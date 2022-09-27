ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zilker Park's great lawn is closed for ACL Fest setup

By Deborah Sengupta Stith, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

The Austin City Limits Music Festival is set to kick off on Oct. 7, and setup for the 2022 event began Monday morning at Zilker Park. The park's great lawn − the main festival staging area which includes Rock Island and the sand volleyball courts − is now closed to the public. It will likely remain closed until Oct. 31.

The parkland south of Barton Springs Road, including Barton Springs Pool, will remain open throughout the festival.

A few parking lots were also closed on Monday, with more closures coming later this week. The city has released an interactive map that details park access restrictions and road closures around the park .

ACL Fest runs for two weekends, Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16. Following the festival, portions of the park will remain closed for load out and maintenance.

More: 'This is the heart': Barton Springs Pool regulars keep Austin magic alive

Street closures during ACL Fest

As far as street closures go, Stratford Drive on the west end of the park will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 5 with more extensive closures beginning on Oct. 6, the day before the festival.

Barton Springs Road remains open during the week, but will be closed most of the day on Oct. 1. Additional closures along Barton Springs, the main road into the park, begin on Oct. 3 through the first weekend of the festival. Barton Springs Road reopens to traffic on Oct. 10. It will close again for the second weekend of the festival at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13. Partial closures will continue until Oct. 19.

The city has released a grid that details street closures during the festival.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Zilker Park's great lawn is closed for ACL Fest setup

