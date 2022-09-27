Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
U.S. jobless claims fall unexpectedly to lowest since late April
Applications for U.S. unemployment insurance dropped unexpectedly to a five-month low, led by a sizable decline in Michigan, suggesting robust demand for workers amid economic uncertainty. Initial unemployment claims decreased by 16,000 to 193,000 in the week ended Sept. 24, after downward revision in the prior week, Labor Department data...
MySanAntonio
Turkey asks brokers to help curb potential stock volatility
Turkey's regulator has asked local brokers to take measures to limit volatility in the nation's stocks ahead of the expiration of September contracts in the futures market, which has daily traded volume of about $2 billion. Brokers have closed contracts on some of the stocks in the recent rout with...
MySanAntonio
Jefferies profit drops on slump in dealmaking, underwriting
Jefferies Financial Group said profit dropped 52% in its latest quarter as Wall Street contends with the persistent slump in dealmaking and capital markets activity. Total investment banking revenue dipped 44% to $681.8 million, the New York-based firm said Wednesday in a statement. While the results topped the $672 million average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg, the firm warned its investment-banking pipelines remain similar to last quarter's levels and noted "realization remains dependent on market conditions."
MySanAntonio
TikTok to Launch Live Shopping Service in US, Report Says
This article, TikTok to Launch Live Shopping Service in US, Report Says, originally appeared on CNET.com. TikTok is reportedly launching a live shopping service in North America, partnering with Los Angeles-based TalkShopLive, a livestreaming buying and selling platform. The companies are finalizing the deal and nothing has yet been signed, The Financial Times reported Saturday, citing two unnamed sources.
AZ Briefing: Poll shows AZ voters believe in election system; Fed's inflation fight could be painful; ABC 15's Dave Biscobing on 'dream job'
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. More layoffs, less saving and a drop in home values. Most people don't consider those prospects from federal policymakers appealing, but could they actually help the inflation fight? Arizona voters support infrastructure spending to keep up with growth...
MySanAntonio
Fleet company plans EV pilot program for Permian companies
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There’s been a trend in the oilpatch in recent years of electrification – from drilling rigs to hydraulic fracturing units. Glen Stancil wants to see that trend find its way into the industry’s truck fleets, and he’s...
MySanAntonio
Nike, Carnival fall; F45 Training, Micron Technology rise
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Nike Inc., down $12.21 to $83.12. The shoe and athletic apparel maker's profitability weakened this summer because it had to offer discounts to clear out suddenly overstuffed warehouses. Carnival Corp., down $2.13 to $7.03. The cruise ship operator posted a...
MySanAntonio
Truss's defense of her tax cuts fails to win over markets
Liz Truss defended her U.K. government's huge set of unfunded tax cuts after it sent the pound and gilts tumbling, instead blaming global economic pressures for the fallout from her fiscal package last week. The British currency and the price of government debt fell after the comments, her first since...
MySanAntonio
Treasury moves forward with database on corporate ownership
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tens of millions of small U.S. companies will be required to provide the government with details on their owners and others who benefit from them under a regulation finalized Thursday that's intended to peel back the layers of ownership that can hide unlawfully obtained assets. The...
MySanAntonio
Orosur Mining: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Orosur Mining Inc. (OROXF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $368,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.4...
MySanAntonio
Bed Bath & Beyond: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
UNION, N.J. (AP) _ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) on Thursday reported a loss of $366.2 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Union, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $4.59 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were $3.22 per share.
