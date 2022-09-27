Big Bend and South Georgia School Closures
Florida
Suwannee County Schools
- Closed Sept. 28-Sept. 30
Hamilton County Schools
- Closed Sept. 29-Sept. 30
Lafayette County Schools
- Closed Sept. 29-Sept. 30
Taylor County Schools
- Sept. 28-Sept. 30
Florida A&M University
- Closed Sept. 27-Sept. 30
Florida State University
- Closed Sept. 27-Sept. 30
Wakulla County Schools
- Closed Thursday, Sept. 29 - Friday, Sept. 30
Information is from the Florida Department of Education.
Georgia
Brooks County Schools
- Closed Sept. 29-30
Valdosta City Schools
- Closed Sept. 29, Closed for fall break Sept. 30-Oct. 3
Lowndes County Schools
- Closed Sept. 29-30
Clinch County Schools
- Closed Thursday, Sept. 29 - Friday, Sept. 30
Echols County Schools
- Closed Thursday, Sept. 29 - Friday, Sept. 30
ABC 27 will continue to update this list as more announcements come in.
