More storm reports related to Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian continue to come into the WXII12 Newsroom. Tropical storm force gusts above 39 mph were responsible for uprooting and knocking down trees and power lines across the Triad. There are several areas with wind damage including Greensboro, Kernersville, Winston-Salem, Stokesdale, Asheboro, and Mocksville. Power outages were widespread after 5 p.m. on Friday and thousands of North Carolinians remain without power on Saturday evening. Reports of trees falling on homes have come in from Kernersville, Sofia, and Greensboro. We have received additional storm reports of trees and power lines down all throughout our forecast area.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO