Five massive white columns stripe the broad two-story porch of Jersey City’s Barrow Mansion at 83 Wayne Street. It’s quite a building to look at it, and it’s actually been standing since the mid 19th century. This history-filled spot is now a community center, meant to be used by all despite the fact that it’s historically significant. Today, it houses support groups, non-profits, musical events, serves as a wedding venue, and even has a rentable bowling alley. We covered what you need to know about this mansion’s history as well as everything there is to do there. Read on to learn more about the history of Jersey City’s Barrow Mansion — as well as everything there is to do there today.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO