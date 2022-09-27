Read full article on original website
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist PracticesOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJMorristown MinuteNutley, NJ
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted New Jersey Street is TerrifyingTravel MavenWest Milford, NJ
dioceseofnewark.org
What's ahead for our Cathedral?
While the offices where the diocesan staff do much of their day-to-day work will be moving, our Cathedral – the seat of the Bishop – is staying right where it is at Trinity & St. Philip’s in downtown Newark. And with the recent arrival of its first full-time priest since 2014, it is poised on the cusp of an exciting time in its long history.
hudsoncountyview.com
New bell tower made from former St. Joseph’s Church set to arrive in Bayonne next week
A new bell tower made from the former St. Joseph’s Church is set to arrive in Bayonne next week, officials said this morning. “I am very proud that our administration saved the bells of St. Joseph’s Church for future generations of residents to enjoy. They will serve as a memorial to the Slovak immigrants of St. Joseph’s Parish who helped build Bayonne in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries,” Mayor Jimmy Davis said in a statement.
essexnewsdaily.com
Parade committee celebrates Nutley-Belleville honorees
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Nutley-Belleville Columbus Day Parade and Italian Heritage Committee celebrated its 40th anniversary at an honoree dinner at Nanina’s in the Park on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with well over 300 guests. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m., starting at Belleville High School and ending at the Nutley Oval. There will be a flag-raising ceremony at Belleville Town Hall at 9 a.m. and one at Nutley Town Hall at 11 a.m.
All religious holidays may be eliminated in Clifton, NJ, schools
The Clifton Public School district is considering the elimination of all non-federal holidays that come with a day off. School officials say the school year is getting too long, extending almost to July. They also claim the move would be a reflection of diversity. Some parents say it would be...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield man killed in motorcycle crash in Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating a fatal car and motorcycle collision that occurred Sept. 27 in Glen Ridge, according to a Sept. 28 press release from the ECPO. Jordan A. Mayrant, 22, of Bloomfield, was killed when his Yamaha...
hobokengirl.com
All About the Historical Barrow Mansion in Jersey City
Five massive white columns stripe the broad two-story porch of Jersey City’s Barrow Mansion at 83 Wayne Street. It’s quite a building to look at it, and it’s actually been standing since the mid 19th century. This history-filled spot is now a community center, meant to be used by all despite the fact that it’s historically significant. Today, it houses support groups, non-profits, musical events, serves as a wedding venue, and even has a rentable bowling alley. We covered what you need to know about this mansion’s history as well as everything there is to do there. Read on to learn more about the history of Jersey City’s Barrow Mansion — as well as everything there is to do there today.
essexnewsdaily.com
Homicide in West Orange, another man injured
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and West Orange Police Chief James Abbott announced Sept. 28 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with the Crime Scene Investigations Bureau, is investigating the fatal shooting of Corington Valentin, 21, of Newark.
essexnewsdaily.com
Coughlin and McKeon visit West Orange to highlight investment into PAL Athletic Center
WEST ORANGE, NJ — In late September, Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin and Assemblyman John F. McKeon joined West Orange Mayor Robert D. Parisi and West Orange Police Athletic League President Joe DePasquale for a tour of the PAL Athletic Center. The West Orange PAL was appropriated $500,000 in the fiscal year 2023 state budget to make various field improvements, including upgrading the grass baseball field to artificial turf.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS Athletic Director Michael L. Baldwin Sr. sees bright future for Jaguar programs
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Like many athletic directors, East Orange Campus High School’s Michael L. Baldwin Sr. deals with many behind-the-scenes tasks during long days at work. In his fifth year at the post, Baldwin is constantly making sure that each of his athletic programs receives the necessary accommodations. Among them is finding places for them to practice.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nia Fellowship Baptist Church celebrates Consecration Sunday
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Nia Fellowship Baptist Church celebrated its annual Consecration Sunday on Sept. 18. Nia implemented Consecration Sunday to teach the biblical and spiritual principles of generous giving and the need of the giver to give for his or her own spiritual development, rather than the need of the church.
Woman, 25, Gunned Down In Broad Daylight In Newark
A 25-year-old East Orange woman was shot dead in Newark earlier this week, authorities said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose was found having suffered gunshot wounds on the 400 block of Central Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. She was taken...
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
baristanet.com
Fireworks at Montclair Council Meeting Over Shared Service Agreement with Glen Ridge
Montclair, NJ – It started with proclamations for Italian Heritage Month and Outpost in the Burbs’ 35th anniversary, but quickly devolved into one of the most heated council meetings in recent history, with Montclair’s Councilor at Large Bob Russo and Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford yelling across the room at each other, with Russo calling Stafford a “liar” and Stafford calling Russo’s remarks “despicable.” [go to 1:40 in the video below].
Common Sense candidates you can vote for in Bergen County, NJ (Opinion)
My friend and former Rochelle Park Mayor Frank Valenzuela joined me on the air Thursday to discuss a great event we're having for local candidates running in Rochelle Park and Bergen County at the Elan in Lodi. Frank is a strong local voice who is spending his time giving back...
N.J. teacher suspended for lessons on Hitler, swastikas sues school district
A teacher in Bergen County has filed a lawsuit against the school district where he teaches history, claiming he was suspended after parents and students complained about his lessons on the rise and fall of Adolf Hitler that included an assignment to make a propaganda-style poster. Robert Welsh, 53, of...
hudsontv.com
Hudson County Should Be Spared Severe Weather As Remnants of Hurricane Ian Hit South Jersey This Weekend
AccuWeather is predicting northeastern New Jersey, including Hudson, Bergen, Essex, Passaic and Union Counties, will be spared severe remnants of Hurricane Ian over the weekend. Four inches of rain, coastal flooding and wind gusts of up to 40 mph are all anticipated for the southern part of the state from...
Man known for giving back to NJ community gunned down on basketball court
Christopher Garcia, who was found on a basketball court with a gunshot wound to his torso, was well known for giving back in the community.
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident
New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
BK man steals $194K check meant for NJ food pantry, cashes and spends it
A Brooklyn man is facing multiple charges, including identity theft and money laundering, for intercepting a $194,000 check that was supposed to go to a New Jersey food bank, authorities said Wednesday.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls soccer team defeats Caldwell
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Junior Victoria Parelli scored a hat trick and junior Sophia Llanes had one goal to lead the Bloomfield High School girls soccer team to a 4-1 win over Caldwell on Sept. 29 at Brookdale Park. Sophomore Ava Barker had two assists and senior Emily Haraka had...
