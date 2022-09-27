ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

LIST: Abilene area Haunted Houses 2022

Editor’s note: If you know of a haunted house that you want included in this article, click here to email the details. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As October approaches, so do pumpkin patches, hay rides and haunted houses. Here are some haunted houses scheduled this October: Haunted House at Play Faire Park Visitors can explore […]
West Texas Weekend events, Sept. 30-Oct. 2

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 9:30 a.m. - E.A.S.L. (Every Artist Starts Little), National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.
Hidden Gems: Get in the Halloween spirit at Goodwill Clyde by helping employees like Jesse Britten

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With the Halloween season finally here, many people are decorating their homes, but shopping for Halloween décor at Goodwill in Clyde means using your money for a much greater cause than simply accessorizing.  Goodwill’s mission is offering jobs to those who have barriers to employment. Out in Clyde, the thrift store […]
Hwy 36 Temporarily Closed between Cross Plains and Rising Star

Eastland County - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star, Texas. The commercial vehicle (CMV) was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The CMV was traveling west when it lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical contained. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
Nightmare tenant: Abilene landlord left with thousands of dollars in damages after issuing eviction

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More evictions are now being seen across Taylor County in a post COVID-19 pandemic world. One Abilene landlord was left with thousands of dollars worth of damage after an angry tenant destroyed her home.  When tenants rent a home, property managers often expect slight property damage known as wear and […]
The Walk for Freedom Brings Attention to the Human Trafficking in Texas

Beyond Trafficking will be hosting Abilene’s annual 'Walk for Freedom.' The walk. is to raise awareness of the human trafficking issues in our own backyard and unite the. community to combat human trafficking. The Walk will begin and end at Everman Park on North 1st and Pine street on Saturday, October 15th, beginning with registration at 8 am with the walk beginning shortly thereafter at 9 am and lasting until 12 noon.
Motorcyclist injured in South Abilene wreck with car

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in South Abilene when they collided with another vehicle. The intersection of Antilley and Buffalo Gap Roads were blocked off around 8:00 Tuesday night due to the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital. Details are unclear at this time. Check back with […]
Photo Gallery focuses on Buckaroo 2022 Homecoming Parade

Last Wednesday, ahead of Friday’s Buckaroo varsity football game, the community celebrated with a Homecoming Parade through downtown Breckenridge, followed by a pep rally beside the Stephens County Courthouse, and the Breckenridge Texan’s publisher/photographer, Tony Pilkington, was there to capture the excitement for a photo gallery. As the...
Woman arrested after early trick-or-treating attempt in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Halloween is just about a month away, but residents in one northwest Abilene neighborhood had an early visit from a trick-or-treater. Abilene police say they got several calls from residents on Minter Lane about a woman who was ringing doorbells and demanding Halloween candy. Residents also complained she was yelling profanities.
Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
String of moving lights spotted south of Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Multiple witnesses reported seeing a string of lights flying above Tuscola around 9:00 Monday night. Pictures and Footage shared with KTAB/KRBC show the lights shining brightly as they drift gently across the sky. Jordan Jackson was one of the many people who spotted this. “I was driving down the road in Sweetwater […]
Crime Reports: Abilene woman arrested for trick-or-treating, yelling profanities early Thursday morning

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents UNDISCLOSED PROPERTY – Theft of PropertyA victim reported an unknown suspect took items from […]
100.7 KOOL FM plays the best classic hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas.

 https://koolfmabilene.com/

