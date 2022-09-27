Read full article on original website
Fairfax Times
Affordable housing units available through WDU Homebuyers program
Fairfax County’s Workforce Dwelling Unit (WDU) Homebuyer Program provides a means for qualified homebuyers earning up to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI) to purchase a home at below-market prices near employment centers and transportation options. WDU townhomes and condominiums are located within market-rate developments throughout the...
alxnow.com
Alexandria City Council decries Governor Youngkin’s anti-trans schools proposal
The Alexandria City Council, on Wednesday, says that Governor’s Glenn Youngkin’s proposed new policies restricting transgender bathroom and pronoun use stigmatize and undermine children, and puts their lives at risk. In a letter to the Virginia Department of Education, Council backed the position of Alexandria City Public Schools...
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
Augusta Free Press
Pressure cooker: GMU votes to issue credits to in-state students despite budget shortfall
The Youngkin administration set a goal to get all public Virginia colleges and universities to hold the line on tuition increases for in-state students. On Thursday, the George Mason University Board of Visitors voted to issues credits to in-state undergraduate students equal to the 3 percent tuition increase the board had previously approved for the current academic year. The credits will create a total budget shortfall for GMU of nearly $6 million for the current fiscal year.
Augusta Free Press
Unmanned aircraft provider to establish Manassas facility
RapidFlight, an integrated end-to-end unmanned aircraft systems provider founded in 2021, will invest $5.5 million to open a facility in Manassas. Dr. Jay Gundlach founded the company, which “prides itself on its ability to aggressively respond to mission requirements and to dramatically reduce the time from concept to mission,” according to a press release.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Town Square Sold for $33 Million
Morguard North American Residential REIT announced earlier this week that it has acquired the retail portion of Rockville Town Square. Having purchased Fenestra Apartments in 2017, this acquisition of the remaining retail in this mixed-use asset expands Morguard’s investment in the City of Rockville. The transaction closed at a purchase price of US$33.0 million, excluding closing costs. The news was brought to our attention by The MoCo Source earlier this month.
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: New affordable housing opens in Alexandria
The development serves households with 30% to 60% of the area median income. The housing development is on an underused church parking lot. The church’s pastor, Rev Juli Wilson-Black, noted that the church first began considering redeveloping in 2016 to align with its social justice mission. (Emily Leayman / Patch)
Augusta Free Press
Travel and security company to establish headquarters in Fairfax
A provider of facial recognition technology, cloud-based applications and data-driven identity solutions for customers in the global transportation and security sectors will establish headquarters in Fairfax County. Pangiam solves the security, facilitation and operational challenges modern organizations face, according to a press release. The company focuses on artificial intelligence and...
rew-online.com
Capital One Provides $94 Million in Debt, Equity and Forward Agency Financing for Washington, DC, Affordable Housing Community
Capital One announced that it has supplied a comprehensive funding package to Foulger-Pratt, a Maryland based real estate investment and development firm, for construction of Paxton, a 148-unit affordable housing community being built in the Kingman Park neighborhood of Washington, DC, NE. The deal was led by Ed Delany, senior director and senior capital officer of Community Finance for the Mid Atlantic at Capital One and Rossana Bouchaya, senior vice president of Agency Finance at Capital One.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Food Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation located at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and introduce a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project, which will create 46 new jobs.
arlnow.com
Just Reduced Properties in Arlington
Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!. Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc....
WTOP
Virginia or Maryland? GSA reveals scoring system that will determine new FBI HQ site
In March, a funding bill passed by Congress ordered the General Services Administration to begin the process of selecting a suburban location for a new FBI headquarters, with a goal of having the new site selected by the end of the fiscal year. With a new fiscal year starting Oct....
tysonsreporter.com
New plan submitted for Virginia Tech campus redevelopment near West Falls Church Metro
A developer has officially filed plans with Fairfax County to bring housing, retail, and new office and academic facilities to Virginia Tech’s campus in Idylwood. As a joint entity named Converge West Falls LLC, real estate investment firm Rushmark Properties and the construction company HITT Contracting have proposed replacing the existing Northern Virginia Center at 7054 Haycock Road with a 283,000-square-foot office building, up to 440 residential units, and a 2,000-square-foot retail pavilion.
mountvernongazette.com
‘Hateful, Ignorant, Wrong’
It's not about bathrooms like it was never about water fountains. That is what a hand-made protest sign held by two Herndon High School students said the morning of Sept. 26 during a school-allowed protest activity. Approximately 300 students gathered in front of the school at 9:45 a.m. as part of a county and state-wide protest demonstration organized by Pride Liberation Project in response revisions to transgender policies in public schools that some called “cruel and anti-trans.“
alxnow.com
Inova to provide update on Landmark campus in virtual meeting
Inova has major plans for the former Lanadmark Mall site, and will conduct its second virtual community meeting on Monday, October 17. The timeline for the project is still subject to change, but the proposed 675,000 square foot Inova at Landmark project is proposed to be 16 stories tall, and include a 130,000-square-foot cancer center and 110,000 square-foot specialty outpatient care center. Inova wants to open the hospital in 2028.
WTOP
Study on Maryland’s Purple Line looks to limit gentrification
Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
loudounnow.com
First Ever Ombuds Hired by Loudoun County Public Schools
Loudoun County Public Schools announced it has hired Carey Williams as the division’s first ever ombuds. Williams will serve as the designated neutral resource for students, families, employees and community members. As ombuds, she will “advocate for fairness, equity and consistency to assist in the resolution of education, student...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia governor donates third-quarter salary to Stafford County non-profit
Gov. Glenn Youngkin donated his third-quarter salary to G3 Community Services in Stafford County. G3 is a veteran owned and operated non-profit organization focused on providing student mentorship through science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) activities and offering assistance to veterans transitioning to the civilian workforce. The non-profit received...
tysonsreporter.com
McLean church plans sale of century-old building to Montessori school
The Montessori School of McLean could soon have the property at 1711 Kirby Road all to itself. The private elementary school has occupied the nearly 4-acre parcel since the early 1970s, but the site has been shared with the Chesterbrook United Methodist Church, which constructed its longtime home there in 1920.
wfirnews.com
Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia
A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
