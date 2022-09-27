The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning people not to be fooled by the latest scam. According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, potential victims across the Acadiana area are receiving notifications via mail that they are the “lucky” winners of a sweepstakes prize money, and unfortunately Vermilion Parish residents are not immune to these scams.

VERMILION PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO