The Roanoke Rapids Boys and Girls Club was gifted a check of $310.58 on Thursday from the State Treasurer Dale Folwell and State Representative Michael Wray. The money was found to be owed back the Boys and Girls Club through the department’s Unclaimed Property Division, also known as UPD. UPD receives funds or property that have been unclaimed, including stocks, bonds, bank accounts and more, and make it their mission to get the owed money back to all who are entitled. This mission includes individuals, business, and non-profit organizations.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO