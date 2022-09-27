ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandatory evacuations ordered in southwest Florida due to Hurricane Ian

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
 3 days ago
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Ian over the central Caribbean on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (NOAA via AP)

A southwest Florida county has ordered mandatory evacuations as Hurricane Ian hurdles toward the state.

Local officials in Lee County declared a state of local emergency and issued the evacuation orders Tuesday, a day after local government ordered evacuations for the Tampa area on the Gulf Coast.

The new orders impact the low-lying, flood-prone areas along the coast in the county, according to officials at a press conference Tuesday.

“We are going to feel this storm. How badly is still undetermined,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno at the press conference, counseling Floridians to ready for the storm’s impact, which may mean several days without power.

The National Hurricane Center predicts the Category 4 hurricane will batter the western coast of Florida with a “life-threatening storm surge,” and forecasts the highest risk area extends from Fort Myers to Tampa Bay.

Hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall are expected through the week, according to the weather service, with some of the storm’s effects spreading to the north and central parts of the state.

Over the weekend, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended a statewide emergency declaration and President Biden issued an emergency declaration from the White House.

Biden directed federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security to support Florida’s emergency storm response.

Hurricane Ian, which grew out of Tropical Storm Ian, made landfall in Cuba Monday after hitting Jamaica with “devastating wind damage,” flash floods and mudslides, according to the National Hurricane Service.

Comments / 3

LEFT is Right_RIGHT is Wrong!!!
3d ago

God is coming for Floridians. Not sure why. Trump and the MAGA trumpettes in Florida have shown nothing but Love, Unity and Sympathy to others. Huh, go figure…😏

3
The Hill

Biden says it will take ‘years’ to rebuild from Hurricane Ian

President Biden on Friday said it would take “years” to rebuild from Hurricane Ian, which dealt a serious blow to Florida and is now approaching the South Carolina coast. Biden said the largest search and rescue team in recent U.S. history has been deployed and 117 people have already been rescued along the southwest Florida coast. The Coast Guard saved people ranging from a 94-year-old woman to a 1-month-old baby, he said.
The Hill

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina

Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, S.C., on Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Ian hit the U.S. for the second time this week, arriving on the Carolina coast just after 2 p.m. with sustained winds of 85 mph. The hurricane is expected to weaken as it travels inland and into North Carolina through Saturday.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Hurricane Ian Floodwaters Cause Metal Door To Buckle Inward

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday. It rushed through Key West before hitting Fort Myers. The flood waters have now made a path into Naples and Sanibel Island. When it struck the Western coast of the state, it measured as a Category 4 hurricane, with winds gusting as high as 155 MPH. We’ve seen plenty of devastation via videos and photos today. In one video shared on Twitter, floodwaters become so strong that they burst through a metal door and through a concrete hallway. Watch the video below.
The Hill

Hurricane Ian photos show destruction, storm surge

The National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday that Hurricane Ian made landfall over southwestern Florida a little after 3 p.m. The hurricane made landfall as a Category 4 storm, with winds approaching Category 5 status. Officials said a storm surge of up to 18 feet could be seen in some areas. Here are photos from Ian’s landfall and subsequent flooding:
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Overturns Planes at Florida Airport

Planes at a local Florida airport were reportedly overturned as Hurricane Ian begins moving into the Sunshine State. According to CBS News, at least one tornado, caused by the effects of Hurricane Ian, went through North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. The storm flipped several planes and then made its way to Pines Boulevard.
The Hill

When will Hurricane Ian reach Florida?

More than 2 million people are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida, and officials are warning residents to leave before conditions worsen. The storm’s center was located in the Gulf of Mexico about 200 miles southwest of Punta Gorda, Fla., and moving north at 10 miles per hour as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
