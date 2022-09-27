ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NBC writer lists Chiefs’ Nick Bolton as one of his NFL defensive players of the week

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

The Colts were driving in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs when Indianapolis faced a pivotal fourth-and-1 play from the Kansas City 31-yard line.

Jonathan Taylor, an All-Pro who had 2,171 total yards a year ago, took a handoff and leaped into the air.

The plan was to jump over the scrum at the line of scrimmage and pick up the first down. At first, it seemed like Taylor would be successful when suddenly a pair of hands appeared from nowhere and stopped Taylor.

Those hands belonged to Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton. He blew up the play and kept Taylor from getting the first down.

That play was part of a huge game for Bolton, the former Mizzou star. He had two sacks, nine tackles, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits. Although it was a dismal day for the Chiefs, Bolton was a standout.

Bolton’s strong effort was recognized by NBC Sports’ Peter King in his weekly “Football Morning In America” column. King selects players of the week in offense, defense and special teams with each column during the season.

Here is what King wrote about Bolton: “Rare to honor a player when his team loses, but Bolton was fantastic Sunday in the 20-17 loss at Indy. Nine tackles and two sacks of Matt Ryan. His best play wasn’t a sack, but rather a stoning of the NFL rushing champion. Eleven minutes left, KC up 17-13 at the winless Colts, fourth-and-one Indy at the Kansas City 32-. What play do the Colts call? Of course: give it to Jonathan Taylor, who tried to leap over the defensive front for the first down. Here came Bolton, who grabbed Taylor with both hands, lifted him up and stopped him a foot short of the line to gain. Five minutes after his stoning of Taylor, Bolton sacked Ryan for a loss of eight.”

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

