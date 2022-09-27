Read full article on original website
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
The Hottest Aesthetic Medicine Practice in NJ: Meet Dr. Mai Kaga & The Dream Team at The Kaga AcademyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!Ossiana TepfenhartLong Branch, NJ
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Elite Sports Physical Therapy Week 5 Shore Conference Football Picks
The Shore Sports Network football staff of Kevin Williams, Bob Badders, and Ed Sarluca is back with its 2022 weekly picks in Shore Conference football action. Once again, the guys will be joined by Dr. Stephen Bade from Elite Sports Physical Therapy. Now, onto the SSN staff picks for the...
Shore vs. Monmouth Featured On The Block GameDay Countdown
The Block GameDay Countdown takes us to West Long Branch tonight where the Shore Regional Blue Devils host the Falcons of Monmouth Regional. After losing their opener Shore has won three in a row and in that stretch coach Mark Costantino in his 31st season collected his 200th victory. Just the ninth coach in Shore Conference history to reach that milestone, “Cos” has guided teams to four NJSIAA sectional titles.
Toms River North’s Ty Kazanowsky is the Week 2 Shore Conference Football Player of the Week
Every week this season, Shore Conference football fans will have their chance to vote for the Ocean County Sports Medicine Shore Conference Football Player of the Week on our website. The winner of the poll each week will receive a $25 gift card to Burger 25 in Toms River. The...
Middletown South’s Jake Czwakiel is the Week 4 Shore Conference Football Player of the Week
Every week this season, Shore Conference football fans will have their chance to vote for the Ocean County Sports Medicine Shore Conference Football Player of the Week on our website. The winner of the poll each week will receive a $25 gift card to Burger 25 in Toms River. The...
Jersey Shore Football Community Steps Up to Support Injured High School Football Player
The Shore Conference has 42 football-playing schools that each have their own fierce rivalries, many of which date back decades and span several generations of players. The action can get intense and sometimes there is legitimate animosity between programs. But when a situation arises that transcends football, this community always comes through to support its own.
thecoaster.net
In Asbury Park High School Athletic Director ‘Reassigned’
The heads, as they say, have begun to roll. When the Asbury Park High School Blue Bishops were forced last month to forfeit their first game of the season – because they could not field the appropriate number of eligible players – School Superintendent Dr. RaShawn M. Adams acknowledged mistakes had been made.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: EVENTS CANCELED SO FAR FOR THIS WEEKEND
CANCELLATION OF SILVERTON FIRE COMPANY FALL FESTIVAL, POKER RUN, 5K & FUN RUN. The Officers and Members of Silverton Fire Company regret to announce the cancellation of our Annual Fall Festival, Poker Run, 5K & Fun Run due to the forecasted weather throughout this weekend. Unfortunately we will not be...
Any News on When Chick-fil-A Coming to Toms River, NJ?
I can't even believe it, I've been writing for years we need another Chick-fil-A in Ocean County, other than Brick and Manahawkin, and it might be happening. It is happening, just when?. There's one in Brick. One would be awesome in Lacey, Bayville, Beachwood, and Toms River. Manahawkin recently opened...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FORMER OCSD CAPTAIN HARVEY “DUKE” FOSTER DIES
On behalf of Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and the entire staff at the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office we send our thoughts and prayers to the family of retired Captain Harvey “Duke” Foster. Captain Foster served our office proudly for 25 years retiring in 1994. Captain Foster was instrumental in then CIU (CSI) becoming one of the best labs in Néw Jersey. His strong character and integrity along with compassion were never forgotten. God Speed Captain Foster!
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
2022 Jackson Day Officially Cancelled
JACKSON – Due to the upcoming weather conditions, the Jackson Day Committee has made the decision to cancel Jackson Day, which was set for October 2. The decision was ultimately made due to the excessive rain and winds that is expected to hit the area over the weekend. As a result, this would make setting up difficult as well as putting residents and employees in danger.
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
The Absolute Best Wings Around Ocean County, NJ As Voted By You
Oh yes, I'm back at it again talking about wings. What can I say? They're a top ten food in my book and I'm always looking for the best of the best, especially if the recommendations are coming from long-time New Jersey residents!. The other week, I told you about...
Op-Ed: Toms River Realtors Say New Law Shakes Down Home Sellers
by Michael Barone, Kimberly Bell, Mary Bueti, Carmela Lerro Calantoni, Rosa Cavallaro, Ed DeBiase, Maria...
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway
A serious crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, on a northbound exit ramp at the Cheesequake Service Area in Sayreville, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The exit ramp was blocked,...
OMG! The Best Roadside Sub Shop in New Jersey to Get a 3 Foot Hoagie
Whether you call it a "sub" "hoagie" "hero" or "grinder" etc, they all mean the same thing, a delicious sandwich. Let's face it we all enjoy a nice hoagie and if you are really hungry we have just the place for you!. How about a sub, a three-foot sub? According...
SEEN HIM? 29-Year-Old Man Goes Missing In Central Jersey
A 29-year-old man has gone missing in Central Jersey. Jonathan Misak left his Sayreville home located in Main Street Townhomes on Sunday, Sept. 25 around 3:30 p.m. after having an argument with a family member, police said. He is 5-10 and weighs 210 pounds. Misak is on the Autism spectrum...
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: TWO ALARM STRUCTURE FIRE
Holmdel fire department battled a two alarm blaze on Middle Road yesterday with the assistance of surrounding fire departments in Keyport, Matawan and Union Beach. The rapid intervention team was also called to the scene. photos courtesy KFD, RIT, UBFD,
Lanes Will Close For Seaside Bridge Repair
TOMS RIVER – There will be temporary lane closures for a few weeks on the westbound side of the bridge coming back from Seaside Heights, the New Jersey Department of Transportation reported. The first day of the construction will be Monday, October 3. One or two lanes will be...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OVERTURNED VEHICLE IN CRASH
Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle crash on the 2200 block of Lakewood Road near Jack’s Auto Body. The crash involves an overturned vehicle. We do not have a report on injuries at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
