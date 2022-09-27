Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas Public Radio
Big Pandemic Spending at Kansas Hospitals Could Make Your Insurance Even More Expensive
WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — Spending shot up at hospitals in the first year of the pandemic amid struggles to find workers and critical supplies. Kansas saw a particularly big jump — and residents may end up footing the bill. Hospitals in the state spent an average of $2,228...
Kansas Public Radio
Kansas Gets Ready to Help Small Businesses Hurt by Pandemic Orders
Small businesses in Kansas that were forced to close or limit their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be able to apply for up to $10,000 in assistance. As Kansas Public Radio’s Jim McLean reports, the money is earmarked for retail businesses that depend on foot traffic to survive.
Kansas Public Radio
Hurricane Ian has lost some strength but still has sustained winds of 125 mph
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida's Lee County on Wednesday afternoon, producing winds of 150 miles per hour and a storm surge over 7 feet high in Naples before coming ashore. The National Hurricane Center predicts Ian's high winds and rain will cause intense storm surge and flooding, resulting...
Kansas Public Radio
Photos: This is what Florida looks like after Hurricane Ian
Floridians are finding themselves in a changed landscape after Hurricane Ian swept through the region on Wednesday. Images of the aftermath show a glimpse of the destruction caused by the powerful Category 4 storm: homes washed out, boats yanked from their moorings, and decimated neighborhoods. Rescue and recovery efforts got underway after some of the more dangerous conditions subsided, but the full scope of Ian's destruction is still unclear.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas Public Radio
NAVO live in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio September 23, 2022
NAVO Inc. is comprised of internationally recognized artists who have made their home in Kansas. Musicians, dancers, choreographers, actors, painters, writers, poets, IT programmers, designers,. and photographers share their talent to create unique programs that challenge, entertain, and enrich. the lives of communities in the Midwest. https://www.navoarts.com/. Veronique Mathieu writes:...
Comments / 0