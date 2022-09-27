Former 2nd Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent On The First Day Of Training Camp

On Sept. 27, Jabari Parker is still a free agent. He was the second overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft (out of Duke) and has played for the Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Jabari Parker was one of the most hyped prospects coming out of high school in 2013.

ESPN ranked him as the second-best player in the class of 2013 (only behind Andrew Wiggins).

After one season for Duke Men's Basketball, he was the second overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, injuries slowed down his career , and he has bounced around the league over the last few seasons.

On Tuesday, every team (that hasn't begun) will open up training camp, but Parker still remains a free agent available to be signed by any team in the league.

Last year, he played 12 regular season games for the Boston Celtics and averaged 4.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest on 47.4% shooting from the field.

The best season of his career came during his third year in the NBA when he was on the Bucks.

He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest on 49% shooting from the field in 51 regular season games.

If he did not deal with injuries, it's intriguing to think about the career he could have.

In addition, the Bucks also had Giannis Antetokounmpo at the same time as Parker.

Therefore, they could have been a remarkable duo.

Even though Parker never became a star, he is still a solid role player and could help out a lot of teams.

His career averages are 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest in 310 regular season games.

The first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season will tip off on Oct. 18th, so there is still time for him to be signed to an opening night roster