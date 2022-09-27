Read full article on original website
Mass. Guardsman may face discipline after chasing busload of ‘migrants’ who turned out to be tourists
The man reportedly believed the tour bus was part of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s efforts to transport migrants from the southern U.S. border up north. An off-duty Massachusetts National Guardsman thought he was pursuing a busload of migrants when he allegedly followed a coach bus to a Cape Cod hotel on Sept. 19. Instead, he found the bus full of senior citizens on vacation.
Read: Markey, Mass. reps want Buttigieg to investigate DeSantis for breaking DOT rules
The lawmakers said they have "deep concerns" about the migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard under "reportedly false pretenses." Several Massachusetts lawmakers are calling on U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to investigate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s transport of about 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard earlier this month. In a...
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families
BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said. Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list.
Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
New England has 2 of the 25 best places to live for families in 2022
Two New England places to live are among the best in the country when it comes to meeting the needs of multigenerational families, according to Fortune. Fortune released its inaugural 25 best places to live for families ranking on Wednesday, and South Portland, Maine, ranked No. 13 and Brookline ranked No. 16.
Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns
GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
Mass. is among 17 states offering inflation relief; find out how much here
Inflation has been high for much of this year, peaking in June at 9.1%. In August, the inflation rate was 8.3% year over year, according to U.S. Labor Department data released earlier this month. Meanwhile, 17 states including Massachusetts are offering money back to taxpayers, in some cases at a...
Johns Hopkins doctor and Army doctor spouse charged with conspiring to give U.S. soldiers' medical info to Russia
The Justice Department on Thursday accused an Army doctor and a Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist of conspiring to provide the Russian government with medical information about U.S. soldiers and their relatives. The indictment names Jamie Lee Henry, an Army major at Fort Bragg who had a secret security clearance, and Henry’s...
Natural gas dependence puts Mass. in danger of winter energy shortage, officials say
The New England region’s overreliance on natural gas may produce an energy shortage in Massachusetts this winter — when regional natural gas usage peaks as people warm their homes during the frigid winter months — due to Russia’s war in Ukraine continuing to disrupt the global supply of liquified natural gas, according to officials.
Happy hour consequences in Massachusetts not worth it, Baker says
By Chris Lisinski, State House News ServiceBOSTON, SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 (State House News Service) - A measure that would allow cities and towns to revive happy hour within their borders would "most likely" receive Gov. Charlie Baker's veto if it reached his desk, the governor said Monday, imperiling the fate of a controversial idea that remains tied up in legislative negotiations. Supporters of moving away from the 38-year-old statewide ban on discounted drink promotions argue that the availability of on-demand rides through platforms like Uber and Lyft ease some drunken driving concerns, but Baker said he continues to believe happy...
Mayor Wu’s ZBA picks include income-restricted renters, homeowners, and immigrants
The mayor is looking to overhaul the influential city board. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday put forth a diverse slate of appointees to the city’s powerful Zoning Board of Appeal as her administration seeks to overhaul the group and retool the city’s zoning practices amid the region’s housing crunch.
Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels
BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
42 Hurricane Ian cats evacuated by the MSPCA, NEAS are ready for adoption
The 42 cats that arrived in Massachusetts from Florida Tuesday are now ready to head to their forever-homes. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem evacuated the cats from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian, the superstorm that has left Florida devastated over the last two days.
COVID wastewater levels in Boston up 104% over the last 7 days
Boston health officials are expressing concern Thursday afternoon after reporting a 104% increase in COVID-19 levels in local wastewater over the last week — data that suggests higher community spread as winter approaches and the school year kicks into full gear. Cases in Boston have seen a slight uptick...
Report: Heath care costs in Mass. are barrelling toward unaffordability
Health care spending dropped for the first time in years in 2020, thanks to people deferring care during the pandemic. But now costs are expected to rise again. For the first time in years, health care spending fell in Massachusetts in 2020. But the drop may only be a temporary change driven by the pandemic, and there is still cause for concern in the state’s health system, a new report says.
