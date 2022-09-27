ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

JIM P
3d ago

Of course, liberal DA Steven Wolfson favors criminals over victims. VOTE HIM OUT in November

Fox5 KVVU

Observant Las Vegas bus clerk helps spot escaped prisoner

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The bus company Las Vegas Shuttles said police came by and passed out fliers of the suspect and told to be on the lookout for a man who escaped a Southern Nevada prison. Within 24 hours, staff with the company were able to spot the man who booked a trip to Tijiuana, Mexico.
UPI News

Las Vegas police capture escaped inmate 'without incident'

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Nevada prison escapee Porfirio Duarte-Herrera is in custody, according to Las Vegas police. Police said in a tweet he was arrested without incident. "Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has been taken into custody without incident by LVMPD patrol officers near Eastern and Owens," the Las Vegas police tweet said.
8 News Now

Videos show prison escapee buying bus ticket in Las Vegas before capture

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video shows convicted murderer and escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera buying a bus ticket to Tijuana Tuesday afternoon, days after he escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center on Friday. Surveillance video from the bus stop obtained from 8 News Now shows Duarte-Herrera buying the ticket for a route scheduled to leave […]
nevadabusiness.com

Heidari Law Firm and Abogados Con Experiencia Offer $10,000 Reward for Hit and Run Conviction

(Las Vegas) Sam Ryan Heidari, Attorney and owner of two major personal injury law firms in Las Vegas and L.A. has offered publicly a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects that were involved in a Las Vegas hit and run on Friday, September 23rd. On Friday, at approximately 4:35 a.m., a critical injury, hit and run traffic collision occurred on East Flamingo Road, west of the intersection with South Sandhill Road.
Fox5 KVVU

‘Vegas Strong baby’ turns 5, family celebrates miracle

The Vegas Resiliency Center says trained service dogs have been a crucial support for One October survivors, and one Las Vegas Local shares how their K-9 has helped them heal and thrive. Memo sent to Nevada prison staff calls for increased security after elaborate escape of killer. Updated: 10 hours...
