Read full article on original website
Related
Falls Church News-Press
Thousands of Students Rally for Transgender Rights
Thousands of high school students from throughout Virginia staged walkouts either during or following their classes Tuesday to protest the proposed changes to official state policy to limit schools’ abilities to support transgender and other gender non-conforming students. Students from over 90 schools, including three dozen in Northern Virginia, took part.
Falls Church News-Press
F.C.’s Joint Statement Issued on Transgender Rights
Laura Downs, Falls Church City Public Schools Board Chair, and Peter Noonan, Superintendent, issued the following joint statement on Tuesday:. “Late Friday night, the Washington Post published an article referring to the new ‘Model Policies’ that have been developed by the Virginia Department of Education (Virginia policy latest attempt to restrict rights of transgender students). The article indicates that Virginia Governor Youngkin seeks to roll back current privacy protections and practices for transgender students.
Falls Church News-Press
Del. Simon Weighs In Opposing Youngkin Transgender Policy
State Del. Marcus Simon, who represents Falls Church in the Virginia State Legislature, issued the following statement today in response to the controversy ignited by Gov. Youngkin’s change in state’s response to transgender issues in the schools:. “As the Chief Patron of HB145, the bill that mandated the...
Falls Church News-Press
News and Notes: September 29th – October 5th
The 2022 Falls Church Arts “Scenes in the City” Plein Air Festival and Quick Draw competitions took place under sunny September skies on Saturday, Sept. 24. Juror Andrei Kushnir selected the following prize winners at the close of the two-week outdoor festival:. Beyer Auto Group Plein Air Grand...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Falls Church News-Press
The Senior Olympics: Not Your Average Athletics Competition
In 1982, an athletic event for adults over the age of 50 to participate in was created with only 80 competitors. Forty years later, the number of competitors has grown 10 times larger with about 800 participants and more than 70 events. The Northern Virginia Senior Olympics (NVSO) celebrated its...
Falls Church News-Press
Apartment Dwellers Dominate In F.C. Now
A little noticed tipping point was reached in the City of Falls Church in the recent period, as for the first time ever, the majority of residences are now composed of units in multifamily dwellings as opposed to single family homes. So reported City Planning Chief Paul Stoddard in an...
Comments / 0