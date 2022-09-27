Lisa Scheller’s ties to extremist raise questions about whether she’s moderate | Letter

John Fetterman is the most far-left candidate Pennsylvania has seen in my lifetime. On Saturday, U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, D-Lehigh Valley, rallied with him. It’s no secret that Fetterman’s record on crime is about as weak as it could be. As chair of the state’s parole board, he broke records for the number of commutations he gave out. Then there’s clip after clip of him musing about releasing large numbers of criminals back onto the streets. All this at a time when crime has spiked. Does Wild support him on this?

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO