First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/27 Tuesday morning forecast

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

First Alert Weather: Quiet here at home 02:41

Forecast: Outside of a stray shower N&W, expect mostly to partly sunny skies today with highs in the low 70s. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and a little cooler with 50s in the city and 40s across the interior.

As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny again with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Looking Ahead: The remainder of the work week will be generally quiet, but cool -- just the mid to upper 60s for highs and 50s for lows.

Our attention then turns towards what's left of "Ian" into the weekend and early next week. Some models are bringing us at least some rain while others are keeping us dry with the system staying S&E.

