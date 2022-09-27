ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rising: September 27, 2022

By Bstahovic
Hurricane Ian BARRELS Towards Florida, 300K+ Ordered To Evacuate: ‘Get Out Right Now’

Hurricane Ian continues to move towards Florida, and The Hill reports that the White House and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) are working together in their response to the hurricane which is expected to hit Florida in the coming days. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Robby Soave: Biden Admin SUED over student loan forgiveness plan; ‘flagrantly illegal’?

Robby Soave breaks news about a legal challenge that could derail President Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan that he announced last month.

Putin grants Edward Snowden RUSSIAN CITIZENSHIP, WaPo SMEARS Pulitzer Prize source

Russian President Vladimir Putin granted citizenship to Edward Snowden, the former national security agency contractor who leaked information about secret U.S. surveillance programs. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react.

Pro-Life Activist ARRESTED After FBI Raids Home, Accused Of ASSAULTING Planned Parenthood Volunteer

FBI agents arrested pro-life activist Mark Houck last Friday for physically assaulting a man outside a Planned Parenthood last year. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave detail this further.

FAKE NEWS? Twitter accidentally suspends PROPAGANDA ACCOUNTS run by the Pentagon: NYT

The Pentagon ordered review of its overseas social media campaigns, which comes after Twitter and Facebook suspended accounts that they determined were sending messages to advance U.S. foreign policy, the New York Times reports.

Irresponsible NATO aggression against Russia could trigger NUCLEAR WAR: Lt Col Daniel Davis

Senior fellow and military expert at Defense Priorities Daniel Davis weighs in on the United States’ response to Russia if the country used nuclear weapons in its war with Ukraine.

FUN’S OVER? House to vote on STOCK TRADING BAN for members of congress this week

Senior House Democrats are set to introduce legislation to restrict stock ownership and trading by members of Congress, senior government officials and Supreme Court justices. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react.

Pfizer asks FDA to approve bivalent BOOSTER SHOTS for 5 to 11-yr-olds

Pfizer wants the Food and Drug Administration to authorize the omicron booster shot for kids ages 5 to 11. According to The Hill, Pfizer’s bivalent boosters are currently only authorized for use in those 12 and older. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave break this down.

Biden says it will take ‘years’ to rebuild from Hurricane Ian

President Biden on Friday said it would take “years” to rebuild from Hurricane Ian, which dealt a serious blow to Florida and is now approaching the South Carolina coast. Biden said the largest search and rescue team in recent U.S. history has been deployed and 117 people have already been rescued along the southwest Florida coast. The Coast Guard saved people ranging from a 94-year-old woman to a 1-month-old baby, he said.
DeSantis already a target as Hurricane Ian hits

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. As a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane slams into Florida’s West Coast, many Floridians may lose everything — homes, businesses, perhaps even their lives if they couldn’t evacuate in time. It’s a serious...
Biden to tour hurricane damage in Puerto Rico, Florida

President Biden will travel in the coming days to Puerto Rico and Florida to tour damage from Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian, respectively, the White House announced late Saturday. The president and first lady will travel to Puerto Rico on Monday, followed by a trip Wednesday to Florida. The White...
Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
What a Nuclear Attack Would Do to the 25 Largest U.S. Cities

A few months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as other countries began imposing major sanctions on the superpower, Russian state TV began broadcasting simulations of nuclear attacks on Great Britain. The goal of those broadcasts was likely to serve as a reminder to Russia’s enemies the utter destruction its nuclear arsenal is capable of […]
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Why does Biden continue to hold back the nuclear energy industry?

Nuclear power is back in vogue, buoyed by the demand for a significant source of emissions-free energy. Government should encourage the trend by ending policies that prevent the only reliable carbon dioxide-neutral energy source from flourishing. Old-school counter-culturalists such as filmmaker Oliver Stone are speaking up for the peaceful power...
Wisconsin Senate race shifts toward Johnson: poll

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) led his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes by 4 points in a new Fox News poll after the same survey showed Barnes leading last month. The poll found Johnson garnered the support of 48 percent of respondents, compared to Barnes’s 44 percent. Five percent said they didn’t know who they would lean toward, and 2 percent said they wouldn’t vote.
These nine House Republicans voted against a bill to require vetting for programs exploited by China

Nine House Republicans voted against a bill on Thursday aimed at requiring federal agencies to vet companies seeking funds through small business programs that are exploited by foreign countries of concern, including China. The legislation, titled the SBIR and STTR Extension Act, passed in a 415-9 vote. All “no” votes came from Republicans — Reps. Andy…
