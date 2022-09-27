Read full article on original website
JIM P
3d ago
Of course, liberal DA Steven Wolfson favors criminals over victims. VOTE HIM OUT in November
Reply(4)
15
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
2 accused of shooting 4 across Las Vegas in violent crime spree with ghost gun
Two young men are accused of shooting four people in a series of crimes involving at least five different scenes and a ghost gun, Las Vegas Metro police wrote in documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Thursday.
Las Vegas teenager accused in 3 murders near his home
Las Vegas Metro police have identified a teenager already accused in two unrelated homicide cases as the suspect in a murder from January.
Fox5 KVVU
Observant Las Vegas bus clerk helps spot escaped prisoner
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The bus company Las Vegas Shuttles said police came by and passed out fliers of the suspect and told to be on the lookout for a man who escaped a Southern Nevada prison. Within 24 hours, staff with the company were able to spot the man who booked a trip to Tijiuana, Mexico.
Former Las Vegas prosecutor who helped put convicted murderer behind bars talks bombing case; officials not immediately notified about escape
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The prosecutor who helped put convicted murderer Porfirio Duarte-Herrera behind bars for life said he did not learn of the prisoner’s Friday escape until he received a breaking news alert from the 8 News Now Investigators.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prison escapee climbed out of cell window, over barbed-wire fence, sources say
The convicted murderer who escaped Friday from a prison outside of Las Vegas climbed out of his cell window and over a barbed-wire fence, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
Convicted murderer who escaped prison captured in Las Vegas
A man who escaped a southern Nevada prison on Friday and eluded police for five days was captured Wednesday near downtown Las Vegas, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
Las Vegas police capture escaped inmate 'without incident'
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Nevada prison escapee Porfirio Duarte-Herrera is in custody, according to Las Vegas police. Police said in a tweet he was arrested without incident. "Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has been taken into custody without incident by LVMPD patrol officers near Eastern and Owens," the Las Vegas police tweet said.
Sheriff Lombardo to speak on capture of escaped inmate
Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has announced plans to hold a press conference to discuss the apprehension of escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera on Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
Federal authorities now offering higher reward for killer who escaped Nevada corrections facility
UPDATE - 8:45 P.M. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday night federal authorities will now offer a combined $30,000 for the capture of Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the inmate accused of escaping a Nevada Department of Corrections facility over the weekend. Hours earlier, the U.S. Marshals Service said it would...
Videos show prison escapee buying bus ticket in Las Vegas before capture
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video shows convicted murderer and escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera buying a bus ticket to Tijuana Tuesday afternoon, days after he escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center on Friday. Surveillance video from the bus stop obtained from 8 News Now shows Duarte-Herrera buying the ticket for a route scheduled to leave […]
Court date set on new charges for Hells Angels members, prospects
Five of eight men affiliated with the Las Vegas chapter of the Hells Angels are due to appear in court on new charges including racketeering next week. The men are wanted in connection to the shooting of six people on a freeway during an alleged shootout with rival motorcycle gang members on Memorial Day weekend.
nevadabusiness.com
Heidari Law Firm and Abogados Con Experiencia Offer $10,000 Reward for Hit and Run Conviction
(Las Vegas) Sam Ryan Heidari, Attorney and owner of two major personal injury law firms in Las Vegas and L.A. has offered publicly a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects that were involved in a Las Vegas hit and run on Friday, September 23rd. On Friday, at approximately 4:35 a.m., a critical injury, hit and run traffic collision occurred on East Flamingo Road, west of the intersection with South Sandhill Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nevada Gov. Sisolak on Las Vegas-area prison escape: ‘It seems like I didn’t get the whole story’
Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said he was told a convicted murderer had escaped from a prison outside of Las Vegas on Tuesday morning – four days after the man, who was captured Wednesday, is believed to have escaped.
Las Vegas parolee accused of committing series of burglaries with stolen car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of violating his parole, breaking into several valley businesses with crowbars, and stealing money and other items. Michael Workman, 39, is facing three counts of attempted burglary of a business and five counts of burglary of a business. Workman had allegedly committed the burglaries in […]
Report: California man arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' bank
A California man was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 24 after making terroristic threats against employees at a Chase Bank near Arroyo Crossing.
‘I will blow this place up,’ California man accused of making bomb threat at Las Vegas bank
Ashton Aspley, of Palm Springs, California, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 24, at a Chase Bank near Arroyo Crossing Parkway and Rainbow Boulevard in the southwest valley after he entered the bank with a black plastic bag covering his hand and wrist while becoming aggressive and threatening to citizens and employees, the arrest report said.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Vegas Strong baby’ turns 5, family celebrates miracle
The Vegas Resiliency Center says trained service dogs have been a crucial support for One October survivors, and one Las Vegas Local shares how their K-9 has helped them heal and thrive. Memo sent to Nevada prison staff calls for increased security after elaborate escape of killer. Updated: 10 hours...
North Las Vegas police attempting to identify unknown woman
North Las Vegas Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying an unknown female. NLVPD did not provide any additional information about the female subject.
‘I can’t forgive him,’ Las Vegas man charged with security officer’s murder arrested 49 times
The Las Vegas man accused of pushing a downtown hotel security officer, leading to his death, was previously arrested nearly 50 times, records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Nevada Department of Corrections director resigns after prison break
The head of the Nevada Department of Corrections has resigned a week after a convicted murderer was able to escape Southern Desert Correctional Center.
Comments / 19