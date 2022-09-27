ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

City of Tucson Mayor speaks out after receiving $2-million grant to combat gun violence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has announced a $2-million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to assist the Tucson Police Department to reduce gun crime and other serious violence. This grant is part of a $100-million historic investment funded in part through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act passed by the Senate this year.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Group calls for Pima Community College chancellor’s resignation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A group called people for PCC is demanding that Pima Community College Chancellor Lee Lambert step down immediately. This comes after the KOLD Investigates team revealed that the college administration is once again under scrutiny. KOLD got ahold of a draft report from the...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

University of Arizona’s Steward Observatory celebrates 100 years!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona’s Steward Observatory has a lot to celebrate! It’s marking 10 decades of astronomy and telescope viewing in Southern Arizona. The first lecture was given 100 years ago in 1922. About 200 people came out to celebrate 100 years...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pride weekend officially underway in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pride weekend in Tucson is back for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Festivities kicked off Friday night with a parade downtown. Organizers told KOLD News 13 it feels great to celebrate LGBTQ pride after years of COVID-19. While things have...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. 14 year old Emma Thompson has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis which has...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Arizona abortion law’s impact on families with fetal complications

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Abortions are now banned across Arizona except to save the mother’s life. And the latest court ruling in Pima County last week leaves a lot of gray areas for pregnant women and providers to navigate. There are a small handful of procedures that aren’t technically considered abortion. Even so, they trigger the same legal intervention for providers trying to sort- out liability for criminal prosecution. We’re talking about things like a D & C after a miscarriage or fetal complications where a doctor says the baby won’t be viable outside the womb.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Christopher Clements found guilty of kidnapping, killing Maribel Gonzalez in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of Tucson’s most notorious criminal cases came to an end in a Pima County courtroom on Friday, Sept. 30. A jury found Christopher Clements guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of Maribel Gonzales in 2014. He faces life in prison when he is sentenced at a later date.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

House damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A house was damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side Wednesday night, Sept. 28. According to the Drexel Heights Fire District, the fire happened in the 3000 block of West Century Drive, near West Valencia Road and South Cardinal Avenue, at about 5 p.m.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

SAHBA Home and Garden Show comes back to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After more than 50 years in Tucson, the SAHBA Home and Garden Show is coming back. The show will be held between Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Tucson Convention Center. Each year at the show, hundreds get together to showcase...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show set for this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of southern Arizona’s creepiest, crawliest events is coming to the Tucson Expo Center on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2. This will be the 21st annual Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show and Sale. According to the event’s website, reptiles from all...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Marana Pumpkin Patch kicks off fall with Sunflower Festival

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Pumpkin Patch opens for the first time this season on Saturday, Oct. 1. Owner Jon Post said this year there’s even more for the whole family to enjoy, including a one-of-a-kind Sunflower Festival. “We’re not going to the pumpkin field, we’re...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

One in custody after attempted robbery in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley police have taken one person into custody after an attempted bank robbery on Friday afternoon, Sept. 30. Authorities say they were called to the scene, located at the corner of Oracle Road and Suffolk Drive, at 4 p.m. No injuries were reported...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pro-choice groups, Attorney General call for special session on abortion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Thirty pro-choice organizations from around Arizona signed a letter asking Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to call a special session of the legislature to repeal abortion law 13-3603 which bans the procedure in all cases except to save the life of the mother. The law calls for two to five years in prison for anyone assisting a person having an abortion.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slim chance for showers this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, we`ll keep enough moisture around for isolated storms this coming week. Temperatures will remain near seasonal averages for early October. Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2:00 p.m. Mostly sunny, with...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses.
FLORIDA STATE
KOLD-TV

Arizona attorney general candidates argue over 2020 election, abortion during debate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s mail-in ballots go out in just 13 days, and on Wednesday night, the two candidates running for state attorney general are still fighting over the last election. The 2020 election and abortion were the most contentious issues in the only televised debate in the pivotal race to decide who will become Arizona’s next top cop. Democratic candidate Kris Mayes accused her opponent, Republican Abe Hamadeh, of being anti-democratic for pushing baseless conspiracies that the 2020 election was stolen. Hamadeh won former president Donald Trump’s endorsement in a contested primary and is part of the so-called MAGA slate of Trump’s hand-picked candidates in Arizona who have promoted unsupported election fraud claims.
ARIZONA STATE

