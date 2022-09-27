Read full article on original website
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are wishing everyone a good Thursday morning. They're also wishing for drivers to obey the rules of the road as they'll be paying extra attention to traffic on I-696 in Metro Detroit on Sept. 29. A tweet posted from the state...
Detroit — A Detroit man allegedly used a laser sight with his gun to shoot an undercover Michigan State Police trooper three times. The suspect fired the shots from the window of a second-story apartment building, according to a Wayne County prosecutor. A Michigan State Police undercover narcotics unit...
On Saturday, October 22, seven local law enforcement agencies and the Oakland County Board of Commissioners will be hosting gun buyback events at four locations throughout the county.
Officials responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed an 18-year-old and injured another in Macomb County. The crash happened on Cass Avenue, near Boulevard on Sunday, September 25th at 5:13 p.m.
The agencies in charge of two international bridge crossings on the Ontario-Michigan border cut the ribbons on a new tolling system today. Under a $9.3 million contract, the previous toll systems at the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge (connecting Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, with Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario) and the Blue Water Bridge (connecting Port Huron, Michigan, to Point Edward, Ontario) have been modernized.
A 74-year-old Rochester Hills man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash last week, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
An early morning drug bust in Macomb County led to a large amount of dangerous fentanyl-laced heroin being taken off the streets, Mayor Jim Fouts announced on Tuesday.
The St. Clair County Road Commission says a bridge over the Belle River in Casco Township has opened. Palms Road between St. Clair Hwy and Division Road opened Wednesday following a lengthy bridge rehabilitation project. Work included removing the existing bridge superstructure, road approach, guardrails, and installing new steel beams with a concrete deck. The project was funded by the State of Michigan’s Bridge Bundling Program and the Federal Highway Administration at a cost of $2.5 million.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says Suk-Joon Ham of Rochester Hills, who was a backseat passenger in a Honda Accord involved in the wreck on Sept. 20, passed away on Saturday.
A major train derailment is causing big traffic delays Thursday morning after police say over a dozen train cars jumped off the tracks in Warren.
Michigan State Police said at least two people were taken into custody after a trooper was shot multiple times during an undercover operation on Detroit’s west side early Tuesday morning.
It's trash day. Everyone knows - it's sort of an unwritten rule - that if you want to get rid of something, you put it on the side of the road just before garbage day, and presto! Like magic, it'll be gone within a matter of hours. An old piano...
The City of Port Huron Parks & Recreation Department began installing a new playground structure at Gratiot Park earlier this summer, and it’s almost complete. There are a few more pieces of equipment needed to make the park accessible for those with physical disabilities or limitations, and they are asking for the help of the community.
A Huron County jury convicted a man on Tuesday for a July domestic violence incident at a Port Austin motel. Huron County Prosecutor Tim Rutkowski originally charged Brent Lee Piscitello, 56, of Warren, with one misdemeanor count of domestic violence, second offense, on July 13 following an investigation by the Port Austin Police Department.
LAPEER, MI – A decision by a Lapeer County judge to not allow certain evidence in a homicide trial will be reviewed by the Michigan Court of Appeals. An application to leave filed by Lapeer County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Paul T. Walton in July asked the higher court to review the decision of Circuit Court Judge Nick O. Holowka to not allow as evidence Facebook messages prosecutors say were made by Jeffrey Lee Smith.
According to police, the trooper was hit by an 'unknown suspect' and he was taken to the hospital where he is being evaluated.
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Several Warren roads closed Thursday after 20 train cars derail. Several roads are closed in Warren on Thursday, and may also be closed Friday, after...
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An 18-year-old was killed and another driver was injured when an Audi crossed into oncoming traffic and caused a crash in Macomb County, officials said. The crash happened at 5:13 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 25) on Cass Avenue, near Halsey Boulevard in Clinton Township. Police said...
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Citrus fruits will be heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian, but the timeline of when you’ll see these items depleting may surprise you. "We try to prepare the best we can but a lot of times we just have to deal with the shortages that we have," said Cory Shear, produce associate, Holiday Market Royal Oak.
Warren police say a train has derailed along Schoenherr Rd. in Warren. Police Commissioner William Dwyer said 10-15 cars derailed in the area of Schoenherr Rd. and Stephens.
