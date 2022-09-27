ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bend and South Georgia School Closures

 5 days ago
Florida

Suwannee County Schools

  • Closed Sept. 28-Sept. 30

Hamilton County Schools

  • Closed Sept. 29-Sept. 30

Lafayette County Schools

  • Closed Sept. 29-Sept. 30

Taylor County Schools

  • Sept. 28-Sept. 30

Florida A&M University

  • Closed Sept. 27-Sept. 30

Florida State University

  • Closed Sept. 27-Sept. 30

Wakulla County Schools

  • Closed Thursday, Sept. 29 - Friday, Sept. 30

Information is from the Florida Department of Education.

Georgia
Brooks County Schools

  • Closed Sept. 29-30

Valdosta City Schools

  • Closed Sept. 29, Closed for fall break Sept. 30-Oct. 3

Lowndes County Schools

  • Closed Sept. 29-30

Clinch County Schools

  • Closed Thursday, Sept. 29 - Friday, Sept. 30

Echols County Schools

  • Closed Thursday, Sept. 29 - Friday, Sept. 30

ABC 27 will continue to update this list as more announcements come in.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Georgia#Big Bend#Hamilton County Schools#K12#Lowndes County Schools#Echols County Schools#Abc 27
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
