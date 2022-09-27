ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Hill

Hurricane Ian photos show destruction, storm surge

The National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday that Hurricane Ian made landfall over southwestern Florida a little after 3 p.m. The hurricane made landfall as a Category 4 storm, with winds approaching Category 5 status. Officials said a storm surge of up to 18 feet could be seen in some areas. Here are photos from Ian’s landfall and subsequent flooding:
theadvocate.com

Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while...
AFP

Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as monster Category 4 storm

Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast of southwest Florida as a monster Category 4 storm on Wednesday with powerful winds and torrential rains threatening "catastrophic" damage and flooding. The NHC said Ian was packing maximum sustained winds of 150 miles (240 kilometers) per hour when it made landfall and forecast "catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula."
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian swamps southwest Florida

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian roared ashore shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday as a Category 4 storm in southwest Florida, packing winds of over 150 miles per hour and bringing ferocious winds the area.    Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.6 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland.A coastal sheriff's office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in homes. The hurricane's center struck near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers.Mark...
