Rising: September 27, 2022

Hurricane Ian BARRELS Towards Florida, 300K+ Ordered To Evacuate: ‘Get Out Right Now’

Hurricane Ian continues to move towards Florida, and The Hill reports that the White House and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) are working together in their response to the hurricane which is expected to hit Florida in the coming days. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Robby Soave: Biden Admin SUED over student loan forgiveness plan; ‘flagrantly illegal’?

Robby Soave breaks news about a legal challenge that could derail President Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan that he announced last month.

Putin grants Edward Snowden RUSSIAN CITIZENSHIP, WaPo SMEARS Pulitzer Prize source

Russian President Vladimir Putin granted citizenship to Edward Snowden, the former national security agency contractor who leaked information about secret U.S. surveillance programs. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react.

Pro-Life Activist ARRESTED After FBI Raids Home, Accused Of ASSAULTING Planned Parenthood Volunteer

FBI agents arrested pro-life activist Mark Houck last Friday for physically assaulting a man outside a Planned Parenthood last year. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave detail this further.

FAKE NEWS? Twitter accidentally suspends PROPAGANDA ACCOUNTS run by the Pentagon: NYT

The Pentagon ordered review of its overseas social media campaigns, which comes after Twitter and Facebook suspended accounts that they determined were sending messages to advance U.S. foreign policy, the New York Times reports.

Irresponsible NATO aggression against Russia could trigger NUCLEAR WAR: Lt Col Daniel Davis

Senior fellow and military expert at Defense Priorities Daniel Davis weighs in on the United States’ response to Russia if the country used nuclear weapons in its war with Ukraine.

FUN’S OVER? House to vote on STOCK TRADING BAN for members of congress this week

Senior House Democrats are set to introduce legislation to restrict stock ownership and trading by members of Congress, senior government officials and Supreme Court justices. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react.

Pfizer asks FDA to approve bivalent BOOSTER SHOTS for 5 to 11-yr-olds

Pfizer wants the Food and Drug Administration to authorize the omicron booster shot for kids ages 5 to 11. According to The Hill, Pfizer’s bivalent boosters are currently only authorized for use in those 12 and older. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave break this down.