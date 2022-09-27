Laura Downs, Falls Church City Public Schools Board Chair, and Peter Noonan, Superintendent, issued the following joint statement on Tuesday:. “Late Friday night, the Washington Post published an article referring to the new ‘Model Policies’ that have been developed by the Virginia Department of Education (Virginia policy latest attempt to restrict rights of transgender students). The article indicates that Virginia Governor Youngkin seeks to roll back current privacy protections and practices for transgender students.

FALLS CHURCH, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO