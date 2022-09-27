ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

New Toll System Implemented At Sault International Bridge, Blue Water Bridge

The agencies in charge of two international bridge crossings on the Ontario-Michigan border cut the ribbons on a new tolling system today. Under a $9.3 million contract, the previous toll systems at the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge (connecting Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, with Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario) and the Blue Water Bridge (connecting Port Huron, Michigan, to Point Edward, Ontario) have been modernized.
Palms Road bridge opens after extensive repairs

The St. Clair County Road Commission says a bridge over the Belle River in Casco Township has opened. Palms Road between St. Clair Hwy and Division Road opened Wednesday following a lengthy bridge rehabilitation project. Work included removing the existing bridge superstructure, road approach, guardrails, and installing new steel beams with a concrete deck. The project was funded by the State of Michigan’s Bridge Bundling Program and the Federal Highway Administration at a cost of $2.5 million.
City Of Port Huron Parks & Rec Dept. PlayABLE Walk and Roll Fundraiser

The City of Port Huron Parks & Recreation Department began installing a new playground structure at Gratiot Park earlier this summer, and it’s almost complete. There are a few more pieces of equipment needed to make the park accessible for those with physical disabilities or limitations, and they are asking for the help of the community.
Huron County jury convicts man of domestic violence at Port Austin motel

A Huron County jury convicted a man on Tuesday for a July domestic violence incident at a Port Austin motel. Huron County Prosecutor Tim Rutkowski originally charged Brent Lee Piscitello, 56, of Warren, with one misdemeanor count of domestic violence, second offense, on July 13 following an investigation by the Port Austin Police Department.
Michigan Court of Appeals to hear evidence issue in fatal Lapeer gas station shooting case

LAPEER, MI – A decision by a Lapeer County judge to not allow certain evidence in a homicide trial will be reviewed by the Michigan Court of Appeals. An application to leave filed by Lapeer County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Paul T. Walton in July asked the higher court to review the decision of Circuit Court Judge Nick O. Holowka to not allow as evidence Facebook messages prosecutors say were made by Jeffrey Lee Smith.
