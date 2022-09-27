Duke HC Mike Elko Previews Virginia

Read what Duke head coach Mike Elko had to say about Saturday night's matchup between the Blue Devils and Cavaliers

Two of the ACC's newest head coaches will go head-to-head when Mike Elko's Duke Blue Devils host Tony Elliott's Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday night in Durham. Read what Mike Elko had to say about UVA in his weekly press conference on Monday:

Opening statement:

"We are excited for ACC play to start. We have Virginia coming in here this weekend and I have a lot of respect for Tony Elliott. We have crossed paths a lot over the years. I think out of the six years that I was at Wake Forest; he was the offensive coordinator at Clemson when we played them. I have been able to get to know Tony really well and his family over the years. He is a great guy and a great coach, so respect for what they are doing. When you look at them offensively, they are an exceptionally talented offense. I know it hasn't completely clicked for them like they would like yet, but they have a lot weapons. Brennan Armstrong is an exceptional quarterback. He has a lot of arm strength and throws the ball really well. He is able to do things with his feet and is a really gritty, tough football player. He is a kid we have to pay attention to. They have Billy Kemp back this year and he is an exceptional slot receiver in the ACC. The Dontayvion Wicks kid at wide receiver is talented as well as Keytaon Thompson who is having a heck of a year for them as well. They've got weapons on offense and have our attention for what they do. Defensively I think they are one of the most improved defenses in the country. They are doing a really good job with their scheme, and they know what they want to do. They are very comfortable with running it and the kids are playing really fast and physical. Chico Bennett up front has been a handful for people. He has been extremely disruptive. They have some really big athletic bodies up front which will certainly present a challenge for our kids. Nick Jackson, I know he won't play the first half, but he is one of the best linebackers not only in the ACC, but in the country. They have a lot of length in the secondary. They are long and really athletic, so these guys are extremely talented. They have our full attention. We have lost seven straight games against them and so we know what they are capable of. We are certainly expecting to get their best on Saturday night."

On preparing for a Virginia offense that features the same players from last year, but a different scheme:

"I think you do both parts of that. I think you are looking more schematically at what they have been this year, what Tony has been and what Des Kitchings has been. I think from a skill standpoint it is still the same kids. That group that was terrifying the ACC last year, scoring all those points is the same group of skill kids. Not many of them have left. We certainly have a lot of respect for what they are capable of being. They are not off by much and you still see it on the majority of the plays. I think there has just been a handful of things that has dropped them behind the chains, which is probably why they aren't scoring to the degree they want to. They are not far off from getting back to where they have been."

On defending against Brennan Armstrong:

"I don't know if he is a ton different. (Jalon) Daniels is maybe a little bit faster and a little bit more of a runner, but certainly when Brennan pulls the ball down, he scares you. He has long touchdown runs on film already this year. He throws the ball really well and that is what translates. He has a really elite wrist, and the ball comes out of his hands with a really tight spiral. When you see kids do that, that is what projects to the NFL level. What do we have to do? We have to disrupt him. We have to do a much better job up front disrupting the quarterback. We need to make sure we get into throw windows and pressure him. We can't let him get comfortable back there. We have to be able to change the looks up a little bit as well so that he is not getting the same picture he wants to see every play."

On the Virginia defense:

"I think we challenge our offensive line every week. This one is a little bit of a different challenge. These guys are physical, but they are really athletic. This is an explosive, twitchy, athletic front. Kansas presented a little bit of that to us, but this is the first time we are going to see that type of front. While it is a challenge similar that our offensive line is going to have to step up and protect Riley [Leonard]. They blitz a little bit more and they are more exotic on third down. That is where some of those stats are coming from too. I think this one is unique and certainly protecting our quarterback and running the football will always be essential to us to have success."

