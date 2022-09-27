ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Public Radio

Kansas Gets Ready to Help Small Businesses Hurt by Pandemic Orders

Small businesses in Kansas that were forced to close or limit their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be able to apply for up to $10,000 in assistance. As Kansas Public Radio’s Jim McLean reports, the money is earmarked for retail businesses that depend on foot traffic to survive.
Kansas Public Radio

Photos: This is what Florida looks like after Hurricane Ian

Floridians are finding themselves in a changed landscape after Hurricane Ian swept through the region on Wednesday. Images of the aftermath show a glimpse of the destruction caused by the powerful Category 4 storm: homes washed out, boats yanked from their moorings, and decimated neighborhoods. Rescue and recovery efforts got underway after some of the more dangerous conditions subsided, but the full scope of Ian's destruction is still unclear.
Kansas Public Radio

NAVO live in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio September 23, 2022

NAVO Inc. is comprised of internationally recognized artists who have made their home in Kansas. Musicians, dancers, choreographers, actors, painters, writers, poets, IT programmers, designers,. and photographers share their talent to create unique programs that challenge, entertain, and enrich. the lives of communities in the Midwest. https://www.navoarts.com/. Veronique Mathieu writes:...
