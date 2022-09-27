STARS OF THE DAY: Good day for Rogers as girls soccer and girls tennis prevail

Friday's stars

Grace Rochelle and Fayth Loper, Rogers girls tennis

Holding down the top two spots in the singles order, Rochelle at No. 1 and Loper at No. 2 cruised to wins, allowing the Vikings to pin a 6-1 loss on Pilgrim on Friday.

Rochelle notched a 6-3, 6-4 win over Patriots counterpart Grace Schenck, while Loper turned it on in the second set of her 7-5, 6-1 triumph over Hailey Link.

Ellie Margolis, Rogers girls soccer

Not all wins will be as easy as this one for the Vikings. Margolis scored a pair of goals, and Mount Pleasant didn’t attempt a shot on net — though the Kilties had an own goal — as Rogers dominated in its 6-0 victory on Friday.

Thursday's stars

Enzo Montefusco and Leonso Guas, Rogers boys soccer

Midfielder Montefusco and forward Guas each scored a goal, but the Vikings still fell short as Woonsocket edged Rogers 3-2 on Thursday at Braga Park.

Evelyn Schuster, Portsmouth girls soccer

While Kaitlin Roche and Abby Costa scored the goals, Schuster displayed the best all-around game as visiting Portsmouth topped North Providence 2-0 on Thursday.

“Evelyn played very composed in the middle,” Portsmouth coach Lauren Bulk said. “She helped in both offensive and defensive plays. She played a major role in switching the field and had a good eye for openings in the defense.”

Camilla May and Jelani Jackson, Rogers girls volleyball

The Vikings won their second straight match as they defeated Burrillville 25-16, 25-12, 25-12 in Newport on Thursday. May came through with 10 digs, five service aces, three kills and two blocks while Jackson contributed five aces, three kills, two digs and a block.

Ava Moson and Ginnie Hamilton, Middletown girls soccer

Moson, with an assist from Katie Chisolm, netted the game’s lone goal, and Islanders keeper Hamilton made 10 saves as Middletown edged Burrillville 1-0 on Thursday to climb above the .500 mark at 3-2 in Division II.

Wednesday's stars

Brooke Morrissey and Kat Deus, Portsmouth girls tennis

The two seniors each won split-set decisions, with Morrisey taking a 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles and Deus earning a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 1-0 (10-8) triumph at No. 3 singles as the host Patriots downed Mount St. Charles 5-2 on Wednesday.

Isabelle Huntoon, Middletown girls soccer

Huntoon had a hand in both goals — scoring one and assisting on the other — as the Islanders blanked Ponaganset 2-0 on Wednesday.

"The senior Huntoon, along with freshman midfielder Sophie Moson, were stalwart in their end-to-end efforts to keep the Ponaganset attack at bay," Middletown assistant coach Rex Bridges said.

Morgan Casey and Hailee Labonte, Portsmouth girls volleyball

Portsmouth won the opening two sets against East Greenwich en route to their 3-1 victory on Wednesday.

Casey nailed a dozen kills and had two blocks, while Labonte came through with eight kills, 14 digs and six service aces for Portsmouth, which won for the fourth time in its past five Division I contests.

Fallon Bagley and Ellie Margolis, Rogers girls soccer

Bagley netted three first-half goals, and Margolis scored two in the opening 40 minutes as the host Vikings rolled to an 8-0 win over Tolman on Wednesday at Toppa Field.

Obi Onwudiwe, Portsmouth Abbey boys soccer

Onwudiwe notched a goal and an assist for the Ravens, who downed Williams 7-1 in a non-league match Wednesday in New London, Connecticut.

Sean Collins, Portsmouth boys soccer

The sophomore scored Portsmouth’s third and fourth goals of the game as the host Patriots blitzed Mount Hope 5-0 on Wednesday night to up their Division I record to 2-2-3.

Grace Rochelle and Taylor Gray, Rogers girls tennis

Rochelle scored a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles, Gray notched a 7-6, 6-2 victory at No. 3 singles and the Vikings also won a doubles match, but they fell short of stopping host Ponaganset as the Chieftains prevailed 4-3 on Wednesday.

Tuesday's stars

Kaitlin Roche and Sophia Karousos, Portsmouth girls soccer

While Roche did her thing on the offensive end of the field, scoring two goals in Portsmouth’s 4-0 win over Mount St. Charles on Tuesday, Karousos locked down on one of the Mounties’ top scorers.

Vote: Who is The Newport Daily News Athlete of the Week for Sept. 19-25? Your vote will decide.

“Even with a physical player against her, she still composed herself well and played a great game,” Patriots coach Lauren Bulk said of Karousos.

Enzo Montefusco and Erving Gomez, Rogers boys soccer

Montefusco and Gomez handled the scoring for the Vikings, who couldn’t secure a late lead and settled for a 2-2 draw against Davies on Tuesday. The Patriots netted the equalizer on a penalty kick.

“Not the result Rogers had hoped for, but the focus moves towards Thursdays game,” said Rogers coach Alexander Hoglund, whose team next faces Woonsocket.

Watch list: These 12 Newport County boys soccer players will be the difference makers this fall

Dominic Bothur and Jack Sigler, Rogers boys cross country

Bothur placed eighth overall and Sigler wasn’t far behind, but the Vikings dropped a pair of decisions Tuesday at Ryan Park. Rogers lost 15-48 to North Kingstown and fell 21-30 to Prout.

On the 2.85-mile course, Bother clocked in with a time of 17 minutes, 6 minutes, while Sigler, who finished 12th, posted a time of 17:29.

Hannah Conroy and Kira Parsons, Rogers girls cross country

The Vikings came up on the short end against North Kingstown, falling by scores of 15-48 and 17-42, respectively, but there were some strong performances Tuesday.

Conroy placed 10th on the 2.85-mile course at Ryan Park with a time of 20 minutes, 57 seconds, and Parsons was one place behind her, clocking in at 21:04.

Monday's stars

Maryn Olinger, Portsmouth girls tennis

The Patriots’ No. 4 singles player didn’t allow her opponent to win a game as she scored a 6-0, 6-0 triumph for Portsmouth, which topped Middletown 7-0 on Monday at Gaudet Middle School.

Rylee Donovan and Fallon Bagley, Rogers girls soccer

Donovan notched four goals and an assist, and Bagley had a hat trick and assisted on two goals as the Vikings downed Davies 7-2 in Lincoln on Monday.

Grace Rochelle, Rogers tennis

Playing No. 1 singles, Rochelle got the host Vikings started with a 6-0, 6-0 victory and all her teammates followed as Rogers downed Lincoln 7-0 on Monday.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: STARS OF THE DAY: Good day for Rogers as girls soccer and girls tennis prevail