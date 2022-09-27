ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Feeling lonely and unhappy ages you quicker than SMOKING, study warns

By Luke Andrews
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Being lonely and unhappy is worse for your health than smoking, a shock study suggests.

Researchers found the negative emotions speed up people's biological clocks more than cigarettes.

Feeling lonely, unhappy and hopeless was found to add up to an extra year and eight months onto someone's age — five months more than smoking.

Damage to the body's biological clock raises the risk of Alzheimer's, diabetes, heart disease and other illnesses, research shows.

Experts believe chronic inflammation caused by being unhappy causes damage to cells and vital organs.

As many as a third of Americans feel 'seriously' lonely, according to a 2021 Harvard study, while about eight per cent suffer from major depression every year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FzasP_0iC6YFtb00
Researchers, including scientists at Stanford University, in California, estimated how many years were added to someone's life by the above. They used biological years, or how old a person 'seems' based on factors including blood, kidney status and BMI. This differs from the chronological age, or how long someone has been alive. Rural areas likely raised someone's age because of a lack of access to hospitals, while never getting married has long been thought to raise someone's risk of an earlier death
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRO0B_0iC6YFtb00
The above shows how the data was put into the biological clock (1), and was then compared to results from psychological surveys (2) to determine how many years were added to the biological age

Laurie Theeke, the associate dean for the PhD in nursing program at George Washington University who was not involved in the study, told DailyMail.com that it was 'no surprise' that loneliness led to faster aging than smoking.

'I have been studying this since 2002, and there are many national datasets that show loneliness leads to a shorter lifespan, higher mortality and more co-morbidities — so this doesn't surprise me at all.'

She said lonely people tended to have higher inflammation and anxiety levels than others, and also be less active, both contributing to worse health.

How does being lonely affect health?

About a third of Americans are lonely, estimates suggest, with younger adults most likely to say they feel this.

But there are mounting warnings from scientists that loneliness — a feeling of sadness due to a lack of company — can harm health.

In older adults, the National Institute on Aging says being lonely raises the risk of them being admitted to a nursing home or ER.

They warn people who are lonely may get too little exercise, drink too much alcohol, smoke and often struggle to sleep.

They may also experience emotional pain, which activates the same stress response inthe body as physical pain.

This leads to release of the stress hormone which, over time, triggers chronic inflammation raising the risk of several diseases.

These include high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, weakened immune system, anxiety, depression, cognitive decline and dementia.

Source: NIA

Everyone has a chronological age, or the exact years and months that they have been alive.

But people also have a biological age, which estimates the body's decline based on factors including blood, kidney status and Body Mass Index (BMI).

Researchers from Stanford University, in California, and Deep Longevity, a company in Hong Kong drew on data from 12,000 Chinese adults.

Participants were middle-aged and elderly and about a third had a major underlying condition such as lung disease, cancer and surviving a stroke.

Using blood samples, surveys and medical data, the experts generated an aging model to predict participants' biological age.

Participants were then matched by chronological age and gender, and had their results compared to establish which were aging fastest.

Results — published Tuesday in the journal Aging-US — showed that feeling lonely or unhappy was the biggest predictor of a faster biological decline.

It was followed by smoking, which added a year and three months to someone's age.

They also found that being male added up to five months.

Living in a rural area raised it by four months, which the scientists said may be due harsher worker conditions like factories and fewer hospitals and doctors' surgeries.

Never getting married — which has long been linked to an early death — was found to raise someone's age by nearly four months.

Co-study author Manuel Faria, a researcher at Stanford, said: 'Mental and psychological states are some of the most robust predictors of health outcomes — and quality of life — and yet they have been omitted from modern healthcare.'

The study only looked at adults who were mid to older age, meaning it was unclear whether the results transfer to younger age groups.

The scientists did not ask participants how many cigarettes they had smoked a day.

The research was done for Chinese company Deep Longevity.

Previous research from the National Institute on Aging (NIH) has also linked loneliness and isolation to aging, saying it is equivalent to about 15 cigarettes a day.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

Botox 'may banish the blues': Wrinkle-busting jabs can alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety simply by stopping you frowning, study suggests

Botox fanatics rave about its wrinkle-busting properties. But researchers believe the injections might have another benefit — warding off the blues. And it's not just depression. German scientists think it might also help patients with borderline personality disorder, who often suffer from depression. Botox works by relaxing the muscles...
SKIN CARE
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Subtle Health Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

You know that problems like chest pain or trouble breathing warrant immediate medical care. But there are other symptoms that, while easier to brush off, still deserve prompt attention. "Many chronic serious illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease often go undiagnosed for months to years as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging#Age Groups#Diseases#General Health#Americans#Harvard
MedicalXpress

Anxiety, depression scores up in meniere disease, vertigo

Patients with Meniere disease (MD) and those with benign positional paroxysmal vertigo (BPPV) have higher average scores of anxiety and depression and higher severity of anxiety and depression than controls, according to a study published in the September-October issue of the American Journal of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Medicine and Surgery.
MENTAL HEALTH
msn.com

CDC ends recommendations for social distancing, quarantine for COVID-19

(CNN) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the nation should move away from restrictive measures such as quarantines and social distancing and focus on reducing severe disease from Covid-19. In new guidelines released Thursday, the agency no longer recommends staying at least 6 feet away from other people to reduce the risk of exposure -- a shift from guidance that had been in place since the early days of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Feeling lonely, unhappy can accelerate aging more than smoking

Story at a glance A new study from U.S. and Chinese researchers shows that a person’s mental health can play a role in how quickly someone ages.   The study found that feelings of sadness and loneliness alone could increase a person’s biological age by up to 1.65 years.   The study also looked at how other…
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Longevity
Science News

The pandemic may be stunting young adults’ personality development

The psychological development of young adults may have taken a hit, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. In typical times, people tend to become more conscientious and agreeable and less neurotic with age, a process known as psychological maturation. But in the United States, the pandemic seems to have reversed that personality trajectory, especially among adults under 30, researchers report September 28 in PLOS ONE. If those patterns persist, that could spell long-term trouble for this cohort, the researchers say.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Botox influences the control of emotions in the brain

The bacterial toxin botulinum toxin (BTX)—colloquially known as Botox—is probably known to most people as a remedy for wrinkles. But botulinum toxin can do even more: if it is injected into the forehead, for example, it can alleviate depression. It also dampens negative emotions in people with borderline personality disorder, who suffer from extreme mood swings.
SKIN CARE
MedicalXpress

Adults with a history of childhood trauma can benefit from recommended depression treatments, contrary to current theory

Adults with major depressive disorder who have a history of childhood trauma experience symptom improvement after pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, or combination treatment. The results of a new study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, suggest that contrary to current theory, these common treatments for major depressive disorder are effective for patients with childhood trauma.
MENTAL HEALTH
Seniors Guide

Foods to Fight Constipation

The experts at Environmental Nutrition suggest foods to fight constipation, to keep you comfortable and avoid the serious downsides of the common gastrointestinal problem of a blocked bowel. If you’ve been feeling a little backed up, you’re not alone. Constipation is one of the leading gastrointestinal complaints in America –...
NUTRITION
ajmc.com

Contributor: In the Misdiagnosis of Menopause, What Needs to Change?

Menopause symptoms are not being recognized, leading to misdiagnosis and improper treatment. Approximately 1.3 million women in the United States enter menopause every year. Many of whom do not get correct treatment because their symptoms are not attributed to hormonal changes. On average, women enter menopause at age 51. Officially,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

622K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy