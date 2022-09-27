ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
MARYLAND STATE
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins

A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Missouri State
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
POTUS
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Companies#Ransomware
Augusta Free Press

Alert for U.S. citizens in Russia: ‘Depart immediately’

The U.S. Embassy issued a security alert for U.S. citizens in Russia overnight. The security alert read in part that U.S. citizens residing or travelling in Russia “should depart Russia immediately.”. U.S. citizens were also told not to travel to Russia. The alert also reminded U.S. citizens “that the...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Augusta Free Press

Analysis: Internet searches related to web security at five-year high

With increased API security breaches in the United States, it should be no surprise that Google searches related to web security are on the rise. An analysis of Google search data revealed that interested in the key words “web API security” are at a five-year high, according to Google trends data.
INTERNET
Augusta Free Press

Spanberger pushes for more substance abuse grant funding

Fatal drug overdose has been the leading cause of death in the Commonwealth since 2013. On September 21, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger pushed leadership to include stronger funding for the federal Substance Abuse Block Grant (SABG) program. September is National Recovery Month, and, according to a press release, Spanberger has...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy