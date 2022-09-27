He’s a dictator he doesn’t allow the citizens to see bills that he signs in and have a choice he doesn’t care about what anybody thinks but himself that is a dictator
I call BS on everything he did or didn’t do.. if we’re supposed to be the worlds 5th biggest economy, with a 5 billion dollar surplus.. we could afford 268 million.. wanting to reduce light pollution.. well, that means less lights, less electricity.. that is bad for Gavin.. he wants all the lights.. all the electricity. Don’t let me get started on his make believe climate agendas… wow.. I feel bad for the person that replaces newsom.. they’ve got about a full term of rewrites to accomplish.. get after it boys.
Well, the state budget handled giving illegal immigrants free Medi-Cal. It’s costing tax payers billions a year. Our priorities are completely skewed.
