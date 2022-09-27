Read full article on original website
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Johns Hopkins doctor and Army doctor spouse charged with conspiring to give U.S. soldiers' medical info to Russia
The Justice Department on Thursday accused an Army doctor and a Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist of conspiring to provide the Russian government with medical information about U.S. soldiers and their relatives. The indictment names Jamie Lee Henry, an Army major at Fort Bragg who had a secret security clearance, and Henry’s...
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
Augusta Free Press
Alert for U.S. citizens in Russia: ‘Depart immediately’
The U.S. Embassy issued a security alert for U.S. citizens in Russia overnight. The security alert read in part that U.S. citizens residing or travelling in Russia “should depart Russia immediately.”. U.S. citizens were also told not to travel to Russia. The alert also reminded U.S. citizens “that the...
Augusta Free Press
Youngkin forced to confront how his far right turn on abortion, trans students is bad for business
Gov. Glenn Youngkin was asked on CNBC on Wednesday to consider how his far-right turn on abortion and transgender student policies could be bad for business. His tortured response was another reminder of why he won’t be a factor in the 2024 Republican presidential race. CNBC congressional correspondent Ylan...
Hurricane Ian latest updates: storm makes second US landfall in South Carolina
Storm makes landfall in Georgetown, South Carolina following rising death toll in Florida – follow live updates
Augusta Free Press
Bill would prioritize funding for small police departments, access to mental health resources
The Invest to Protect Act of 2022 would ensure funding for police departments in rural communities, and training and access to mental health resources. The legislation passed the U.S. House with a 360 to 64 vote on September 22. U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, a former federal law enforcement...
Augusta Free Press
Senators introduce bipartisan legislation to protect savings from inflation
Inflation is at 8.3 percent in the United States. On Tuesday, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner of Virginia and Deb Fischer of Nebraska introduced the Savings Security Act. The legislators hope the bill will assist Americans in protecting savings accounts from the changes in inflation by increasing the use of I Bonds.
Augusta Free Press
Analysis: Internet searches related to web security at five-year high
With increased API security breaches in the United States, it should be no surprise that Google searches related to web security are on the rise. An analysis of Google search data revealed that interested in the key words “web API security” are at a five-year high, according to Google trends data.
Augusta Free Press
Student Borrower Protection Center: ‘Sham lawsuit’ aims to keep borrowers trapped in debt
Six Republican state attorneys general filed a lawsuit in Missouri today seeking to block the Biden Administration’s historic effort to cancel student debt for more than 40 million Americans. This lawsuit was filed on behalf of state entities that own federally backed student loans, including the Missouri Higher Education...
Augusta Free Press
Public health crisis: Healthy foods are ‘inaccessible’ for many Americans
This occurs at a critical moment for the U.S. food system, in which inflation has reached record highs, farmers’ share of the consumer dollar has plummeted, and the country faces a public health crisis — all while food and agriculture corporations rake in record profits. According to a...
Augusta Free Press
Bill would modernize process to invest in VA infrastructure, better serve veterans
The Build, Utilize, Invest, Learn and Deliver (BUILD) for Veterans Act of 2022 would strengthen the Department of Veterans Affairs’ ability to carry out infrastructure projects. Sponsored by Sen. Mark Warner, the legislation would provide investment for new veterans facilities so that the VA can better care for veterans...
Augusta Free Press
White House wants nutrition labels on food moved to front of package, update nutrition criteria
Despite the first White House Conference on Food, Nutrition and Health having been held more than 50 years ago, Americans continue to face hunger and an urgent, nutrition-related health crisis. The crisis is a rising prevalence among Americans to acquire type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension and certain cancers, according to...
Augusta Free Press
Manchin drops request to include expedited review for energy projects in funding bill
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has dropped his request to include a proposal to expedite the permitting and environmental review process for new energy projects in a government funding extension, opening the door for the funding extension to pass in the U.S. Senate. Republicans had joined several liberal Democrats in...
Augusta Free Press
Spanberger pushes for more substance abuse grant funding
Fatal drug overdose has been the leading cause of death in the Commonwealth since 2013. On September 21, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger pushed leadership to include stronger funding for the federal Substance Abuse Block Grant (SABG) program. September is National Recovery Month, and, according to a press release, Spanberger has...
