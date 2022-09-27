ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

SFGate

Appeals court rules Texas courtroom can open with prayer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A deeply divided federal appeals court has ruled that a Texas judge may start the day with prayer, overturning a district court decision. Judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans split 2-1 in opinions handed down Thursday, reversing a ruling made without a trial by U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt.
SFGate

Uvalde families make presence felt at Texas governor debate

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Parents of some of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde school massacre in Texas lashed out at Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over his opposition to tougher gun control on Friday before the issue was likely to take center stage in his only debate with Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke.
SFGate

Pay bumps coming for more farmworkers, long denied overtime

STUYVESANT, N.Y. (AP) — Harvest season means long days for U.S. farmworkers — but usually no overtime pay. Federal law exempts farms from rules entitling most workers to 1.5 times their regular wage when they work more than 40 hours in a week. New York is now joining...
