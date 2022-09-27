Read full article on original website
Palm Beach County Schools Reopen Friday
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All Palm Beach County public schools will reopen Friday. The District made the announcement just before 1 p.m. Private schools are also expected to open. All public and private schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday for Hurricane Ian. While weather […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
All Palm Beach County Operations Return To Normal On Friday
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County officials issued this statement Thursday afternoon: Palm Beach County is no longer under any watches or warnings related to Hurricane Ian. The Emergency Operations Center has returned to a level 3 monitoring, and continues to coordinate […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Palm Beach County schools to reopen Friday after threat of Hurricane Ian passes
Palm Beach County schools will reopen Friday after Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm and moved off the east coast of Florida on Thursday. "We are pleased to report that the district did not sustain any major damage," the district said in a message to parents and employees on Thursday, noting that minor repairs and cleanup would be finished that day.
Tropical Storm Ian: Schools back open Friday, see full Palm Beach County open, close list
Though Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm and passed through the state, its effects will still be felt in our area with strong south winds. Most of Palm Beach County should be back to normal on Friday. Here's what's open and closed from Jupiter to Boca Raton on Thursday. ...
Health inspections: 5 restaurants from West Palm to Boca Raton closed temporarily
Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 44 follow-up inspections and five temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 840 violations during 216 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 278 violations as high priority, 244 violations as intermediate priority and 318 violations as basic priority.
Tropical Storm Warning Canceled For Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Tropical Storm Warning for Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach, was discontinued at 8 a.m. Ian is now a Tropical Storm. Here is the 8 a.m. Bulletin: BULLETIN Tropical Storm Ian Intermediate Advisory […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Hurricane Ian update: Palm Beach County schools closed Thursday, as storm reaches Florida
Palm Beach County public schools will remain closed Thursday, as the region anticipates intense wind and rain from Hurricane Ian. Superintendent Mike Burke previously joined dozens of superintendents in closing school districts throughout the state Wednesday. Thousands of Palm Beach County residents have since lost power, and a tornado caused extensive damage at Kings Point,...
DUCKLING RESCUE! Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Saves Ducklings In Boca Raton
Trapped In West Boca Raton Storm Drain, Ducklings Rescued By Palm Beach County Fire Rescue As Ian Approached… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — In the midst of Hurricane Ian’s rain and wind in Palm Beach County, a BocaNewsNow.com reader alerted Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Tropical Storm Warning Remains In Effect Until Early Afternoon In Palm Beach County
Schools Closed. Government Offices Closed. Beaches Closed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8 a.m. — The National Hurricane Center just discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning for Palm Beach County. Read the latest here. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Ian may have moved well to our northeast, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TROPICAL STORM WATCH: SCHOOLS REMAIN OPEN IN PALM BEACH COUNTY
Public, Private Schools Remain Open As Of 5:30 A.M. Tuesday. Wednesday: Wind May Be Too Strong For Safe School Bus Operation… Developing… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Public and private schools in Palm Beach County remain OPEN Tuesday, despite a tropical storm watch being […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Residents Of Delray Beach 55 & Over Community Hit By EF-2 Tornado Relocated
A number of residents who were evacuated have been relocated to another retirement community, Fountainview in West Palm Beach. They are receiving full accommodations while staying in guest suites.
Palm Beach, Treasure Coast schools closed, other county services suspended
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA) — Palm Beach County Schools will be closed Wednesday “in an abundance of caution” as Hurricane Ian is expected to slam into the west coast of Florida near Sarasota in the next 24-48 hours, according to the district. All after-school activities, sports practices and meetings are also canceled Wednesday and district offices will be closed.
Tornado slams into retirement community in Delray Beach
Hurricane Ian triggered a tornado that damaged several apartment buildings in Kings Point — a neighborhood west of Delray Beach for people 55 years or older. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue confirmed two people were transported to a local hospital, including a person trapped in a bathroom after a roof collapsed. And 30 people were evacuated with help from the Palm Beach County sheriff's office.
HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA
TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Hurricane Ian: These restaurants are closed Wednesday for the storm in Palm Beach County
As reports of Hurricane Ian’s force intensified, a wave of local restaurants announced temporary closures, at least for Wednesday. Here’s a batch of them. We’ll update this list as news develops. More Hurricane Ian updates:What is open, closed Wednesday in Palm Beach County. Hurricane Ian:What Palm Beach...
Hurricane Ian: Find rescheduled dates for Week 6 football cancellations in Palm Beach County
Hurricane Ian's stay in Florida has made for a quiet week in Palm Beach County's high school sports scene. While all Palm Beach County School District schools and district offices will reopen Friday, previously scheduled athletic competitions will not take place. ...
Hurricane Ian: What is open, closed in Palm Beach County, including schools, transportation
As Palm Beach County feels the impact of Hurricane Ian, here is what is open, closed from Jupiter to Boca Raton as of Tuesday, Sept. 27. Palm Beach County Schools ...
HURRICANE IAN: PALM BEACH COUNTY CONDITIONS TO DETERIORATE
8 A.M. UPDATE: STORM STRENGTHENING, NEARLY CATEGORY FIVE. PRIVATE SCHOOL ALREADY CLOSED TOMORROW… ALL BEACHES ARE CLOSED IN BOCA RATON, PALM BEACH COUNTY. BY: STORM TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (8 a.m.) — Hurricane Ian is nearly a Category Five Hurricane and may intensify as it nears […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
POWER OUTAGES CONTINUE: Thousands Without Power In Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — FPL is dealing with widespread power outages as Hurricane Ian approaches near mid-day Tuesday. At least 6,540 customers are without power in Palm Beach County as of 10 a.m. 10,010 customers are without power in Broward County. And in […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Hurricane Ian: Clematis by night scrubbed, schools closed; see full open, closed list in Palm Beach County
As Palm Beach County feels the impact of Hurricane Ian, here is what is open, closed from Jupiter to Boca Raton. More on Hurricane Ian: Major damage at Kings Point near Delray Beach possibly caused by tornado Hurricane Ian: What Palm Beach County residents need to know Wednesday ...
