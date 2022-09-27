Read full article on original website
WSLS
Disturbing discovery in Danville Walmart restroom leaves customers concerned
DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities are investigating a hidden camera that was found inside of a family restroom at the Walmart on Mount Cross Road in Danville – an invasion of privacy that left many in the community on edge. 10 News received an anonymous tip that said the...
WSLS
Man wanted after robbery, assault at WIN CITY, Lynchburg Police say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department said they are searching for a man they say robbed a WIN CITY early Friday morning. Authorities said that around 5:46 a.m., officers responded to 6109 Fort Ave. for a robbery report. They said that the robbery happened an hour prior to the call.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police seeking KWIK STOP robber
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a man after an armed robbery at the KWIK STOP store on Old Forest Road Tuesday night. Officers responded to the KWIK STOP at 11:50 p.m. They say a man entered the store, displayed a gun and took money from the store before leaving on foot.
WSLS
Attorneys say Walmart could face lawsuits after camera found in restroom
DANVILLE, Va. – Roanoke Attorney Tommy Strelka said Walmart could potentially face charges after a hidden camera was found in a restroom and was not reported to police. Strelka said the retail giant should have taken preventable steps, and that they should notify people who could have been exposed to the camera that was found Saturday.
wallstreetwindow.com
Police Investigation: Hidden Camera Discovered in Walmart Family Restroom In Danville, Virginia
On Monday, September 26th, 2022, the Danville Police Department was notified via a media inquiry of a potential hidden camera in Walmart, located at 515 Mount Cross Road, Danville, VA 24540, at approximately 10:30 am. The media received an anonymous tip advising management was refusing to notify the police. Prior to the media inquiry, the Danville Police Department had not received any reports of incidents similar in nature. An officer contacted Walmart to follow up regarding the media inquiry. Upon further investigation, the officer discovered a camera was seized by a manager of Walmart on September 24, 2022, after being found in a family restroom, but it had not been reported to our department.
Hidden camera found in Walmart restroom in Virginia; police searching for suspects
DANVILLE, VA. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department was notified via media inquiry of a potential hidden camera at a Walmart location on Monday morning. According to the DPD, the media tip about the Walmart located at 515 Mount Cross Road came at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 26. Officials say prior to the media […]
newsoforange.com
Family finds earring at truck crash site; believe it was worn by missing Va. woman
In a Facebook video posted this afternoon by members of Alyssa Taylor’s family, a single earring is shown being pulled from a storm drain just feet from the site where a tractor trailer struck a bridge abutment Sept. 14 on I-85 in Hillsborough. Krista Taylor, Alyssa’s mother, and Shelly...
WDBJ7.com
Scam: Person impersonating employee of Campbell County Sheriff’s Office
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam involving someone pretending to represent the sheriff’s office. Investigators say they have received reports of people in the Campbell/Lynchburg area receiving a phone call from 434-290-0933. claiming to be command staff member Brandon Epperson, badge 3116. The person claims to be with the civil process division, and asks resident questions about missing court and other law enforcement-related topics.
whee.net
Two unrelated crashes claim two lives
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which. resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Tuesday, (Sept 27) at 8:30 p.m. on Kings. Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue in Henry County. A 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Kings...
WSET
Roanoke man dies at traffic stop in self-inflicted gunshot wound: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A death at a traffic stop in Roanoke on Monday evening is now being investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service. On Sept. 27, 2022, the USMS Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was conducting an ongoing criminal investigation into a fugitive suspect. A passenger in...
WDBJ7.com
Two killed in Henry County crashes
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been identified as the man killed in a Henry County crash Tuesday. David Nelson Henderson, 57, was killed in the crash on Kings Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue. Virginia State Police say Henderson was driving a Nissan Altima westbound...
WSLS
State police investigating deadly crash in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 57-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle and ATV crashed in Henry County Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police. A 2001 Honda 4-wheeler pulled out of a private drive heading north of Spencer Preston Road when it was struck by a Ford F-350 also heading north, authorities say.
NRVNews
Investigation into Fight in Radford
On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
WSLS
City of Roanoke prepares for Ian’s remnants, closes Wiley Drive
ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is preparing for Ian’s remnants. On Friday afternoon, the City of Roanoke Transportation and the City of Roanoke announced that Wiley Drive will be closed until further notice. They said that the closure is due to forecasted weather. Wiley Drive runs...
WSLS
WATCH: Authorities to announce results of investigation into Roanoke hotel
ROANOKE, Va. – Local, state and federal authorities are set to hold a press conference at The Knights Inn in Roanoke on Tuesday afternoon to announce the results of law enforcement action taken against the business and its owner. According to Brian McGinn, the public affairs specialist for the...
WBTM
Eden Man and Woman Charged with Selling Illegal Narcotics
An Eden man and woman have been hit with several charges over the sale of illegal narcotics. Yesterday afternoon the Eden Police Department executed a search warrant at 1025 Klyce St. During the search officers found 287 grams of cocaine, 210 grams of fentanyl, 255 grams of marijuana, and 80...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke drug traffickers plead guilty in fatal Eastern Avenue gunfight
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two more Roanoke men involved in a fatal shooting at an Eastern Avenue drug house in Roanoke City pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday for their roles in the shootings and related drug trafficking activity, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County car crash causing delays
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A car crash in Franklin County is causing major delays. The crash happened on US 220, near Naff Road. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), they initially got the call around 6 a.m. Boones Mill Fire Department was the first to respond. According to...
WBTM
Missing Boy Found by Danville Police
14-year-old Ronnie Glass was found in Danville Monday morning by Danville Police. Glass is being returned to his family. Glass was reported missing on Saturday night by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q...
My Fox 8
Woman dies after tractor-trailer crashes into overturned car on I-85 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after an early morning crash in Randolph County, near Trinity. Shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the crash on Interstate 85 north at the Trinity Overpass near South Main Street. The overturned vehicle blocked traffic and left shattered glass and debris scattered across both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-85.
