essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls soccer team defeats Caldwell
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Junior Victoria Parelli scored a hat trick and junior Sophia Llanes had one goal to lead the Bloomfield High School girls soccer team to a 4-1 win over Caldwell on Sept. 29 at Brookdale Park. Sophomore Ava Barker had two assists and senior Emily Haraka had...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys soccer team wins three straight games
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team won three games to extend its winning streak to four games and improve to 6-1 through Sept. 24. Seniors Noah Wadih and Jared Charles each had one goal, and senior Mason Bashkoff and junior Jack Dvorin each had one assist in the 2-0 win over Newark Academy on Sept. 20 in Livingston. Senior Justin Scavalla made five saves for the shutout.
essexnewsdaily.com
Rich Adams excited to be new Bloomfield HS softball head coach
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Rich Adams recognizes that he has big shoes to fill in replacing a legend such as Bob Mayer. But Adams will get much advice from Mayer. Adams has been named the new softball head coach at Bloomfield High School, taking over for Mayer. Though Mayer is no longer the head coach, he will still be involved with the program as a volunteer assistant.
essexnewsdaily.com
Gotham FC players and staff will hold soccer clinic at DeHart Park on Oct. 7 for players ages 7-15
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Here’s your chance to learn soccer from some of the best players in the world. Four professional soccer players from Gotham FC, along with other Gotham FC staff, will be at DeHart Park on Oct. 7 to conduct a clinic for kids ages 7-15.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield man killed in motorcycle crash in Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating a fatal car and motorcycle collision that occurred Sept. 27 in Glen Ridge, according to a Sept. 28 press release from the ECPO. Jordan A. Mayrant, 22, of Bloomfield, was killed when his Yamaha...
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $293K
One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $292,922 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Tuesday, Sept. 27. The winning numbers were: 03, 09, 15, 18 and 23 and the XTRA number was: 03. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.
essexnewsdaily.com
Homicide in West Orange, another man injured
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and West Orange Police Chief James Abbott announced Sept. 28 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with the Crime Scene Investigations Bureau, is investigating the fatal shooting of Corington Valentin, 21, of Newark.
2 brothers injured, one left unconscious, in fight after NJ high school football game
Two brothers were injured after being attacked and beaten during a large fight in a McDonald’s parking lot after a New Jersey high school football game Friday night.
essexnewsdaily.com
32-year-old arrested for muder of East Orange man
NEWARK, NJ — Marquis McCray, 32, of Newark, has been arrested and charged with the murder Wayne Jones, 41, of East Orange, according to a Sept. 29 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. On Sept. 17, just before midnight, police found Jones on the 100 block...
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway
A serious crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, on a northbound exit ramp at the Cheesequake Service Area in Sayreville, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The exit ramp was blocked,...
wrnjradio.com
1 New Jersey resident wins $1M, 2 others win $50K each after Saturday night’s Powerball drawing
NEW JERSEY – One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn for the Saturday, September 24, drawing winning the $1,000,000 second-tier prize. The ticket was sold at Jackpocket, located at 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt in Passaic County. In addition, two tickets matched four of...
fox5ny.com
High school basketball player fatally shot in face in NYC
NEW YORK - A 17-year-old girl was shot in the face and died as she hung out on a Brooklyn street with her friends. The NYPD identified the victim as Shayma Roman of St. Mark's Place. The New York Post reported that she was a high school basketball player. According...
Man known for giving back to NJ community gunned down on basketball court
Christopher Garcia, who was found on a basketball court with a gunshot wound to his torso, was well known for giving back in the community.
Sayreville man has been missing since Sunday, cops and family say
A 29-year-old Sayreville man who is on the autism spectrum has been missing since Sunday, according to police and his family. Jonathan Misak left his home in the Main Street Townhomes around 3:30 p.m. and hasn’t been since since, his sister Kristen Misak confirmed Wednesday. Misak, who his family...
essexnewsdaily.com
Watsessing students work together on projects
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — September is a busy month for Bloomfield Public Schools students, and several districtwide activities were on display last week at Watsessing Elementary School. Hispanic Heritage Month, a national observance from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, was in full swing for each grade, and the yearlong, student-led Wingman program kicked off with an orientation assembly just for fifth- and sixth-graders.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County commissioners hold annual Hispanic Heritage Month event
NEWARK, NJ — On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Essex County Board of County Commissioners held its annual Hispanic Heritage Month event to celebrate the accomplishments of Hispanic men and women everywhere and honor outstanding county citizens for their contributions both to the county and society as a whole. This...
SEPTA train derails near Trenton Transit Center
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) - A SEPTA train derailed in Trenton. It happened near the Trenton Transit Center, just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Service for the Trenton Line in this area is suspended in both directions. No word on any injuries or what caused the derailment.
Newark Man Charged With Murder In East Orange Man's Killing
A Newark man has been charged in the shooting death of an East Orange man, authorities said Thursday, Sept. 29. Marquis McCray, 32, shot Wayne Jones, 41, on the 100 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Newark just before midnight on Saturday, Sept. 17, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
SCHOOL LOCKDOWN: Hackensack Police Capture Knife-Wielding Man Wanted For Attacking Woman
A Hackensack grade school was locked down as police pursued -- and then captured -- a knife-wielding Morris County man who they said had just assaulted and terrorized a local woman. Officer Aaron Rios and Police Officer Stanislav Tovbin heard "loud arguing" coming from a Railroad Avenue home while responding...
essexnewsdaily.com
Parade committee celebrates Nutley-Belleville honorees
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Nutley-Belleville Columbus Day Parade and Italian Heritage Committee celebrated its 40th anniversary at an honoree dinner at Nanina’s in the Park on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with well over 300 guests. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m., starting at Belleville High School and ending at the Nutley Oval. There will be a flag-raising ceremony at Belleville Town Hall at 9 a.m. and one at Nutley Town Hall at 11 a.m.
