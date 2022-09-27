The Ithaca College volleyball team led for nearly the entire match in a 3–0 sweep over the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers to open Liberty League play. The Bombers put up a strong performance all-around, but were led by senior middle hitter Jennifer Pitts and sophomore middle blocker Aleka Darko, who tallied nine and 10 kills respectively, leading the team. First-year student setter Maddie Cox led the team with 31 assists, just seven off her three set personal best.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO