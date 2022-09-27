Read full article on original website
Football blows out Hobart in Liberty League opener
The No. 13 Ithaca College football team defeated Hobart College 31–7 Oct. 1 at Boswell Field at David J. Urick Stadium in Geneva, New York. The victory in the squad’s Liberty League opener improves the program’s record to 4–0 on the season. The Bombers’ offense had...
Volleyball wins seventh straight with 3–0 sweep of RIT
The Ithaca College volleyball team led for nearly the entire match in a 3–0 sweep over the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers to open Liberty League play. The Bombers put up a strong performance all-around, but were led by senior middle hitter Jennifer Pitts and sophomore middle blocker Aleka Darko, who tallied nine and 10 kills respectively, leading the team. First-year student setter Maddie Cox led the team with 31 assists, just seven off her three set personal best.
Women’s soccer falls in conference championship rematch
The Ithaca College women’s soccer team suffered a 3–0 loss to fifth-ranked William Smith College on Sept. 28 at Carp Wood Field. The Bombers struggled to build momentum against one of the top teams in the country, and the Herons got off to a hot start with three first-half goals.
Public Safety Logs Aug. 15–21
SUMMARY: Caller reported receiving an email offering a job. Officer reported the email was a scheme to defraud the caller out of money and personal information. Patrol officer Mayra Colon responded. Medical Assist/Illness Related. LOCATION: 284 LYCEUM DRIVE. SUMMARY: Caller reported a person not feeling well. Master patrol officer Sophia...
