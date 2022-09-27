ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Shore Sports Network

Shore vs. Monmouth Featured On The Block GameDay Countdown

The Block GameDay Countdown takes us to West Long Branch tonight where the Shore Regional Blue Devils host the Falcons of Monmouth Regional. After losing their opener Shore has won three in a row and in that stretch coach Mark Costantino in his 31st season collected his 200th victory. Just the ninth coach in Shore Conference history to reach that milestone, “Cos” has guided teams to four NJSIAA sectional titles.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Neptune Township, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Jersey Shore Football Community Steps Up to Support Injured High School Football Player

The Shore Conference has 42 football-playing schools that each have their own fierce rivalries, many of which date back decades and span several generations of players. The action can get intense and sometimes there is legitimate animosity between programs. But when a situation arises that transcends football, this community always comes through to support its own.
MANASQUAN, NJ
thecoaster.net

In Asbury Park High School Athletic Director 'Reassigned'

The heads, as they say, have begun to roll. When the Asbury Park High School Blue Bishops were forced last month to forfeit their first game of the season – because they could not field the appropriate number of eligible players – School Superintendent Dr. RaShawn M. Adams acknowledged mistakes had been made.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: EVENTS CANCELED SO FAR FOR THIS WEEKEND

CANCELLATION OF SILVERTON FIRE COMPANY FALL FESTIVAL, POKER RUN, 5K & FUN RUN. The Officers and Members of Silverton Fire Company regret to announce the cancellation of our Annual Fall Festival, Poker Run, 5K & Fun Run due to the forecasted weather throughout this weekend. Unfortunately we will not be...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FORMER OCSD CAPTAIN HARVEY "DUKE" FOSTER DIES

On behalf of Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and the entire staff at the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office we send our thoughts and prayers to the family of retired Captain Harvey “Duke” Foster. Captain Foster served our office proudly for 25 years retiring in 1994. Captain Foster was instrumental in then CIU (CSI) becoming one of the best labs in Néw Jersey. His strong character and integrity along with compassion were never forgotten. God Speed Captain Foster!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

2022 Jackson Day Officially Cancelled

JACKSON – Due to the upcoming weather conditions, the Jackson Day Committee has made the decision to cancel Jackson Day, which was set for October 2. The decision was ultimately made due to the excessive rain and winds that is expected to hit the area over the weekend. As a result, this would make setting up difficult as well as putting residents and employees in danger.
JACKSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway

A serious crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, on a northbound exit ramp at the Cheesequake Service Area in Sayreville, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The exit ramp was blocked,...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
ocscanner.news

HOLMDEL: TWO ALARM STRUCTURE FIRE

Holmdel fire department battled a two alarm blaze on Middle Road yesterday with the assistance of surrounding fire departments in Keyport, Matawan and Union Beach. The rapid intervention team was also called to the scene. photos courtesy KFD, RIT, UBFD,
HOLMDEL, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: OVERTURNED VEHICLE IN CRASH

Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle crash on the 2200 block of Lakewood Road near Jack’s Auto Body. The crash involves an overturned vehicle. We do not have a report on injuries at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Shore Sports Network

Toms River, NJ
