Canyon, TX

WT ROUNDUP: Volleyball pulls off consecutive sweeps

By Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
The West Texas A&M volleyball team has been red-hot, pulling off a pair of sweeps last week.

The first came against St. Edward's on Friday. The Lady Buffs won 25-12, 25-17, 25-16 thanks in large part to Emma Becker (12 kills) and Torrey Miller (10 kills, two blocks).

The second sweep came St. Mary's (TX) on Saturday. WT won 25-12, 25-18, 25-21 with big efforts from Miller (nine kills, two aces) and Taytum Stow (nine kills, one ace, three blocks).

WT is now 11-4 overall and 4-0 in Lone Star Conference play. The Lady Buffs are ranked 15th in the country.

Women's soccer suffers first loss of the season

The WT women's soccer team is unblemished no longer, but there's no shame in losing to the number one team in the nation.

The Lady Buffs were defeated by DBU 2-0 over the weekend, moving them down to 7-1 overall and 1-1 in LSC play. DBU is 7-1 overall and 1-1 in LSC play.

WT will next play Lubbock Christian on Wednesday.

Men's soccer draws with Oklahoma Christian

Oklahoma Christian (6-1-2, 0-1-0) and WT (2-2-4, 0-0-1) battled to a 1-1 draw over the weekend.

Kenny Brown scored for the Buffs in the 29th minute, but Oklahoma Christian evened it out in the 77th minute.

WT will next play Lubbock Christian on Oct. 1.

Palomo tied for 13th after one day

After one day at the MSSU Fall, freshman Luis Palomo is tied for 13th place. The Buffs are in 14th place as a team.

Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
344K+
Views
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

