Computers

cryptoslate.com

Lightning Labs release new update to allow assets to be sent over Bitcoin’s network

Lightning Labs has released the initial code for the Taro protocol that will allow developers to mint, send, and receive assets on the Bitcoin blockchain. The developers described the development as the first step toward “bitcoinizing the dollar.” The new code release would allow the community to test the code and give valuable feedback that would be used for further improvements before its launch.
COMPUTERS
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH

A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
MARKETS
cryptonewsz.com

Top Crypto to Invest In While Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are Trading in the Red

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are the only tokens failing against the bears among the top 15 cryptocurrencies with the most significant market capitalization. Both tokens made retracements during the day, which leaves investors thinking about where they should invest next. The Hideaways (HDWY) has smashed its presale performance...
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

These three cryptocurrencies are ready to restore dignity to the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Moshnake

As the term “cryptocurrency” begins to take commonplace in the financial world, its visitors and users continue to multiply in number. Therefore, it takes more seriously dedicated crypto projects like Moshnake (MSH) to capture and maintain crypto users’ attention, affairs, and desires. We will look at the three cryptocurrencies on the checklist to bring back integrity and dignity to the crypto world.
MARKETS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Cardano founder claims Ethereum community in for a ‘rough time’ following the Merge

Cardano founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson is among them, telling TechCrunch he didn’t expect Ethereum’s design of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) to be “as rough as it is.”. Prior to the Merge, some crypto community members raised concerns about the PoS method, noting it felt more centralized than decentralized given that four major crypto entities control over half of all staked ETH.
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Remains Ethereum Whales’ Largest Token Position as Burn Rate Rises

The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has managed to maintain its position as the largest altcoin holding among the largest whales on the Ethereum ($ETH) network amid a cryptocurrency market downturn. According to data from whale monitoring service WhaleStats, the largest Ethereum whales haven’t divested of their Shiba Inu holdings...
PETS
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto influencer Lark Davis accused of profiting from crypto dumps; Warner Music partners with OpenSea

The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
ENTERTAINMENT
Motley Fool

Here's My No-Brainer Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now

Solana's performance metrics compared to leading blockchains are undeniable. Developers are rapidly building new tools for the blockchain. If any cryptocurrency will reach mass adoption, it's Solana. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
MARKETS
u.today

Amazon SHIB Burner: Next Few Days May Be Crucial for Burning Record Amount of SHIB

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
VIDEO GAMES
The Motley Fool

1 Unstoppable Stock for the Stock Market Sell-Off

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by...
STOCKS

