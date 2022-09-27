MIAMI - Hurricane Ian roared ashore shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday as a Category 4 storm in southwest Florida, packing winds of over 150 miles per hour and bringing ferocious winds the area. Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.6 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland.A coastal sheriff's office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in homes. The hurricane's center struck near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers.Mark...

