Is The Buffalo Bills’ Dawson Knox Dating A Celebrity?
The Buffalo Bills are the odd-on favorite to win the Super Bowl, but it looks like one of their players is already a champion when it comes to dating. There has been a rumor on Twitter that the Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is dating a celebrity. According to...
Bills Players Sing Backstreet Boys Song in Hilarious Locker Room Video
The Buffalo Bills are in the midst of their 2022 regular season, as they prepare to play the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at 1 pm. The Bills sit at 2-1 -- a half-game back of the Miami Dolphins who lost against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. The Bills...
Buffalo Bills Are Wearing This Uniform For The First Time This Season
It's crazy to think that we haven't seen the Bills in anything other than blue so far in the regular season. That will change this weekend, but what combo will they wear?. Who would have thought that people would be so invested in what the Bills wear on the field? The debates go on about what looks good and what doesn't. Some of the combinations people LOVE...others they HATE! Here's what we have available:
Best Front Yard Buffalo Bills Skeleton Display in WNY
These have to be the best Halloween decorations in Western New York. Over in East Aurora, there is a house that has these massive skeletons and the owners dress them up in Buffalo Bills jerseys. Each week they change the position of the skeletons and add a little 'something'. For...
NFLPA Fires Neurotrauma Consultant From Bills-Dolphins Game
The Buffalo Bills are set to play the Baltimore Ravens in tomorrow’s week 4 game. However, many fans across Buffalo and the NFL landscape are still caught up in what transpired last Sunday between the Bills and Miami Dolphins. Just before the end of the first half, Dolphins quarterback...
New Bills Player Xavier Rhodes Already On The Injured List
The Bills have really been hit hard by the injury truck. They just signed a new player to help get them through...and he's injured too. The last couple years, it feels as though the Bills have really dodged bullets so to speak when it comes to the injury list. There have been a couple nagging injuries but nothing like they're seeing this year.
Sean McDermott Rules Out Three Bills Player Against Baltimore
The Buffalo Bills will play the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday for their week 4 matchup. The game matches up two teams who have been playing extremely well on offense and can pass the ball all over the field. However, the Bills are still dealing with a significant number of injuries,...
Bills Fans Think the NFL Is Out to Get Them Based Off Crazy Stat
The Buffalo Bills, you could easily argue, should be 3-0 right now. The Bills obliterated the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans in the first two weeks of the season, before falling to the Miami Dolphins 21-19. The Bills faced an array of injuries to key players heading into the...
Josh Allen Was First NFL Player This Season To Do This
The Buffalo Bills are looking to rebound after a tough loss to the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday. Even though the Bills lost the game, their star quarterback Josh Allen played well. He threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns. With those 400 yards, Josh became the first NFL player...
6 Former Buffalo Bills Nominated For The Hall Of Fame
The NFL announced its list of nominees for the 2023 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame this week and six former Buffalo Bills players made the list. Here are the six former Bills Players that could be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023. Ruben Brown -...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Leaves Game With Serious Head Injury
The NFL’s week 4 schedule kicked off on Thursday night with the Miami Dolphins playing at the Cincinnati Bengals. The Dolphins are 3-0 and coming off a big win over the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. The big story from that game, other than the extreme...
Buffalo Sabres Taking a Bus Instead of a Plane For Road Trips?
The Buffalo Sabres fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets on the road last night, 4-1. The game was definitely not one to remember for Buffalo, as the Blue Jackets dominated them entirely, especially in the first and third periods. The Sabres are two weeks away from their first regular season...
Bills Fans Donating Money to Help Support Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa
There are certain games that capture the attention of the sports world and even extending outside the sports world. That was the case on Thursday night for the Miami Dolphins at the Cincinnati Bengals on Amazon Prime. Towards the end of the first half, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sacked...
Blue Jays Fan Dropped Record Setting Ball In Toronto
Last night, Aaron Judge made history by hitting his 61st home run this season. And the ball he hit went right through the glove of a fan in Toronto. There's a dispute over whether or not Barry Bonds can be considered the real single-season home run record holder. He was involved in a scandal where it came to light that during that season, Bonds had used anabolic steroids and other performance-enhancing substances. Sadly, that record will always have a stain on it. However, the fact that he hit 73 home runs that season still stands. He did that.
