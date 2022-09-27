ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wnypapers.com

DEC: Invasive aquatic plant hydrilla found in Niagara River

Water recreationists reminded to ‘Clean. Drain. Dry.’ boats & equipment before putting in the water. Submitted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced hydrilla, an invasive aquatic plant, was found at two additional locations along the eastern...
2 On Your Side

Indian market Spresh expands to add kitchen, private label

AMHERST, N.Y. — What started as an Indian spice bazaar has evolved into a grocery store with a kitchen and private label goods. Spresh, owned by Shaukat “Sam” Kassam and Kishore “Chris” Patel, had a soft opening Sept. 29 at 3355 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. The pair also owned the Spice Bazaar, which was near the new store.
buffalorising.com

Work Underway at The Monroe

With financing in hand, work on the redevelopment of the former Record Theatre store at 1786 Main Street has kicked-off. Jason Yots of Common Bond Real Estate, Derek King and Michael Puma of Preservation Studios, and Richard Rogers and Travis Gordon of Urban Vantage are partnering on the project. When...
buffalorising.com

Scajaquada Creek, The Riviere aux Chevaux?

West of the Great Northern Elevator so prominent in the News these days, there is a historical place marker located on Michigan Avenue near Ganson St. stating that the first settlement of Buffalo occurred near there, at a trading post established by Daniel Chabert Joncaire aka Joncaire Chabert. The settlement was established at what the French called the “Petit Rapide” or Little Rapid at a place also known as the “Riviere aux Chevaux” or Horse River. But is the location on an island in the Buffalo River, correct or was the Horse River somewhere else?
96.1 The Breeze

Several Fall Festivals This Weekend In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and for the first weekend of October there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they start to change color. Ellicottville’s Fall Fest is next weekend, so while you wait for that event to make its return, you may be looking for different fall activities you can do around Western New York.
buffalorising.com

WNY SOUNDSTAGE | OCTOBER EVENT ROUNDUP

October is an incredible time to be in Western New York – the air is perfectly crisp, the leaves are turning brilliant colors, and it’s the textbook definition of “sweater weather.” It is also a fantastic time to find a bounty of incredible events to harvest.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
wnypapers.com

Bird Scooters coming to North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda and Bird, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, are bringing shared e-scooters to North Tonawanda. This new transportation option can be activated through Bird’s free mobile phone application and used to replace gas-powered car trips when going to the store, meeting up with friends, exploring the community and taking many other daily trips within city limits for riders age 18 and up.
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink in East Aurora

If you’re looking to step out for a bite to eat or drink in East Aurora, you’ve come to the right place. The options are plentiful in this quintessential small town and it’s surrounding areas. From bakeries and bars to gourmet ice cream, fine dining, and an awesome margarita spot, there’s so much to offer in the village of EA and beyond.
