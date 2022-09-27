Read full article on original website
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Live updates: Hurricane Ian headed toward Florida, Tampa Bay
Floridians woke up Monday to Hurricane Ian, a storm that is expected to quickly strengthen to a major hurricane as it bears down on the state. The National Hurricane Center on Monday morning placed Tampa Bay under a hurricane watch and a storm surge watch. Tampa Bay remained firmly in the storm’s forecast cone, though forecasters said there was still a great deal of uncertainty about Ian’s path.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL
Sunday night's game between Chiefs, Buccaneers will be played as scheduled in Tampa
Sunday night's game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers will be played in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled, the NFL confirmed Thursday. The location of Sunday's game had been in doubt as Hurricane Ian forced the Buccaneers to practice in Miami this week as the storm hit the western Florida coast. The Buccaneers announced Thursday that the Tampa area was spared "the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm" and the team had informed the league it was ready to host Sunday Night Football.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
NFL's Chief Medical Officer wants Tua Tagovailoa investigation findings made public
Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury Thursday, bringing football's handling of head injuries back to the forefront.
Football games today: Week 4 schedule, scores
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 4 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 4 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Wilson is averaging just 12.6 fantasy points per game and has yet to score 20+ fantasy points in a game this season. Things should get easier this week when he faces the Raiders. The Raiders allowed both Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray to score over 23 fantasy points, and even Ryan Tannehill had 18.8 fantasy points in Week 3 against them. The Broncos have struggled to get into the end zone, but the Raiders have the third-worst red zone defense in the NFL this season. This should be the week that Wilson and the Broncos offense start clicking.
NFL
NFL Foundation Matches Glazer Family’s $1 Million Donation to Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Efforts
The NFL Foundation will contribute $1 million to Hurricane Ian relief efforts that will support non-profit organizations aiding those who have been most impacted by the storm in southwest Florida and throughout the state. In tandem with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFL Foundation will work to identify and provide...
NFL
2022 NFL season's early top-10 safeties: Derwin James at No. 1; rookies paying immediate dividends
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking, meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 safeties heading into Week 4. Before we dive...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 4 sleepers
And just like that, the first three weeks of the season are gone. While there's still plenty of time to go until the fantasy playoffs begin, we've seen (and hopefully learned) enough to form some general opinions of the guys on our roster. At this point in the season, the general state of our union is ... panic. If you've got one of the top three quarterbacks or Cooper Kupp, you're enjoying life. Just about everyone else has left something to be desired.
NFL
Tua Tagovailoa undergoing tests in Miami; no timetable for Dolphins QB's return to field
Tua Tagovailoa was back in Miami on Friday, undergoing tests after he sustained head and neck injuries in Thursday night's game against Cincinnati. The Dolphins quarterback was carted off the field on a stretcher after being tossed to the turf in the first half, went to the hospital and underwent X-rays and CT scans. Tagovailoa was discharged Thursday night in time to meet his team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati wearing a neck brace and travel back to Miami after the Fins' 27-15 loss to the Bengals.
NFL
Former NFL player Gavin Escobar one of two rock climbers found dead in Southern California
IDYLLWILD, Calif. -- Two rock climbers, including former NFL player Gavin Escobar, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild following a distress call, the Cal Fire/Riverside County...
NFL
NFL, NFLPA agree to parameters of updated concussion protocols
The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to parameters of updated concussion protocols that will rule out players who exhibit gross motor instability as Tua Tagovailoa did during the Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Bills, regardless of any possible contributing factors, sources informed of the talks told NFL.com on Saturday.
NFL
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) questionable to play Sunday vs. Cardinals
Christian McCaffrey returned to practice on Friday, giving him a chance to play through a thigh injury Sunday versus the Arizona Cardinals. The Carolina Panthers officially listed the star running back as questionable to play in Week 4. McCaffrey missed Wednesday and Thursday practices due to the thigh issue but...
NFL
Cam Heyward, Steelers searching for first win without T.J. Watt: 'I have to step up'
The Pittsburgh Steelers hope Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets will bring their first victory without star edge rusher T.J. Watt. "Obviously, we're still trying to win without him," defensive tackle Cameron Heyward said Thursday, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "I think we're 0-7 without him." Actually, the Steelers are...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Falcons' run game & are the Eagles legit Super Bowl contenders?
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss whether the Eagles are legit Super Bowl contenders, and also look at how they built their team. Next, the pair look at a team that's doing something unique, the Atlanta Falcons. To wrap up the show, the duo break down the Broncos' slow start on offense this season.
NFL
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa discharged from hospital Thursday after suffering concussion vs. Bengals
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken by ambulance to a Cincinnati-area hospital after sustaining head and neck injuries during his team's 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. He was later discharged from the hospital on Thursday and flew home with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian...
