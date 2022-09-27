Read full article on original website
North Carolina Woman Wins $1 Million on Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket – A Life-Changing Win for the Warehouse Worker
On September 27 the North Carolina Education Lottery announced its latest big winner - a warehouse worker from Northampton County who bought the $10 scratch-off ticket as part of her weekly gas-buying routine.
