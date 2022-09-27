ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks gain ground a day after Dow entered a bear market

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EeH1P_0iC6Xc2P00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose in midday trading on Wall Street Tuesday a day after a broad sell-off sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average into a bear market, joining other major U.S. indexes.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 11:45 a.m. Eastern. The Dow rose 59 points, or 0.2%, to 29,316 and the Nasdaq rose 0.8%.

Energy stocks were among the biggest gainers as U.S. crude oil prices rose 2.4%. Exxon Mobil rose 2.5%. Technology stocks and retailers also helped lead the gains. Apple rose 1% and Home Depot rose 1.2%.

Small company stocks did better than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 rose 1.1%.

The gains come amid an extended slump for stocks. With just a few days left in September, stocks are heading for another losing month as markets fear that the higher interest rates being used to fight inflation could knock the economy into a recession.

The S&P 500 is down more than 7% in September and has been in a bear market since June, when it had fallen more than 20% below its all-time high set on Jan. 4. The Dow’s drop on Monday put it in the same company as the benchmark index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Central banks around the world have been raising interest rates in an effort to make borrowing more expensive and cool the hottest inflation in decades. The Federal Reserve has been particularly aggressive and raised its benchmark rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, again last week. It now sits at a range of 3% to 3.25%. It was at virtually zero at the start of the year.

The Fed also released a forecast suggesting its benchmark rate could be 4.4% by the year’s end, a full percentage point higher than it envisioned in June.

Wall Street is worried that the Fed will hit the brakes too hard on an already slowing economy and veer it into a recession. The higher interest rates have been weighing on stocks, especially pricier technology companies, which tend to look less attractive to investors as rates rise.

Bond yields were mixed on Tuesday. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tends to follow expectations for Federal Reserve action, fell to 4.29% from 4.34% late Monday. It is trading at its highest level since 2007. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.95% from 3.93%.

Fears of a recession have grown as inflation remains stubbornly hot. Investors will be watching the next round of corporate earnings very closely to get a better sense of how companies are dealing with inflation. Companies will begin reporting their latest quarterly results in early October.

Investors are also closely watching the latest economic updates. Consumer confidence remains strong, despite higher prices on everything from food to clothing. The latest consumer confidence report for September from The Conference Board showed that confidence was even stronger than expected by economists.

The government will release its weekly report on unemployment benefits on Thursday, along with an updated report on second-quarter gross domestic product. On Friday, the government will release another report on personal income and spending that will help provide more details on where and how inflation is hurting consumer spending.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after UK calms markets

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rallied on Wall Street to their first gain in more than a week, as some calm returned to markets around the world Wednesday after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. The S&P 500...
STOCKS
WDBO

Wall Street drifts near 2022 low as dismal week, month close

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is drifting around its worst levels in almost two years Friday as the end nears for what's been a miserable month for markets around the world. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in afternoon trading after flipping between small losses and...
STOCKS
WDBO

Stocks end September down 9.3%, worst month since March 2020

Wall Street closed out a miserable September Friday with the S&P 500's worst monthly skid since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic crashed global markets. The benchmark index ended the month with a 9.3% loss and posted its third straight losing quarter. It’s now at its lowest level since November 2020 and is down by more than a quarter since the start of the year.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Technology Stocks#Interest Rates#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Dow#Exxon Mobil#Home Depot#The Federal Reserve
WDBO

Brainard warns US rates to stay high, notes global impact

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Friday that U.S. interest rates will likely have to remain high for an extended period to combat inflation, capping a week of tough rhetoric by Fed officials. In remarks at a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve...
BUSINESS
WDBO

In your debt: 3 steps to lower the cost of your debt

Does the thought of dealing with your debt make you want to go back to bed? More than 1 in 5 Americans (22%) are likely to put off creating a debt payoff plan, according to a June 2022 survey from NerdWallet conducted online by The Harris Poll. That’s a lot...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
WDBO

US outlines plan for long-term baby formula imports

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. regulators on Friday unveiled their plan to allow foreign baby formula manufacturers to stay on the market long term, an effort to diversify the nation's tightly concentrated industry and prevent future shortages. The Food and Drug Administration said recent entrants to the U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
WDBO

EU adopts levy on excess energy profits, no gas price cap

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union energy ministers on Friday adopted a package of measures to ease an energy crisis, including a levy on windfall profits of fossil fuel companies, but an agreement on capping natural gas prices that is supported by a majority of countries remained off the table.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDBO

UK's budget watchdog promises initial analysis next week

LONDON — (AP) — Britain's independent budget watchdog said Friday that it would deliver an initial analysis of the government's economic plan to Treasury officials next week, putting pressure on Prime Minister Liz Truss to release a document seen as crucial to rebuilding confidence after a sweeping package of unfunded tax cuts triggered turmoil in financial markets.
MARKETS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
88K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy