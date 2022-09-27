Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday will sign two bills his administration says will boost housing and create thousands of jobs in California. The governor will sign AB 2011 and SB 6, which together will allow for more affordable housing to be built in underused commercial areas typically reserved for retail, office and parking. The bills would create thousands of good-paying jobs and ramp up housing near public transit areas, Newsom’s office said.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO