Danville, VA

Man wanted after robbery, assault at WIN CITY, Lynchburg Police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department said they are searching for a man they say robbed a WIN CITY early Friday morning. Authorities said that around 5:46 a.m., officers responded to 6109 Fort Ave. for a robbery report. They said that the robbery happened an hour prior to the call.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Lynchburg Police seeking KWIK STOP robber

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a man after an armed robbery at the KWIK STOP store on Old Forest Road Tuesday night. Officers responded to the KWIK STOP at 11:50 p.m. They say a man entered the store, displayed a gun and took money from the store before leaving on foot.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Attorneys say Walmart could face lawsuits after camera found in restroom

DANVILLE, Va. – Roanoke Attorney Tommy Strelka said Walmart could potentially face charges after a hidden camera was found in a restroom and was not reported to police. Strelka said the retail giant should have taken preventable steps, and that they should notify people who could have been exposed to the camera that was found Saturday.
DANVILLE, VA
Danville, VA
Danville, VA
Police Investigation: Hidden Camera Discovered in Walmart Family Restroom In Danville, Virginia

On Monday, September 26th, 2022, the Danville Police Department was notified via a media inquiry of a potential hidden camera in Walmart, located at 515 Mount Cross Road, Danville, VA 24540, at approximately 10:30 am. The media received an anonymous tip advising management was refusing to notify the police. Prior to the media inquiry, the Danville Police Department had not received any reports of incidents similar in nature. An officer contacted Walmart to follow up regarding the media inquiry. Upon further investigation, the officer discovered a camera was seized by a manager of Walmart on September 24, 2022, after being found in a family restroom, but it had not been reported to our department.
DANVILLE, VA
Scam: Person impersonating employee of Campbell County Sheriff’s Office

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam involving someone pretending to represent the sheriff’s office. Investigators say they have received reports of people in the Campbell/Lynchburg area receiving a phone call from 434-290-0933. claiming to be command staff member Brandon Epperson, badge 3116. The person claims to be with the civil process division, and asks resident questions about missing court and other law enforcement-related topics.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
Two unrelated crashes claim two lives

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which. resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Tuesday, (Sept 27) at 8:30 p.m. on Kings. Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue in Henry County. A 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Kings...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Two killed in Henry County crashes

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been identified as the man killed in a Henry County crash Tuesday. David Nelson Henderson, 57, was killed in the crash on Kings Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue. Virginia State Police say Henderson was driving a Nissan Altima westbound...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
State police investigating deadly crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 57-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle and ATV crashed in Henry County Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police. A 2001 Honda 4-wheeler pulled out of a private drive heading north of Spencer Preston Road when it was struck by a Ford F-350 also heading north, authorities say.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Investigation into Fight in Radford

On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
RADFORD, VA
City of Roanoke prepares for Ian’s remnants, closes Wiley Drive

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is preparing for Ian’s remnants. On Friday afternoon, the City of Roanoke Transportation and the City of Roanoke announced that Wiley Drive will be closed until further notice. They said that the closure is due to forecasted weather. Wiley Drive runs...
ROANOKE, VA
Eden Man and Woman Charged with Selling Illegal Narcotics

An Eden man and woman have been hit with several charges over the sale of illegal narcotics. Yesterday afternoon the Eden Police Department executed a search warrant at 1025 Klyce St. During the search officers found 287 grams of cocaine, 210 grams of fentanyl, 255 grams of marijuana, and 80...
EDEN, NC
Roanoke drug traffickers plead guilty in fatal Eastern Avenue gunfight

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two more Roanoke men involved in a fatal shooting at an Eastern Avenue drug house in Roanoke City pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday for their roles in the shootings and related drug trafficking activity, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin County car crash causing delays

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A car crash in Franklin County is causing major delays. The crash happened on US 220, near Naff Road. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), they initially got the call around 6 a.m. Boones Mill Fire Department was the first to respond. According to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Missing Boy Found by Danville Police

14-year-old Ronnie Glass was found in Danville Monday morning by Danville Police. Glass is being returned to his family. Glass was reported missing on Saturday night by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q...
DANVILLE, VA
Woman dies after tractor-trailer crashes into overturned car on I-85 in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after an early morning crash in Randolph County, near Trinity. Shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the crash on Interstate 85 north at the Trinity Overpass near South Main Street. The overturned vehicle blocked traffic and left shattered glass and debris scattered across both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-85.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

