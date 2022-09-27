ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Deanna “Dee” Monteaux Charpentier

A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Noon at Fountain Memorial Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St. in Lafayette for Deanna Charpentier, 74, who passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Oschner University Hospital in Lafayette. Inurnment will follow the service. Deacon Joseph Hebert will officiate. Dee...
2022 Kaplan High Homecoming Court

The 2022 Kaplan High Homecoming Court: Seated: Marlee Hebert, Camryn LeMoine and Emily Terro; Standing: Jahra Francis, Caroline LeMaire, Kaidence Broussard, Noble Hebert, Keisha White, Claire Broussard and Lainie Hebert. The annual Homecoming Game is this Friday against Beau Chene. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Queen will be crowned at halftime.
Man arrested after jumping fence by North Vermilion gymnasium

On Thursday, at 8:30 a.m. Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s School Resource Officer Deputy Brooks David responded to a male subject seen jumping a fence at the North Vermilion High School near the gym. An immediate lockdown of the school was initiated. Several units with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and...
Abbeville blows out West St. Mary

Abbeville head coach Roderick Moy knew what the Wildcats’ first eight plays of the game would be before the game began. However, by the time he completed calling seven out of the eight plays, Abbeville had a convincing 28-0 lead. The Wildcats cruised to a 51-6 win over West...
Out of the blue you’re getting $950,000; Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s office is letting you know it’s a scam

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning people not to be fooled by the latest scam. According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, potential victims across the Acadiana area are receiving notifications via mail that they are the “lucky” winners of a sweepstakes prize money, and unfortunately Vermilion Parish residents are not immune to these scams.
