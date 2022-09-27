ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Richmond, WI

Thomas D. McCormick

Thomas D. McCormick

Thomas D. McCormick, attorney and loving father, age 74, of Hudson, WI, died peacefully of natural causes on September 13, 2022, at the Hudson Hospital. Tom was born on March 26, 1948, to Frances and Bernice (Morrissiette) McCormick in Anoka, MN, where he spent his childhood. Following high school graduation Tom attended St. Cloud State University, MN, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in history. He then went to William Mitchell Law School and earned his Juris Doctrine in law. On April 23, 1988, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Jean Lowry at the Oconomowoc Lake Club, WI. Their marriage would be blessed with two children, Cody and Kayla. Their marriage would later be dissolved after 27 years. Tom moved to Hudson in 1988 and established McCormick Law Office, practicing civil litigation in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
HUDSON, WI
River Falls Journal

Friday night Big Rivers football recap

Chippewa Falls stunned River Falls in overtime to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season while Hudson took care of Eau Claire North to move into a first place tie with River Falls and New Richmond earned a 10-point win at Menomonie. Chippewa Falls 20, River Falls 14.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
River Falls Journal

Photos: Beautiful house with cabin feel for sale in River Falls

As you enter the tree-covered driveway you'll see the home was strategically located for privacy and seclusion with east views remaining. Sit on the porch, there's a pond out front too. The primary bedroom is on the upper level, complete with a loft and private bathroom. The home has a...
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Letter: Experience in schools, business

On Nov. 8, I plan to vote for Alison Page as my state Assembly representative. Her opponent says he supports public education, but the small increases he’s voted for over the past few years are not even keeping up with inflation, much less returning school funding to what it needs to be if we are to educate our children to compete in the future that awaits them.
RIVER FALLS, WI
New Richmond, WI
Upcoming I-94 lane closures

Upcoming I-94 lane closures

Motorists will encounter nightly lane closures on eastbound Interstate 94 between Woodbury and Lakeland, Minnesotan the east metro beginning Sunday, Oct. 2. Beginning at 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, eastbound I-94 will be reduced to a single lane nightly between Woodbury Drive and the St. Croix River as crews resurface the shoulders of the road. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. each morning Oct. 3-6. There are no planned ramp restrictions as part of this work.
LAKELAND, MN

