aircargonews.net

Pegasus ULD global network expansion

Sonoco ThermoSafe has announced a rapid expansion of its Pegasus ULD fleet, a passive aircraft-certified temperature-controlled container accessible via a direct lease or from a global network of partner airlines and freight forwarders. The healthcare packaging specialist said that pharmaceutical companies and their logistics providers face choices every day on...
aircargonews.net

Emirates SkyCargo and United Cargo sign cargo interline and block space MoU

Emirates SkyCargo and United Cargo have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work closely on issues including expanding cargo interline options and block space agreements, pending regulatory approvals. Signed at the IATA World Cargo Symposium (WCS), the MoU will build on existing cargo interline arrangements between both air cargo...
aircargonews.net

Saudia Cargo to work with IATA on CEIV-Pharma Certification

Source: Saudi Cargo - L to R: Saudia Cargo CEO Teddy Zebitz and Frederic Leger, IATA Senior Vice President Commercial Products and Services. Saudia Cargo is to work with IATA on gaining its Center of Excellence for Independent Validators for Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) Certification for safe and secure air transport and handling of pharma shipments.
aircargonews.net

Sao Paolo’s GRU Airport becomes strategic member of Pharma.Aero

Sao Paolo’s GRU Airport in Brazil has becomes a strategic airport member of Pharma.Aero, representing the East South America region. The GRU Cargo Complex is the largest airport logistics facility in Latin America, and Brazilia’s number one pharma hub with the largest airport cold storage facilities in the region.
aircargonews.net

Saudia Cargo extends ULD partnership with Unilode

Source: Saudia Cargo, unilode - Above L-R Teddy Zebitz and Ross Marino. Unilode Aviation Solutions has announced the extension of its unit load device (ULD) management partnership with Saudia Cargo until 2028. Unilode, a specialist in outsourced ULD management, repair and digital services, was awarded the supply and management of...
aircargonews.net

SATS first ground handler to achieve IATA lithium battery certification

Singapore-based SATS has become the first cargo ground handler to gain IATA’s Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators Lithium Batteries’ (CEIV Li-batt) certification. SATS achieved CEIV Li-batt certification together with its Hong Kong subsidiary Asia Airfreight Terminal (AAT) and Indonesian joint venture PT Jasa Angkasa Semesta (PT JAS)...
aircargonews.net

FedEx research shows e-commerce set to grow for SMEs

The e-commerce boom is set to continue for Small and Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs), according to the latest e-commerce trends research commissioned by FedEx Express. The What’s Next in E-Commerce survey polled SMEs and consumers in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa region (AMEA) in July 2022 to explore the continuing evolution of e-commerce and identify the trends that could fuel future growth.
aircargonews.net

CargoAi launches CO2 Efficiency Score

CargoAi has launched its CO2 Efficiency Score in response to growing market need for greater visibility on CO2 emissions. Within its real-time Cargo2ZERO suite of solutions the new shipment emissions calculator enables freight forwarders to make informed green choices when booking online as well as engage in data driven conversation with their own customers.
aircargonews.net

ACIA and IPRC announce three ATR 72-600 freighter conversions

ACIA Aero Leasing and IPR Conversions are to convert a fleet of three ATR 72-600 aircraft into freighters, starting from January 2023. The joint agreement will provide two ATR 72-600 Large Cargo Door (LCD) and one ATR 72-600 Bulk Freighter Cargo (BFC) conversions. ACIA is a provider of regional aircraft...
