Ohio.
WANE-TV
Man arrested after chase on I-69
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after Indiana State Police said he led them on a chase up Interstate 69 in Grant County Thursday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., a state trooper tried to stop a Nissan Sentra for traveling 89 mph on I-69, just south of the S.R. 18 interchange. The Nissan did not stop and led the trooper on a pursuit, state police said.
WANE-TV
Chess players can now enjoy games at Freimann Square
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Game enthusiasts can now enjoy playing chess in downtown Fort Wayne. The city’s parks and recreation department on Saturday officially opened an installation of chess tables at Freimann Square. Fort Wayne chess clubs are there to hold games with the community until 5...
WANE-TV
Skittles for squad cars: What the Allen County Jail commissary fund is used for
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The commissary items range from 40 cents for a toothbrush to $7 for an item of women’s underwear. Candy bars like Hershey’s, Snickers, Reese’s peanut butter cups or Skittles cost $1.25. The list isn’t long but obviously popular with Allen County...
WANE-TV
Man arrested in thefts of grills from Fort Wayne business
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man faces a pair of felonies after Fort Wayne Police identified him as one of the suspects behind thefts of grills from a Fort Wayne business earlier this month. The incident happened Sept. 16 at Simply Decks & Stuff at 2332...
WANE-TV
Sweetwater holding job fair to hire 50
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater is looking to hire 50 workers to fill out its shipping team. Sweetwater will hold a job fair and hiring event Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Renaissance Point YMCA at 2323 Bowser Ave. The Fort Wayne-based online retailer of musical...
WANE-TV
Hurricanes, refineries, and gas trends: why we could return to $3 per gallon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hurricane season is here, as evidenced by Hurricane Ian, which has spread damage across the southeast portion of the United States. However, it has not had an effect in an area we have come to associate hurricanes with: rising gas prices. That’s due to...
WANE-TV
Commissioners continue to take heat on proposed jail site; EACS board member speaks out
The Allen County Commissioners have until the end of December to present the final site for the new Allen County Jail, which is estimated to cost between $300 and $350 million. Until then, they said last week they’re looking at eight locations, one of which is the Allen County Sheriff’s...
