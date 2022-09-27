ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Are Wearing This Uniform For The First Time This Season

It's crazy to think that we haven't seen the Bills in anything other than blue so far in the regular season. That will change this weekend, but what combo will they wear?. Who would have thought that people would be so invested in what the Bills wear on the field? The debates go on about what looks good and what doesn't. Some of the combinations people LOVE...others they HATE! Here's what we have available:
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Bills Player Xavier Rhodes Already On The Injured List

The Bills have really been hit hard by the injury truck. They just signed a new player to help get them through...and he's injured too. The last couple years, it feels as though the Bills have really dodged bullets so to speak when it comes to the injury list. There have been a couple nagging injuries but nothing like they're seeing this year.
Power 93.7 WBLK

6 Former Buffalo Bills Nominated For The Hall Of Fame

The NFL announced its list of nominees for the 2023 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame this week and six former Buffalo Bills players made the list. Here are the six former Bills Players that could be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023. Ruben Brown -...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Blue Jays Fan Dropped Record Setting Ball In Toronto

Last night, Aaron Judge made history by hitting his 61st home run this season. And the ball he hit went right through the glove of a fan in Toronto. There's a dispute over whether or not Barry Bonds can be considered the real single-season home run record holder. He was involved in a scandal where it came to light that during that season, Bonds had used anabolic steroids and other performance-enhancing substances. Sadly, that record will always have a stain on it. However, the fact that he hit 73 home runs that season still stands. He did that.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York.

