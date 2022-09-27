ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police make four arrests after group of 100 'masked German fans armed with machetes and knuckle dusters' stormed pub near Wembley stadium and attacked England supporters

By Tom Cotterill, Tara Cobham For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Police have arrested four men after a mob of 100 German hooligans - some allegedly armed with machetes and knuckle dusters - stormed a family pub near Wembley stadium.

The gang of thugs descended upon the Green Man, less than a mile away from the stadium, two hours before kick-off of England's clash with old rivals, Germany.

Shocking footage of the carnage - which left five people injured - showed a group of people, wearing England hats and scarves, charging through the pub's beer garden.

Despite their clothing, detectives at the Metropolitan Police said those leading the carnage were 'believed to be German fans'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtWK0_0iC6Y8nl00
England fans claimed 100 German hooligans armed with machetes and knuckle dusters stormed a family pub near Wembley stadium ahead of the football match against Germany
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VpSaJ_0iC6Y8nl00
The moment '100 German hooligans armed with machetes and knuckle dusters stormed a family pub near Wembley stadium' ahead of the England vs Germany match last night has been captured
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4daQ0Y_0iC6Y8nl00
A shocking video shows Britons having a pre-match drink at the England fan pub the Green Man shortly before 6pm, when a group dressed in black descends on the beer garden
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0GwU_0iC6Y8nl00
Police said there have been a number of arrests following the brawl at the Green Man

Police, who can be seen in the footage attempting to keep rival supporters apart, said four people have now been arrested.

It's been reported that three people suffered serious leg, wrist and thumb injuries during the carnage and were treated at the scene

Others hurt suffered head and facial injuries. However, the BBC said none are thought to be in a life-threatening condition with The Times reporting that five people were taken to hospital.

Describing the carnage, someone on social media wrote: 'Just having a few casual pints in the green man and all of a sudden 100 Germans come storming in, armed with weapons, attacking kids and elderly women.'

Another person said: 'Not a pretty sight at the Green Man, England fans enjoying themselves as usual, approx 100 German hooded, masked hooligans ambushed a family pub, people injured, police on horses arrive.

'Flags stolen. Children in the garden too frightened. Scary.'

A third user added: 'An experience tonight like no other, and not because of where I am.

'At The Green Man pub, a group of around 100 Germans came armed with machetes and knuckle dusters.

'Thankfully me and my friends were inside but I hope all who were outside at the time are safe now.'

One more claimed: 'My little brother was at green man pub in Wembley before England game tonight.

'Loads of German ultras attacked the pub. England fan got glassed.

'One of the German fans got left behind and took a right beating apparently. Needed treatment.'

In a statement, the Met Police told the BBC: 'At 17:50hrs on Monday, 26 September a group of approximately 100 males, many wearing masks, approached a pub in Dagmar Avenue, Wembley through an alley leading towards the car park.

'While a number of the group were wearing England hats and scarves, it is believed they were German "fans".

'The group entered the beer garden of the pub and began assaulting customers, most of whom were in the area to attend the England vs Germany match. Punches and projectiles including traffic cones were thrown.'

Monday's football clash between England and Germany in Wembley ended 3-3 following a thrilling fight back by Gareth Southgate's men after going 2-0 down at early in the second half.

The game was England's last before they head to the World Cup in Qatar in November.

Old fat man
3d ago

more stupidity going on in the world people hadn't got enough sense to get along

3d ago

Can’t believe people are moved to violence over such a lame, boring girls game. Jesus.

