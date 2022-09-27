Read full article on original website
Harrowing Videos Show Ian Storm Surge Breach Sea Wall, Flood St. Augustine
High tide exacerbated the flooding through the coastal city.
Hurricane Ian photos show destruction, storm surge
The National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday that Hurricane Ian made landfall over southwestern Florida a little after 3 p.m. The hurricane made landfall as a Category 4 storm, with winds approaching Category 5 status. Officials said a storm surge of up to 18 feet could be seen in some areas. Here are photos from Ian’s landfall and subsequent flooding:
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
Ian now forecast to become a hurricane before South Carolina landfall
Florida. Ian is now a tropical storm with 70 mile per hour winds as it moves towards the Atlantic. The system will loop northwest, making another landfall near Charleston, South Carolina before progressing through the state.
What if Hurricane Ian hit Houston? Damage from storms surge would be seen miles inland
See what ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman says would happen if the hypothetical hurricane were to hit our area.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian has already caused wide-spread damage throughout Florida, causing residents to board up their homes, stash belongings and evacuate their homes.
theadvocate.com
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while...
Ian regains Category 1 Hurricane strength, additional landfall Friday in South Carolina
After making landfall as a high end Category 4 Hurricane on Wednesday, Ian moved east and weakened to a tropical storm on Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, Ian moved back over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean and regained strength along the way. As of the 5pm ET National...
What should NYC expect after Hurricane Ian hits Florida? Forecaster details the latest.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hurricane Ian churned toward the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday as a dangerous Category 4 storm and is expected to bring catastrophic storm surge and wind damage to the state. After making landfall Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center expects Ian to emerge off the eastern...
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as monster Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast of southwest Florida as a monster Category 4 storm on Wednesday with powerful winds and torrential rains threatening "catastrophic" damage and flooding. The NHC said Ian was packing maximum sustained winds of 150 miles (240 kilometers) per hour when it made landfall and forecast "catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula."
theadvocate.com
Hurricane Ian didn't come anywhere near Louisiana. But it could still roil our insurance market
Hurricane Ian, 2022’s first killer cyclone, missed Louisiana by hundreds of miles. But the devastating Category 4 storm, which caused damages estimated in the tens of billions of dollars, could still make its presence felt here by further roiling Louisiana’s balky property insurance market. The two hurricane-prone states...
Hurricane Ian Sucks Tampa Bay Dry Ahead Of Landfall
“Don't go out there,” officials warned, saying the water was likely to rush back in at higher levels.
WATCH: Crazy Florida Men Swim in Ocean During Hurricane Ian, Get Obliterated by Waves
Florida is hit with more hurricanes than any other state in the country. In fact, of the nearly 300 hurricanes that have hit the United States since 1851, close to half have churned their way through Florida. The Sunshine State also sees the most severe storms. A staggering 37 of...
Florida Warns Alligators, Snakes and Bears Will Emerge During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is looking to be one of the worst storms Florida has ever seen, and officials are warning residents to be wary of displaced wildlife.
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?
ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
Hurricane Ian swamps southwest Florida
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian roared ashore shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday as a Category 4 storm in southwest Florida, packing winds of over 150 miles per hour and bringing ferocious winds the area. Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.6 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland.A coastal sheriff's office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in homes. The hurricane's center struck near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers.Mark...
Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian's winds, then refills
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor. Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about...
Ian Now Extremely Dangerous: What it Means for Alabama, Gulf Coast
The residents of Alabama have been watching Ian closely and now it has developed into a major hurricane. Now, the system is about to make landfall as a dangerous category 4. The winds in this category range from 130 to 156 miles per hour. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare...
MSNBC
‘There's no beach left’: Naples hit by major storm surge as Hurricane Ian bears down
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi joins Andrea Mitchell from Naples, Florida to report on the catastrophic storm surge the city is experiencing. “There's debris all over the place. It's entirely flooded,” says Velshi. “There’s no beach left in Naples.” He warns the city is "not even close to the worst of it yet." Sept. 28, 2022.
Hurricane Ian: Shark Filmed Swimming in Floodwaters on Fort Myers Street
Just after Hurricane Ian officially made landfall, a shark was filmed swimming in floodwaters on a Fort Myers street. U.S. Stormwatch’s Colin McCarthy posted a video of the fish thrashing the water. “The storm surge is so powerful Hurricane Ian that it brought a shark into the city streets of Fort Myers.”
