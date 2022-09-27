ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield HS girls soccer team defeats Caldwell

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Junior Victoria Parelli scored a hat trick and junior Sophia Llanes had one goal to lead the Bloomfield High School girls soccer team to a 4-1 win over Caldwell on Sept. 29 at Brookdale Park. Sophomore Ava Barker had two assists and senior Emily Haraka had...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange HS boys soccer team wins three straight games

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team won three games to extend its winning streak to four games and improve to 6-1 through Sept. 24. Seniors Noah Wadih and Jared Charles each had one goal, and senior Mason Bashkoff and junior Jack Dvorin each had one assist in the 2-0 win over Newark Academy on Sept. 20 in Livingston. Senior Justin Scavalla made five saves for the shutout.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Rich Adams excited to be new Bloomfield HS softball head coach

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Rich Adams recognizes that he has big shoes to fill in replacing a legend such as Bob Mayer. But Adams will get much advice from Mayer. Adams has been named the new softball head coach at Bloomfield High School, taking over for Mayer. Though Mayer is no longer the head coach, he will still be involved with the program as a volunteer assistant.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield man killed in motorcycle crash in Glen Ridge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating a fatal car and motorcycle collision that occurred Sept. 27 in Glen Ridge, according to a Sept. 28 press release from the ECPO. Jordan A. Mayrant, 22, of Bloomfield, was killed when his Yamaha...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Homicide in West Orange, another man injured

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and West Orange Police Chief James Abbott announced Sept. 28 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with the Crime Scene Investigations Bureau, is investigating the fatal shooting of Corington Valentin, 21, of Newark.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Joey Jones
essexnewsdaily.com

32-year-old arrested for muder of East Orange man

NEWARK, NJ — Marquis McCray, 32, of Newark, has been arrested and charged with the murder Wayne Jones, 41, of East Orange, according to a Sept. 29 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. On Sept. 17, just before midnight, police found Jones on the 100 block...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway

A serious crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, on a northbound exit ramp at the Cheesequake Service Area in Sayreville, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The exit ramp was blocked,...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
fox5ny.com

High school basketball player fatally shot in face in NYC

NEW YORK - A 17-year-old girl was shot in the face and died as she hung out on a Brooklyn street with her friends. The NYPD identified the victim as Shayma Roman of St. Mark's Place. The New York Post reported that she was a high school basketball player. According...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Watsessing students work together on projects

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — September is a busy month for Bloomfield Public Schools students, and several districtwide activities were on display last week at Watsessing Elementary School. Hispanic Heritage Month, a national observance from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, was in full swing for each grade, and the yearlong, student-led Wingman program kicked off with an orientation assembly just for fifth- and sixth-graders.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County commissioners hold annual Hispanic Heritage Month event

NEWARK, NJ — On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Essex County Board of County Commissioners held its annual Hispanic Heritage Month event to celebrate the accomplishments of Hispanic men and women everywhere and honor outstanding county citizens for their contributions both to the county and society as a whole. This...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

SEPTA train derails near Trenton Transit Center

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) - A SEPTA train derailed in Trenton. It happened near the Trenton Transit Center, just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Service for the Trenton Line in this area is suspended in both directions. No word on any injuries or what caused the derailment. 
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Newark Man Charged With Murder In East Orange Man's Killing

A Newark man has been charged in the shooting death of an East Orange man, authorities said Thursday, Sept. 29. Marquis McCray, 32, shot Wayne Jones, 41, on the 100 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Newark just before midnight on Saturday, Sept. 17, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Parade committee celebrates Nutley-Belleville honorees

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Nutley-Belleville Columbus Day Parade and Italian Heritage Committee celebrated its 40th anniversary at an honoree dinner at Nanina’s in the Park on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with well over 300 guests. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m., starting at Belleville High School and ending at the Nutley Oval. There will be a flag-raising ceremony at Belleville Town Hall at 9 a.m. and one at Nutley Town Hall at 11 a.m.
BELLEVILLE, NJ

