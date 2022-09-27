Read full article on original website
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Terraform Labs calls Do Kwon arrest warrant ‘unfair’ after denial of cashing out BTC; MEV bot loses $1M in an hour
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 28 includes Charles Hoskinson’s expectations that VCs would invest in Cardano in two years, how an MEV bot gained and lost around $1 million, and Do Kwon and LFG’s denial of transferring $69 million worth of Bitcoin to crypto exchanges KuCoin and OKX.
Lightning Labs release new update to allow assets to be sent over Bitcoin’s network
Lightning Labs has released the initial code for the Taro protocol that will allow developers to mint, send, and receive assets on the Bitcoin blockchain. The developers described the development as the first step toward “bitcoinizing the dollar.” The new code release would allow the community to test the code and give valuable feedback that would be used for further improvements before its launch.
Three Cryptocurrencies with Huge Potential for Profit Amid the Current Market Crashes: Cardano, Polygon, and Big Eyes Coin
Most cryptocurrency users have had difficulty determining which coins should be traded and which should be held since the beginning of the market crash. The current bearish market trend has negatively impacted most token values in the cryptocurrency market. Therefore, you must carefully select which coin to buy to protect...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
Cardano’s Hoskinson Calls Out The “Ethereum Crowd”; Says ADA Will Change The World
Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of Input Output Global (IOG), the core developers of the Cardano blockchain, has criticized the attitude of Ethereum developers and community members towards his brainchild. Hoskinson took to micro-blogging platform Twitter to state that after Ethereum’s Merge event earlier this month, it now makes sense why the...
Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
Top Crypto to Invest In While Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are Trading in the Red
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are the only tokens failing against the bears among the top 15 cryptocurrencies with the most significant market capitalization. Both tokens made retracements during the day, which leaves investors thinking about where they should invest next. The Hideaways (HDWY) has smashed its presale performance...
Crypto Strategist Predicts Big Bounces for Bitcoin and One Ethereum Rival – Here Are His Targets
The crypto analyst who called the end of the crypto bull market is now predicting big bounces for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) challenger Solana (SOL). Popular crypto strategist Pentoshi tells his 612,000 Twitter followers that after nearly a year, he’s no longer extremely bearish on Bitcoin. “Hard to...
Decades-high inflation has triggered a 'reverse currency war' as a soaring dollar leaves central banks scrambling to catch up
A "reverse currency war" is breaking out amongst global central banks as they race to keep pace with a rapidly appreciating dollar. The Federal Reserve's torrid rate hikes — intended to suppress decades-high inflation — have been a major driver of the greenback gains. Japan has already moved...
These three cryptocurrencies are ready to restore dignity to the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Moshnake
As the term “cryptocurrency” begins to take commonplace in the financial world, its visitors and users continue to multiply in number. Therefore, it takes more seriously dedicated crypto projects like Moshnake (MSH) to capture and maintain crypto users’ attention, affairs, and desires. We will look at the three cryptocurrencies on the checklist to bring back integrity and dignity to the crypto world.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
Cardano founder claims Ethereum community in for a ‘rough time’ following the Merge
Cardano founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson is among them, telling TechCrunch he didn’t expect Ethereum’s design of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) to be “as rough as it is.”. Prior to the Merge, some crypto community members raised concerns about the PoS method, noting it felt more centralized than decentralized given that four major crypto entities control over half of all staked ETH.
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Remains Ethereum Whales’ Largest Token Position as Burn Rate Rises
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has managed to maintain its position as the largest altcoin holding among the largest whales on the Ethereum ($ETH) network amid a cryptocurrency market downturn. According to data from whale monitoring service WhaleStats, the largest Ethereum whales haven’t divested of their Shiba Inu holdings...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto influencer Lark Davis accused of profiting from crypto dumps; Warner Music partners with OpenSea
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
Five Crypto Assets Surge 10% or More As Bitcoin Analyst Urges Traders To Keep Their Pants On
A widely-followed Bitcoin (BTC) analyst is warning traders to remain calm as a significant number of altcoins begin to rise. Jason Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers it would be wise to hold on to their shorts and avoid FOMO. “[Let’s] try and keep our pants on right now. Don’t...
Here's My No-Brainer Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now
Solana's performance metrics compared to leading blockchains are undeniable. Developers are rapidly building new tools for the blockchain. If any cryptocurrency will reach mass adoption, it's Solana. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Tesla set to unveil working humanoid robot for the first time on Friday
Tesla and Elon Musk are set to unveil an early prototype of Tesla Bot at the company’s AI Day on September 30. The Tesla Bot — also referred to as Optimus — will be a humanoid robot designed to complete repetitive or dangerous tasks. The first major...
Amazon SHIB Burner: Next Few Days May Be Crucial for Burning Record Amount of SHIB
1 Unstoppable Stock for the Stock Market Sell-Off
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by...
