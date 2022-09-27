ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Lisa Scheller’s ties to extremist raise questions about whether she’s moderate | Letter

By Express-Times Letters to the Editor
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 10

Ron Shelley
3d ago

Lisa Scheller is a friend of Communist China. She has outsourced too many local jobs. She has a net worth of over $90 million. Exactly how does she represent local families?? Susan Wild is a much better choice for Congress.

Reply(1)
4
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Susan Wild aligns with far-left by rallying with Fetterman campaign in Bethlehem Twp. | Letter

John Fetterman is the most far-left candidate Pennsylvania has seen in my lifetime. On Saturday, U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, D-Lehigh Valley, rallied with him. It’s no secret that Fetterman’s record on crime is about as weak as it could be. As chair of the state’s parole board, he broke records for the number of commutations he gave out. Then there’s clip after clip of him musing about releasing large numbers of criminals back onto the streets. All this at a time when crime has spiked. Does Wild support him on this?
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
Northampton County, PA
Elections
Northampton County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Proposed constitutional amendment may inadvertently raise Pa. voting age

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the five proposed state constitutional amendments approved by Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg would appear to raise the voting age in Pennsylvania from 18 to 21.As political editor Jon Delano explains, that comes as news to many young voters.Caleb Brobst, a 19-year-old from Erie at Carnegie Mellon University, follows politics closely as president of CMU's College Democrats. But he was not aware that the Republican-approved proposed constitutional amendment to require voter identification also raises the voting age to 21."I was unaware of the particular age restriction on voting," says Brobst. "We saw very vividly with the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Lynch
LehighValleyLive.com

Ron DeSantis’ political stunt of transporting immigrants was a costly flop | Letter

I recently spent some time reading and watching videos about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political stunt shipping 50 confused, scared immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. I am sure he’s very proud of himself and his sycophant followers think he really “owned the libs” with that stunt. I understand he was able to find $12 million in Florida taxpayers’ money to support sending immigrants from Texas to Massachusetts. It’s all very comical. Except, it isn’t.
FLORIDA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Fetterman sees unfavorable rating spike in latest Franklin & Marshall poll

Editor’s Note: For more on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman continues to lead Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, but Fetterman’s unfavorable rating among Pennsylvania voters has increased in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania election 2022: Where Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on crime, justice issues

The top candidates for Pennsylvania governor have different stances on increasing opportunities for parole, the use of cash bail, and more. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Month after month, Pennsylvanians cite their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Political Violence#Republican
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Police Union Endorses Republican Oz in Pa. Senate Race

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz scored what in years passed might have been a surprise endorsement: a Philadelphia union's backing. But in recent elections, as progressive Democrats like Oz's opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, called for more holistic approaches to crime-fighting and criminal justice, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 have separated themselves from the city's traditionally Democrat-supporting unions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania state Represenative Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato

The 151st District covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans. Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
WBRE

Officials state rainbow fence violates borough ordinance

CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments in a controversy centering on a rainbow-painted fence in Luzerne County. Officials say the fence violates a zoning ordinance and it must be repainted. But the owner of the fence believes it all has to do with his support for gay pride. Eyewitness News first told you […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WITF

Lehigh watershed polluted with thousands of pounds of toxic chemicals in 2020, new report says

A new report using EPA data shows the Lehigh River watershed has among the highest amounts of pollution linked to reproductive health risks and cancer in the country. The 61-page report by the think tanks Environment America, U.S. PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group illustrates how many waterways throughout the United States, including in the Lehigh Valley, continue to face major industrial pollution in spite of legislation such as the Clean Water Act.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WITF

Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pennsylvania state lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers

The GOP-led legislature moved five bills authored by the party’s gubernatorial candidate, forcing Democrats to choose between policies they might support and bolstering Doug Mastriano's record. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
75K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy