On Monday, September 26th, 2022, the Danville Police Department was notified via a media inquiry of a potential hidden camera in Walmart, located at 515 Mount Cross Road, Danville, VA 24540, at approximately 10:30 am. The media received an anonymous tip advising management was refusing to notify the police. Prior to the media inquiry, the Danville Police Department had not received any reports of incidents similar in nature. An officer contacted Walmart to follow up regarding the media inquiry. Upon further investigation, the officer discovered a camera was seized by a manager of Walmart on September 24, 2022, after being found in a family restroom, but it had not been reported to our department.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO